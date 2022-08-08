ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Monday's Child: Savanna, 14, really likes music and playing piano

By Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 2 days ago
Savanna, 14, really likes music and plays piano.

Savanna is a lovely girl of caucasian descent. Savanna is polite, caring, friendly and loves to sing, play basketball, be active outside, do gymnastics and can play the piano. She said she would like to be a professional singer when she grows up. She is also very creative, loves arts and crafts and would like to take horseback riding lessons.

Savanna has done well in school in the past. She attends school on campus at a program in Western Massachusetts where she lives and is much easier for her to attend her classes.

Legally freed for adoption, Savanna would do best in a two-parent home with no other children or much older children. She responds best with one-on-one attention, structure and routine. She would do best in a home with clear limits and positive praise. Savanna expresses some anxiety about living in a family setting. She will need a slow and gradual transition into her new family that will allow her time to get to know them and feel comfortable and safe. The family may start out visiting her at her program for an undetermined length of time until a level of trust is established. She is very close to her maternal grandmother and would like her new family to help her maintain contact with her.

Can I Adopt?

If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child. Adoptive parents can be single, married or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ+ singles and couples. As an adoptive parent, you won’t have to pay any fees; adoption from foster care is completely free in Massachusetts.

The process to adopt a child from foster care includes training, interviews and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you. These steps will help match you with a child or sibling group that your family will fit well with.

To learn more about adoption from foster care, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) at (617) 964-6273 or visit www.mareinc.org. Start the process today and give a waiting child a permanent place to call home.

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

