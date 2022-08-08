Parade of Sail, first NH Jewish Festival, Summersworth anniversary: Community events

Chef James Haller to speak at Dover library

DOVER — The Dover Public Library will present local author and chef James Haller as he reads from his latest book “At the End of Ceres Street” at the library on Monday, Aug. 8 at 6:30 p.m. The program is free and open to the public. You can attend in-person for via Zoom. For more information call the library at 603-516-6050 or visit dover.lib.de.us

Sing along with 'Grease' at Prescott Park

On Monday night, Aug. 8, at Prescott Park in Portsmouth, the Prescott Park Arts Festival will present "Grease: The Sing-a-long," which you can sing along to the tunes of the iconic movie musical. The movie screens just about 8:30 p.m. It's like outdoor karaoke with hundreds of your closest friends. There is a suggested $10 donation for PPAF performances and events.

York Days continues

YORK, Maine — York Days returns this summer with more than a week of events and activities including a movie on the beach, 5K race, Nubble Lighthouse lighting and craft fair featuring more than 75 vendors. Festivities run from Friday, July 29 through Sunday, Aug. 7. For information, visit yorkparksandrec.org/events .

Tuesdays on the Terrace

PORTSMOUTH — The Russ Grazier Quartet will perform on Tuesday, Aug. 9 in the Tuesdays on the Terrace series at Strawbery Banke in Portsmouth. Concert runs 5:30 to 7 p.m. Bring a picnic dinner or buy dinner and drinks at Strawbery Banke. Attendees can order a Picnic on the Banke in advance directly from the Puddle Dock Restaurant when purchasing tickets and pick up their order at check-in. Orders must be placed by 5 p.m. on the Sunday prior to each concert. Beverages, including beer and wine, are available during the concert. Alcoholic beverages may not be brought onto the property. Tickets are $5 and available online at strawberybanke.org .

Rockin' Ron the Friendly Pirate to perform

SOMERSWORTH — The Somersworth Festival Association is hosting a series of weekly free kids' performances each Wednesday. On Wednesday, Aug. 10, Rockin' Ron the Friendly Pirate will perform, sponsored by Spence and Mathews Insurance. All shows are on Wednesdays from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Festival Pavilion (Somersworth High School football field). Bring your blankets and chairs. Food will be available for purchase. In the event of inclement weather, the show will be held indoors at the middle school. Call 603-692-5869 or visit nhfestivals.org .

Rosie to play at park in Dover

DOVER — The Cochecho Arts Festival's series of Shark in the Park concerts presents the band Rosie on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 6 p.m. at the Rotary Arts Pavilion in Henry Law Park. The Shark in the Park Series will run Wednesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. through Aug. 10. The concerts are free; donations are accepted.

Hot Summer Nights series moves to Lanternfest

SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — The Hot Summer Nights concert series takes place on Wednesdays at Central School on Main Street, but on Wednesday, Aug 10, the concert will begin at 6 p.m. and take place as part of Lanternfest at Spring Hill. Jamsterdam, a high energy rock band, which specializes in upbeat covers, rap mash-ups and catchy originals, will perform. Opener will be Lainey Doran, a rising sophomore at Marshwood High School who is a finger-style guitarist with a powerful voice.

Parade of Sail opens Sail Portsmouth Festival

PORTSMOUTH — On Thursday, Aug. 11, at 10:15 a.m. the Parade of Sail will begin following three tall ships and our own Gundalow up the Piscataqua River to the Memorial Bridge where the ships will turn around at approximately 11:30 a.m.

Tall ships are coming: Here’s everything you need to know about Sail Portsmouth 2022

Parade of Sail: Seacoast father and son to captain 2 tall ships

The Sail Portsmouth Festival will continue Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day with activities and demonstration under a tent at the Commercial Fish Pier where two of the tall ships will be parked. Tickets are $12 for adults12 and over; kids under 12 free; families (one adult and up to three kids) $30; and $10 for Sail Portsmouth members, active military and seniors. Get tickets at sailportsmouth.org/events . There will be a shuttle running from the Foundry Place Garage to the pier.

A story-telling and musical tribute to War of 1812 battle

PORTSMOUTH — The combination of a sea captain and a troubadour telling the story of an important part of American history is a featured highlight of this year's Sail Portsmouth Festival. Donald Peacock, captain of the tall ship Lynx, will collaborate with troubadour Bill Schustik in a story-telling and musical tribute to the 1814 Battle of Nantucket, considered one of the most significant engagements during the War of 1812.

The duo’s presentation will take place on Friday, Aug. 12, at 6:30 p.m. at the Sail Portsmouth tent, Commercial Fish Pier, 1 Peirce Island Road, Portsmouth.

Tickets are $11 for Sail Portsmouth members, $12 for non-members. Online ticketing for this event is at sailportsmouth.org/events .

'Scales and Tails' with Chewonki

BERWICK, Maine — The Berwick Public Library will celebrate the end of its Summer Safari reading program with a visit from Chewonki. They will have a "Scales and Tails" presentation Friday, Aug. 12, at 10:30 a.m., featuring live, non-releasable reptiles, and snakeskins, turtle shells, skeletons, and other unique reptilian artifacts. For more info, visit berwick.lib.me.us .

