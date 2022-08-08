Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
"Singin' In The Rain" Is Playing At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
A Visit To American Fork Canyon is BeautifulS. F. MoriAmerican Fork, UT
Related
deseret.com
Utah football makes highest-ever debut in coaches poll; BYU, Utah State receive votes
The much-anticipated 2022 Utah Utes football team has already made some relatively significant history with more than three weeks to go until the season begins. On Monday, the first USA Today coaches poll of the season was released, and the Utes are at No. 8. According to USA Today, it is their highest-ever starting point.
deseret.com
Corner Canyon linebacker Owen Borg commits to BYU
Corner Canyon linebacker Owen Borg committed to BYU football on Monday, becoming the 12th overall commit in the Cougars’ class of 2023. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Borg is rated as a three-star prospect by 247 Sports. Borg chose BYU over offers from Colorado, Utah State, San Diego State and Air...
deseret.com
This former Utah Ute is now working with the BYU Cougars
A former Utah Utes football player is now coaching the team’s rival to the south, the BYU Cougars. On Monday, former Ute wide receiver Raelon Singleton posted photos on Instagram of himself at Cougars fall camp. It is not entirely clear what his role is (his name does not appear on the team’s list of graduate assistants), but one of the comments on his post was from BYU receiver Puka Nacua and read, “Coach gettin us right.”
Checking in on the first week of high school sports practices of the fall season
GAYLORD — It's finally here. Monday, August 8 marked the official beginning of the fall sports season in Michigan, with teams around Michigan getting their first official practices under their belts. ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
deseret.com
Why this national expert is comparing Jaren Hall to Zach Wilson
Earlier this summer, an NFL scout suggested to ESPN’s Matt Miller that Utah quarterback Cam Rising could be this year’s Zach Wilson. That was in reference to when Wilson, the former BYU quarterback, saw his NFL draft stock skyrocket in large part to a standout 2020 junior season.
deseret.com
Load management or injuries? BYU practices without some stars, but Aaron Roderick says it is by design
BYU’s fourth practice of preseason training camp came and went Monday morning without appearances on the field by two key offensive players, tight end Dallin Holker and receiver Gunner Romney. Is it time to panic? Are they injured?. Offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick gave this explanation after practice when asked...
deseret.com
Jaren Hall, BYU football fortunes hinge on mammoth O-line play
That’s got to be the mantra of BYU football fall camp as head coach Kalani Sitake opened practice last week. The Cougars have a perfect schedule to make some noise this year with Notre Dame, Arkansas, Oregon and Big 12 champion Baylor on the schedule, but the Cougars have to be wary of the opener at USF, the matchup with Boise State, a revenge game with Utah State and even old WAC and MWC rival Wyoming if what anonymous coaches told Athlon is true, that BYU tends to play to the level of its competition.
Comments / 0