Skin Care

shefinds

The One Vitamin Doctors Say You Should Take Every Morning Over 50 Because It Helps Sagging Skin ‘Snap Back’

As we age, our bodies go through a number of changes; we may experience thinning hair, dark spots on our complexion, and dry skin. A loss of skin elasticity is one more unfortunate result of aging that most people will experience at some point as they get older. However, there are luckily a few ways to keep your skin as tight as possible and even reverse sagging—and that includes nourishing your body with all the nutrients your skin loves with the right supplements.
shefinds

The Best Conditioning Hair Treatments For Thinning Hair That Boost Volume And Thickness

While thickening thinner tresses can’t be done overnight, there are conditioning techniques and treatments out there that can improve the appearance of your locks over time, beauty aficionados say. With that in mind, we checked in with hair experts and professional hair stylists to learn more about two types of conditioning treatments for thinning hair. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Lauren Udoh, professional hair stylist and ‌Hair‌ ‌Creative‌ ‌Director‌ ‌of‌ ‌WigReports and Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles.
shefinds

Dermatologists Say These Are The 3 Makeup Products You Should Stop Using Immediately Over 40

Aging gracefully is possible with a balanced diet, ample hydration, a consistent sleep schedule, regular exercise, and of course, using dermatologist-approved makeup and skincare products. With that said, some products can do more harm for aging skin than good, and we checked in with board-certified dermatologists and skincare experts to learn more about which ones to avoid for a healthier complexion. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Anna Chacon, MD, board-certified dermatologist and author at My Psoriasis Team, Dr. Nadir Qazi, DO, board-certified physician, cosmetic dermatology surgeon, and owner of Qazi Cosmetic Clinic, and Dr. Erum N. Ilyas, MD, MBE, FAAD, board-certified dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology and founder and CEO of AmberNoon.
shefinds

2 Drinks That Can Help Prevent Dark Circles And Puffiness, According To Experts

This post has been updated since its initial 03/14/22 publish date to include more expert tips and insight. Sometimes no matter how good you sleep, you still wake up with dark circles and puffiness. This can be so frustrating, especially when it feels like not even makeup can help. Dark circles and puffiness can be a sign that there’s something off internally. Following a bedtime routine that allows you to truly recharge and prepare for sleep is key, experts say, and this can play a major role in reducing dark circles and puffiness.
Us Weekly

Bye Bye, Pores! This Serum Could Refine Skin Texture in Just 1 Week

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Why is it that every time we look in the mirror, our pores look like they’ve grown larger and larger? We find them staring back at us, taunting us. We didn’t ask for them! We didn’t invite them […]
shefinds

3 Body Wash Ingredients Dermatologists Swear By For Women With Dry Skin

Experiencing dry skin is a struggle all on its own, and can feel exacerbated or more overwhelming as the weather gets even warmer. With that said, we checked in with board-certified dermatologists and skincare experts to learn more about 3 moisturizing, nourishing body wash ingredients to look for this summer. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Anna Chacon, MD, board-certified dermatologist and author at My Psoriasis Team and Dr. Cheryl Rosen, MD, Director of Dermatology at BowTied Life.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sensitive Skin#Oily Skin#Make Up#Dry Skin
StyleCaster

Reviewers Can’t Get Enough Of This Anti-Aging Moisturizer: ′56 & I Look 36′—Shop It on Sale

Click here to read the full article. When it comes to makeup and skincare, few do it as well as the French. I mean, just look at how life-changing every CeraVe product is (BTW, did you know they have a new chemical exfoliator that’s already getting rave reviews?). So, when I stumbled upon a moisturizer that shoppers call “magic,” I wasn’t surprised at all. According to shoppers, Avène’s Hydrance Aqua-Gel Cream is a true do-it-all product. It can act as a daily moisturizer, overnight mask and under-eye gel. The lightweight cream is jam-packed with anti-aging ingredients that even out the look...
SheKnows

Priyanka Chopra's Secret to Her Perfect Pout is This $20 ‘Mistake-Proof’ Lip Tint

Click here to read the full article. Wherever she goes, whether it’s a red carpet event or an at-home selfie, new mama Priyanka Chopra’s iconic pout has been on our minds for years. We’ve been wondering for years now how her lips constantly look moisturized and gorgeous ― and we finally got the answer. In a recent interview with Better Homes & Gardens, Chopra revealed what cult-favorite lip balm she always has on her: the Clinique Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm. “I keep it in my bag. It’s super-natural and moisturizing—who doesn’t need that?” So if you’ve been striving for...
Real Simple

Ask a Beauty Editor: Best Drugstore Concealers (Under $15!)

Ever wanted to pick the brain of a beauty editor? Or get beauty product recommendations from someone who has tried them all? You've come to the right place. In our weekly series, beauty editor Hana Hong answers your biggest skincare, hair care, and makeup questions, all submitted by Real Simple readers. Tune in every Tuesday and submit your own burning beauty questions here for a chance to be featured.
POPSUGAR

Are Pore Vacuums Safe? Skin-Care Experts Weigh In

Pore vacuums are all the rage on social media. The at-home tools look intriguing, but how do they work, and are they safe to use?. We chatted with a celebrity aesthetician and dermatologist to answer all of your burning questions about pore vacuums. The internet is fascinated with pore vacuums....
Harper's Bazaar

Beyoncé Brings the Glamour in a Studded Sequined Gown with the Most Dramatic High Leg Slit

Beyoncé's Renaissance era is churning out some unforgettable fashion-filled moments. On Instagram today, the musical phenomenon shared photos of the dazzling look she wore to the release party of her seventh studio album. She maximized the glamour in a dazzling gown covered in sequins, featuring structured pointed shoulders, a deep V-neck, a hood, billowing sleeves, a draped detail across the bodice, and the most dramatic high leg slits ever.