North Hampton Old Home Day kick-off

NORTH HAMPTON — North Hampton will celebrate Old Home Day on Saturday, Aug. 13 with events from a kids fun run to games to a dinner. There'll be a kick-off party on Friday, Aug. 12 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Centennial Hall with cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, live music, sports memorabilia auction and more. Tickets are $20 and available at northhampton-nh.gov . Check out the full schedule of Old Home Day events on Saturday at northhampton-nh.gov/recreation/pages/special-events .

The Parish Helpers' Village Fair and Cookie Walk

WAKEFIELD — The Parish Helpers’ Village Fair and Cookie Walk will be held on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the First Congregational Church of Wakefield NH, United Church of Christ (across from the Wakefield Inn). You'll feel like a kid in a candy store at the Cookie Walk where you can choose your own selection from a huge variety of homemade cookies. There will also be a pie and bread sale, crafts, vendors, American Girl doll clothes, jewelry, and a raffle for a queen size homemade quilt. This colorful quilt is called “Windows of Hope.” Tickets are $5 each or three for $10. The quilt will be on display at the fair and the winning ticket will be drawn at the November fair. Find out more at www.fccwakefieldnh.org .

Eco Day at Portsmouth Farmers’ Market

PORTSMOUTH – Seacoast Eat Local announced that its first Eco Day will take place at the Portsmouth Farmers’ Market on Saturday, Aug. 13. The market runs from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. outside City Hall at 1 Junkins Ave.

In addition to the regular market vendors, special guests that day will include Portsmouth WRAD, League of Conservation Voters, Mr. Fox Composting, The Seacoast Science Center and more!

The Portsmouth Farmers’ Market also offers Granite State Market Match to SNAP recipients. For every $1 spent on an EBT card, a $1 in fruit and vegetable coupons is given to the shopper. To learn more about this program, stop by the information tent.

For more information, visit seacoasteatlocal.org .

Annual KOC Yard Sale in Farmington this weekend

FARMINGTON - The Farmington Knights of Columbus will sponsor its annual Yard Sale on Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 14. The sale will take place on the grounds of St. Peter Church (under a big tent this year), Route 75, Farmington. The action will start at 8 a.m. and wrap up at 4 p.m. on Saturday and run 10:30 a.m. to noon on Sunday. The church has been collecting donations for two months now, making this "the Yard Sale to end all yard sales," according to a press release.

First New Hampshire Jewish Festival

NEW CASTLE — This summer, New Hampshire will celebrate its diversity through a new music and cultural event, the New Hampshire Jewish Festival . The festival will offer a unique recognition of the music, traditions and foods that Jewish people celebrate and enjoy.

Organized by the Seacoast Chabad Jewish Center, the festival will be held Sunday, Aug. 14, from noon to 3 p.m. The festival will be held outdoors at the Great Island Common at 301 Wentworth Road in New Castle. Admission, music and kids activities will be at no charge. The food will be for sale. For more information and to secure tickets, visit NHJewishFestival.com .

Summersworth Historical Museum celebrates 20th anniversary

SOMERSWORTH — On Sunday Aug. 14, the Summersworth Historical Museum celebrates 20 years of preserving the history of Somersworth. As part of the celebration, the museum will host the first Hilltop Classic Car Show.

The car show will take place on Main Street in Somersworth between Washington Street and Fayette Street, where the museum is located. The show will feature cars older than 20 years as well as food, music and vendors. Both the show and the museum will be open to the general public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and all are welcome to come and visit the museum and the car show. There is no admission fee to the public for either event.

For those wishing to bring their cars to the show, which will feature four trophies including the “Hilltopper,” the registration fee is $5 which is payable on the day of the show. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. at the corner of Washington and Main streets. Registration will close at 9.45 a.m. so be sure to come early. This is a rain or shine event.

Wheels of Industry exhibit at Wentworth House

ROLLINSFORD — The ancient craft of spinning – once a necessity for creating textiles for clothing and furnishings - is now a craft pursued by artisans and hobbyists as an expression of personal creativity. "Wheels of Industry: New England Spinning Wheels," a new exhibit at Rollinsford’s historic Colonel Paul Wentworth House , features several early examples of these important tools of domestic industry. The exhibit is on view on Saturdays from 1 to 4 p.m. through Oct. 8, and at other times by appointment.

In conjunction with Wheels of Industry, the Wentworth House is also hosting Spinning Sundays on the last Sunday of each month through Sept. 25. Visitors are invited to drop in and learn to spin from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (free; all materials provided and no registration required), or bring their own wheel or other fiber arts project for a Spin-In from 1 to 4 p.m. Located on Water Street in Rollinsford, the circa 1701 Wentworth House is maintained by the Association for Rollinsford Culture and History (ARCH) as an educational and cultural center for the community. For more information, send an email to paulwentworthhouse@gmail.com.

