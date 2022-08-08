Read full article on original website
New for Fall Little Falls Youth & Family Center Gentle, Meditative Yoga
The Little Falls Youth & Family Center will be offering Gentle, Meditative Yoga Tuesday’s 8:30 am – 9:30 am beginning August 9, 2022. Gentle, Meditative Yoga rejuvenates the mind and body and helps restore balance in the body. In this form of yoga, positions are less intense and have a stronger emphasis on mediation and breathing, are slow-paced low impact, and are appropriate for all ages and fitness levels. Come join us and feel the difference.
Library announces return of Annual Summer Book Sale
Photo submitted – Volunteers who helped set up the events. The Little Falls Public Library is pleased to announce the return of its Annual Summer Book Sale, Wednesday, August 10th through Saturday, August 13th, in the library’s Community Room at 10 Waverly Place in Little Falls. In conjunction with this year’s Little Falls Canal Celebration, the sale hours will be 9 AM to 8 PM Wednesday and Thursday, 9 AM to 5 PM Friday, and special Saturday hours from 10 AM to 3 PM. Proceeds will benefit the Little Falls Public Library in its mission to educate and culturally enrich Little Falls while also serving as a site for kids’ reading programs, adult educational programs, arts and crafts classes, cultural and historical talks, as well as functioning as a meeting space for many valued community organizations.
A successful weekend for ‘Into the Woods’
The Mohawk Valley Center for the Arts had a successful weekend with the musical ‘Into the Woods’ which was presented Friday and Saturday night. Into the Woods is a story that follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone’s wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results.
Herkimer College to hold New Student Registration Day
Herkimer, NY— Herkimer College will hold a New Student Registration Day on Friday, August 19th. Admissions and academic advisors will be available to advise accepted students and provide them with a class schedule for the fall semester. Representatives from Financial Aid, Student Accounts, and Residence Life will also be on hand.
Here’s who made Syracuse.com’s Mount Rushmore of Fayetteville-Manlius boys athletes
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The faces of greatness for Fayetteville-Manlius’ boys sports are ready to be chiseled in stone. Syracuse.com’s Mount Rushmore Project is an endeavor that identifies the four best boys and girls athletes in the history of selected Section III schools. Fayetteville-Manlius is one of the programs we started with this summer, along with Skaneateles, Nottingham and Cicero-North Syracuse.
Camden Native is Latest Central New Yorker to Try Their Luck On Jeopardy
A woman originally from Camden recently had a 2-day run on the long-running game show Jeopardy. Baker, who graduated Camden High School in 1998 as the valedictorian of her class, said she's watched Jeopardy with her family for as long as she can remember. She began taking the online test in 2012 and did so every year before finally being invited to an in-person Jeopardy audition.
You’ll Be Up to Your ‘Ears’ in Fun at Schuyler’s Corn & Car Fest
Who will be crowned the "Corn King" and be $1,000 richer? Who will have the sexiest hot rod? Who's got the cutest pup?! These are just some of the questions that will be answered on Saturday, August 13th during the 22nd annual Schuyler Corn Competition and Car Show. NOTHING CORNY...
Senior Meals 08/11/2022 – 08/17/2022
To reserve a meal, call the Herkimer County Office for the Aging at least one business day in advance, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 315-867-1204 or 315-867-1634. If you are not home for meals, call 315-867-1204 at least a day in advance. All sites are...
Popular CNY Restaurant and Bar Is Now Closing Its Doors For Good
One of your favorite spots for amazing BBQ and drinks is officially closing in Utica. The owners of Boneyard BBQ have made the decision to permanently close their Utica location. There are several reasons that lead to this, but it was a choice that wasn't easy for the owners to make.
William Lassell 1937 – 2022
Mr. William P. Lassell, 84, of Seebers Lane, Canajoharie, NY, passed away on August 7th, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital, Amsterdam, NY. He was born in Herkimer, NY, on October 1, 1937, the son of Merton and Elizabeth Wren Lassell, both who predeceased him. Mr. Lassell had a career...
