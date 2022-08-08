OBITUARY: Margaret Padgett Partee

Ms. Margaret Padgett Partee of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022, she was 86 years old.

Born in Rhea County, TN, she was the eldest of three daughters of the late Robert Charles Padgett and Margaret Ellen Johnson Padgett.

She was a graduate of Lebanon High School, attended the University of Tennessee at Knoxville and was a graduate of George Peabody College. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, The Ladies Hermitage Association and Pi Beta Phi Sorority.

She was an avid bridge player and enjoyed working in the Christmas Village and volunteering at the Wilson County Help Center, along with writing a column for The Wilson Post “Post Scripts”. After working a time for the Tennessee Department of Human Services, she worked as a paralegal for the law firms of Farmer, Berry & Purcell and Waller, Lansden, Dortch & Davis and retiring from Rochelle, McCulloch and Aulds.

She was preceded in death by a son, Robert Partee; and a sister, Beverly Sloan.

Survivors include: three children: Albert L. (Debra) Partee III, Peggy-Jo (Rusty) Thompson, Janet Lynn Partee; daughter-in-law, Claudia Partee; twelve grandchildren: Kim (Neal) Allar, Matt Partee, Rachel (Austin) Blanchard, Rob Partee II, Jo (Jess) Dillard, Nate Partee, Will Clark, Tyler (Laken) Partee, Chris Partee, Sarah Partee, Jacob Thompson, Jackson Clark; ten great-grandchildren: Beau Partee, Adele Allar, Jude Blanchard, Waylon Partee, E`lodie Allar, Nolan Blanchard, Scarlett Partee, Madeleine Allar, Grady Blanchard, Remington Partee; and sister, Roberta (Larry) Robinson.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Wilson County Memorial Gardens with Rev. David Hesson officiating. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to First United Methodist Church or Alive Hospice.

LIGON & BOBO FUNERAL HOME, in charge of arrangements. https://ligonbobo.com

