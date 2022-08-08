Read full article on original website
13-year-old girl going to medical school shares advice for other kids
Alena Wicker told "GMA" what she's learned on her journey to success thus far: "Don’t let anybody tell you no," she said.
N.J. mom rents billboard to congratulate doctor daughter
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A proud New Jersey mother celebrated her daughter receiving a doctorate by purchasing space on a billboard in a busy area. Kendra Busbee, 52, of Camden, said she paid $1,250 to have the face of her daughter, Kristine Smalls, 30, printed on the billboard overlooking Route 130 in Camden to congratulate her on earning her doctorate in psychology from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Combating veteran suicides with peers, therapy, housing — and a little horse sense
IN JUNE 2021, a veteran named Chuck finally emerged from a five-and-a-half-month hospitalization for a work injury and subsequent infection that almost cost him his life. He could have ended up back on the streets, but instead he sought temporary housing from Swords to Plowshares, a San Francisco nonprofit for homeless veterans. While hospitalized, Chuck had lost 50 pounds and had to relearn how to walk, but his battle to stay alive gave him a fresh perspective. “I didn’t want to die anymore,” he said simply.
Dog Wears A Special Suit To Be With Mom During Chemotherapy
Sydnee Geril, 25, of Ocala, Florida, has endured a very trying struggle, and Tulsa, her service dog, has proven to be her biggest source of comfort. Sydnee and Tulsa have been close since they first met, and they continue to fight together while the lady battles the uncommon bone disease Ewing’s sarcoma.
