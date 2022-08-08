That’s got to be the mantra of BYU football fall camp as head coach Kalani Sitake opened practice last week. The Cougars have a perfect schedule to make some noise this year with Notre Dame, Arkansas, Oregon and Big 12 champion Baylor on the schedule, but the Cougars have to be wary of the opener at USF, the matchup with Boise State, a revenge game with Utah State and even old WAC and MWC rival Wyoming if what anonymous coaches told Athlon is true, that BYU tends to play to the level of its competition.