Delisa Renea Anderson 1966 – 2022
Delisa Renea Anderson, age 56, of Rockton Plaza Apts., Little Falls passed away on Thursday, August 4th, 2022, at the St. Luke’s Campus of the MVHS, New Hartford. Delisa was born in Little Falls on November 20, 1965, the daughter of the late Laverne and Leon Seymour. She was the oldest of five children. Delisa graduated high school in Michigan City, Indiana. She moved back to New York to be closer to her family. She was at one time united in marriage with Erik Carlsen. She was married to David S. Anderson, who passed away on June 8, 2019, and the couple resided in Herkimer. Delisa was employed with the Little Falls YMCA as a cleaner. In her spare time, Delisa enjoyed doing puzzles, shopping, and spending time with her sister, Catherine.
Services set for Central NY toddler, father, killed in Montana shooting
Pompey, N.Y. — Funeral services have been set for a Pompey father and toddler killed by a gunman who attacked their family near Glacier National Park in Montana last month. David Siau, 39, and his daughter, McKenzie, who was 18 months old, were fatally shot by the gunman who drove his vehicle into the family before getting out and opening fire on July 17 in East Glacier Park Village, in Montana.
cnyhomepage.com
Strong Thunderstorm moving into area
BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service is advising that a strong thunderstorm is moving into the Central New York area and could impact east Oneida County through 1:15 PM Monday. At 12:32 PM, Monday, a strong thunderstorm was located near Westmoreland moving east at 35 MPH. Winds...
Cazenovia College’s longest serving faculty member to retire
CAZENOVIA — Recently, Dr. John Robert (Bob) Greene, the Paul J. Schupf Professor of History and Humanities at Cazenovia College, announced his upcoming retirement, effective January 2023. Greene, who has served the institution for over 42 years, is currently the college’s longest serving faculty member. He started at...
WKTV
City of Utica reaches 5-year contract agreement with Utica Police Benevolent Association
UTICA, N.Y. – Following negotiations, the City of Utica and the Utica Police Benevolent Association have reached a five-year contract agreement. The contract includes an average salary increase of 3.2% over the five-year period, which will be retroactive back to 2021. The agreement also increases the amount of the tuition reimbursement fund for members of the police department who pursue higher education.
flackbroadcasting.com
Gas in Boonville is upwards of $4.70, while gas near Syracuse is only $4.10 - Why such the gap in price range? We asked and are waiting to find out
BOONVILLE- On Tuesday, gas prices in the village of Boonville, NY were nearly at $4.70 per-gallon. Just north in Lowville, prices were hovering near $4.60 per-gallon and in Old Forge, NY, gas prices were near $4.90. Fuel prices have gone up steadily since last-year, but with a sharp increase over...
Margaret A. “Peg” Hodge 1930 – 2022
Margaret A. “Peg” Hodge, age 92, formerly of 131 Bidleman Rd, Town of Manheim, passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Alpine Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Little Falls, New York. She was born on March 14, 1930, in Little Falls, the daughter of the late Albert Dupont...
Heat advisory extended into Monday night, ‘little relief’ from heat expected
Syracuse, N.Y. — A heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service has been extended to Monday night, with “little relief” from the heat in the forecast for much of Central New York. Temperatures that feel like 95 to 100 degrees were forecast for Sunday, but those...
$895K home in Pompey : See 170 home sales in Onondaga county
170 home sales were recorded at the Onondaga County clerk’s office between July 25 and July 29. The most expensive home sold was a 4-bedroom, 3-bath ranch in the Town of Pompey that sold for $895,000, according to Onondaga real estate records. (See photos of the home)
watervilletimes.com
Sauquoit Woman Returns To Peace Corps
Sauquoit resident Jacquelyn Scibior is among the first Peace Corps volunteers to return to overseas service since the agency’s unprecedented global evacuation in March 2020. The Peace Corps suspended global operations and evacuated nearly 7,000 volunteers from more than 60 countries at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. “From...
