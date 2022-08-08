ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Falls, NY

mylittlefalls.com

New for Fall Little Falls Youth & Family Center Gentle, Meditative Yoga

The Little Falls Youth & Family Center will be offering Gentle, Meditative Yoga Tuesday’s 8:30 am – 9:30 am beginning August 9, 2022. Gentle, Meditative Yoga rejuvenates the mind and body and helps restore balance in the body. In this form of yoga, positions are less intense and have a stronger emphasis on mediation and breathing, are slow-paced low impact, and are appropriate for all ages and fitness levels. Come join us and feel the difference.
LITTLE FALLS, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Library announces return of Annual Summer Book Sale

Photo submitted – Volunteers who helped set up the events. The Little Falls Public Library is pleased to announce the return of its Annual Summer Book Sale, Wednesday, August 10th through Saturday, August 13th, in the library’s Community Room at 10 Waverly Place in Little Falls. In conjunction with this year’s Little Falls Canal Celebration, the sale hours will be 9 AM to 8 PM Wednesday and Thursday, 9 AM to 5 PM Friday, and special Saturday hours from 10 AM to 3 PM. Proceeds will benefit the Little Falls Public Library in its mission to educate and culturally enrich Little Falls while also serving as a site for kids’ reading programs, adult educational programs, arts and crafts classes, cultural and historical talks, as well as functioning as a meeting space for many valued community organizations.
LITTLE FALLS, NY
mylittlefalls.com

A successful weekend for ‘Into the Woods’

The Mohawk Valley Center for the Arts had a successful weekend with the musical ‘Into the Woods’ which was presented Friday and Saturday night. Into the Woods is a story that follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone’s wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results.
MOHAWK, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Herkimer College to hold New Student Registration Day

Herkimer, NY— Herkimer College will hold a New Student Registration Day on Friday, August 19th. Admissions and academic advisors will be available to advise accepted students and provide them with a class schedule for the fall semester. Representatives from Financial Aid, Student Accounts, and Residence Life will also be on hand.
HERKIMER, NY
City
Little Falls, NY
Little Falls, NY
Sports
Syracuse.com

Here’s who made Syracuse.com’s Mount Rushmore of Fayetteville-Manlius boys athletes

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The faces of greatness for Fayetteville-Manlius’ boys sports are ready to be chiseled in stone. Syracuse.com’s Mount Rushmore Project is an endeavor that identifies the four best boys and girls athletes in the history of selected Section III schools. Fayetteville-Manlius is one of the programs we started with this summer, along with Skaneateles, Nottingham and Cicero-North Syracuse.
MANLIUS, NY
Big Frog 104

Camden Native is Latest Central New Yorker to Try Their Luck On Jeopardy

A woman originally from Camden recently had a 2-day run on the long-running game show Jeopardy. Baker, who graduated Camden High School in 1998 as the valedictorian of her class, said she's watched Jeopardy with her family for as long as she can remember. She began taking the online test in 2012 and did so every year before finally being invited to an in-person Jeopardy audition.
CAMDEN, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Senior Meals 08/11/2022 – 08/17/2022

To reserve a meal, call the Herkimer County Office for the Aging at least one business day in advance, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 315-867-1204 or 315-867-1634. If you are not home for meals, call 315-867-1204 at least a day in advance. All sites are...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
mylittlefalls.com

William Lassell 1937 – 2022

Mr. William P. Lassell, 84, of Seebers Lane, Canajoharie, NY, passed away on August 7th, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital, Amsterdam, NY. He was born in Herkimer, NY, on October 1, 1937, the son of Merton and Elizabeth Wren Lassell, both who predeceased him. Mr. Lassell had a career...
CANAJOHARIE, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Delisa Renea Anderson 1966 – 2022

Delisa Renea Anderson, age 56, of Rockton Plaza Apts., Little Falls passed away on Thursday, August 4th, 2022, at the St. Luke’s Campus of the MVHS, New Hartford. Delisa was born in Little Falls on November 20, 1965, the daughter of the late Laverne and Leon Seymour. She was the oldest of five children. Delisa graduated high school in Michigan City, Indiana. She moved back to New York to be closer to her family. She was at one time united in marriage with Erik Carlsen. She was married to David S. Anderson, who passed away on June 8, 2019, and the couple resided in Herkimer. Delisa was employed with the Little Falls YMCA as a cleaner. In her spare time, Delisa enjoyed doing puzzles, shopping, and spending time with her sister, Catherine.
LITTLE FALLS, NY
Syracuse.com

Services set for Central NY toddler, father, killed in Montana shooting

Pompey, N.Y. — Funeral services have been set for a Pompey father and toddler killed by a gunman who attacked their family near Glacier National Park in Montana last month. David Siau, 39, and his daughter, McKenzie, who was 18 months old, were fatally shot by the gunman who drove his vehicle into the family before getting out and opening fire on July 17 in East Glacier Park Village, in Montana.
POMPEY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Strong Thunderstorm moving into area

BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service is advising that a strong thunderstorm is moving into the Central New York area and could impact east Oneida County through 1:15 PM Monday. At 12:32 PM, Monday, a strong thunderstorm was located near Westmoreland moving east at 35 MPH. Winds...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

City of Utica reaches 5-year contract agreement with Utica Police Benevolent Association

UTICA, N.Y. – Following negotiations, the City of Utica and the Utica Police Benevolent Association have reached a five-year contract agreement. The contract includes an average salary increase of 3.2% over the five-year period, which will be retroactive back to 2021. The agreement also increases the amount of the tuition reimbursement fund for members of the police department who pursue higher education.
UTICA, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Margaret A. “Peg” Hodge 1930 – 2022

Margaret A. “Peg” Hodge, age 92, formerly of 131 Bidleman Rd, Town of Manheim, passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Alpine Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Little Falls, New York. She was born on March 14, 1930, in Little Falls, the daughter of the late Albert Dupont...
LITTLE FALLS, NY
watervilletimes.com

Sauquoit Woman Returns To Peace Corps

Sauquoit resident Jacquelyn Scibior is among the first Peace Corps volunteers to return to overseas service since the agency’s unprecedented global evacuation in March 2020. The Peace Corps suspended global operations and evacuated nearly 7,000 volunteers from more than 60 countries at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. “From...
PARIS, NY

