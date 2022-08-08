Effective: 2022-08-08 06:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-08 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from flooded ditches, culverts, canals, and detention ponds. Target Area: Boone; Winnebago FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR BOONE AND WINNEBAGO COUNTIES At 609 AM CDT, doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing very heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and locally over 3 inches of rain has already fallen. Thunderstorms will continue to produce rainfall rates of locally 1 inch per hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Significant flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Rapid-onset, significant flooding of creeks, drainage ditches, and urban areas. Possible flooding of structures. Widespread roadway flooding. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Rockford, Belvidere, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Roscoe, South Beloit, Rockton, Poplar Grove, Rockford Airport, Candlewick Lake, Cherry Valley, Winnebago, Davis Junction, Pecatonica, Lake Summerset, Durand, Capron, Timberlane, New Milford and Garden Prairie. Several automated weather stations in Rockford have measured 2 to 3 inches of rain this morning, most of it fell within 90 minutes. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1 INCH IN 1 HOUR

BOONE COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO