ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, TN

OBITUARY: Margaret Padgett Partee

By Jennifer Haley
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 2 days ago

Ms. Margaret Padgett Partee of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022, she was 86 years old.

Born in Rhea County, TN, she was the eldest of three daughters of the late Robert Charles Padgett and Margaret Ellen Johnson Padgett.

She was a graduate of Lebanon High School, attended the University of Tennessee at Knoxville and was a graduate of George Peabody College. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, The Ladies Hermitage Association and Pi Beta Phi Sorority.

She was an avid bridge player and enjoyed working in the Christmas Village and volunteering at the Wilson County Help Center, along with writing a column for The Wilson Post “Post Scripts”. After working a time for the Tennessee Department of Human Services, she worked as a paralegal for the law firms of Farmer, Berry & Purcell and Waller, Lansden, Dortch & Davis and retiring from Rochelle, McCulloch and Aulds.

She was preceded in death by a son, Robert Partee; and a sister, Beverly Sloan.

Survivors include: three children: Albert L. (Debra) Partee III, Peggy-Jo (Rusty) Thompson, Janet Lynn Partee; daughter-in-law, Claudia Partee; twelve grandchildren: Kim (Neal) Allar, Matt Partee, Rachel (Austin) Blanchard, Rob Partee II, Jo (Jess) Dillard, Nate Partee, Will Clark, Tyler (Laken) Partee, Chris Partee, Sarah Partee, Jacob Thompson, Jackson Clark; ten great-grandchildren: Beau Partee, Adele Allar, Jude Blanchard, Waylon Partee, E`lodie Allar, Nolan Blanchard, Scarlett Partee, Madeleine Allar, Grady Blanchard, Remington Partee; and sister, Roberta (Larry) Robinson.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Wilson County Memorial Gardens with Rev. David Hesson officiating. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to First United Methodist Church or Alive Hospice.

LIGON & BOBO FUNERAL HOME, in charge of arrangements. https://ligonbobo.com

For more obituaries visit https://wilsoncountysource.com/obituaries/

The post OBITUARY: Margaret Padgett Partee appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: William David Yeargin

William David Yeargin was born in Nashville, Tennessee on January 21st, 1949 and passed away at Centennial Hospital on Sunday, August 7th, 2022, he was 73 years old. Mr. Yeargin resided in Mount Juliet, TN. David is preceded in death by his brother, Randy Yeargin, and sisters Lynn Higginbotham and Martine Yeargin. He is survived […] The post OBITUARY: William David Yeargin appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Oscar Frank Green

Mr. Oscar Frank Green passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, he was 86 years old. He was born in Carthage TN to Evie Martin and Leslie C. Green. Mr. Green was the owner of Greens Appliance for more than 65 years. He is survived by son Kevin Green; sister-in-law Mildred Green, mother of children/caregiver […] The post OBITUARY: Oscar Frank Green appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Marilyn D. Oldham

Ms. Marilyn D. Oldham passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at her residence, she was 53 years old. Survivors include her mother, Margaret Bell, children, Kiara (Cashmir), Jeremiah (Heather) and Matthew Clemmons, brother, James (Janet) Howard; sister, Maleta Oldham, 6 grandchildren and a myriad of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Family visitation […] The post OBITUARY: Marilyn D. Oldham appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Tammy Mann Dillon

Mrs. Tammy Mann Dillon of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, she was 62 years old. Born July 5, 1960, in Wilson County, she is the daughter of the late James and Sadie Barry Mann. She was a 1978 graduate of Lebanon High School, and also Vol State Community College. She retired […] The post OBITUARY: Tammy Mann Dillon appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Lebanon, TN
Obituaries
City
Lebanon, TN
State
Tennessee State
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Sarah Frances ‘Polly’ Summers

Mrs. Sarah Frances ‘Polly’ Summers of Lebanon, Tennessee passed on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, she was 85 years old. Polly was born in Waynesboro, TN and was the daughter of the late Ozro Moore and Lillie Mae McAnally Moore. She was a member of the Mt. Juliet Church of Christ. Polly was an avid Vanderbilt […] The post OBITUARY: Sarah Frances ‘Polly’ Summers appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Jean Dibrell Jennings

Jean Dibrell Jennings was born Feb. 7, 1932 in Sparta, TN, daughter of the late Donald Cameron Dibrell and Irene Cantrell Dibrell and departed this life on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 at the age of 90 years. She was a graduate of White Co. High School and Draughon’s Business College and was a member of […] The post OBITUARY: Jean Dibrell Jennings appeared first on Wilson County Source.
SPARTA, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Cecil Wayne Sanderson

Mr. Cecil Wayne Sanderson passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, he was 79 years old. Cecil Wayne Sanderson was born in Oneida TN to Evelyn Long and William Sanderson. He enjoyed photography, music, movies, tinkering, and being with his dogs. Cecil was also a jokester and never met a stranger. He worked in management […] The post OBITUARY: Cecil Wayne Sanderson appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Rhonda Bilbrey Grisham

Rhonda Lynn Bilbrey Grisham age 43, formerly of Watertown, died Wednesday evening at Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage. Rhonda attended school in Watertown and was employed with the Corp of Engineers in site maintenance. She is survived by her husband, Johnny Lynn Grisham of Elmwood; sons, Jalen (MK) Fish and Tyler Fish both of […] The post OBITUARY: Rhonda Bilbrey Grisham appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WATERTOWN, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Thompson
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Mary Ellen (O’Connor) McFadden

Mary Ellen (O’Connor) McFadden, age 79 of Lebanon passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Hearthside Senior Living. She was preceded in death by parents, John and Catherine O’Connor and husband, Jerry McFadden. She is survived by children, Michael (Michelle) McFadden, Carolyn (Tim) Tomlinson, and Kevin McFadden; grandchildren, Matthew and Meghan McFadden, Ryan (Christina) […] The post OBITUARY: Mary Ellen (O’Connor) McFadden appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

Ellen Lehman, Founder and President of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, Announces Retirement

CFMT to Honor Lehman with Prestigious Joe Kraft Humanitarian Award in 2023 Ellen Eskind Lehman, who more than 30 years ago founded, established and has grown The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee (CFMT) as a philanthropic force that has contributed more than $1.1 billion to nonprofit organizations across the nation, has announced she will retire […] The post Ellen Lehman, Founder and President of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, Announces Retirement appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Columbia State Hosting Virtual Tennessee Reconnect Information Sessions

Columbia State Community College will host virtual Tennessee Reconnect information sessions during the month of August. August 11: 2 – 3 p.m. August 13: 10 – 11 a.m. August 15: 6 – 7 p.m. August 18: 2 – 3 p.m. August 22: 6 – 7 p.m. August 25: 2 – 3 p.m. Tennessee Reconnect is […] The post Columbia State Hosting Virtual Tennessee Reconnect Information Sessions appeared first on Wilson County Source.
COLUMBIA, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Christine Phelps Burks

Mrs. Christine Phelps Burks passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022, she was 93 years old. She was one of 12 siblings born and raised in Pulaski, Tennessee. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Lebanon, TN for 59 years and taught Sunday School for many of those years. She is preceded in […] The post OBITUARY: Christine Phelps Burks appeared first on Wilson County Source.
PULASKI, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Village#Tn#Lebanon High School#George Peabody College#Farmer Berry Purcell#Dortch Davis
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Datha Kimberly Robertson

Datha Kimberly Robertson, age 29, passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022 in the Vanderbilt Wilson Co. Hospital. She is survived by her parents, Steven & Jennifer Kroll; son, Bentlie Gage Thomas; brothers, Justin Andrew (Cayla) Kroll & Anthony Michael Kroll; grandmother, Datha Organ; grandparents, Kenneth & JoAnne Kroll; and numerous other loving family members […] The post OBITUARY: Datha Kimberly Robertson appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

MTSU Brings in $17.2M-Plus in Donations During Record Fundraising Year

Middle Tennessee State University boasted a record fundraising year for 2021-22, bringing in more than $17.2 million in private donations to support the university’s educational mission. “That’s easily the biggest fundraising year we’ve ever had,” said Joe Bales, vice president for university advancement. “It’s more than $3 million above our previous record year.” Joe Bales, vice president […] The post MTSU Brings in $17.2M-Plus in Donations During Record Fundraising Year appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Barry Leigh Keene

Mr. Barry Leigh Keene went to his heavenly home on Saturday, July 30, 2022, he was 85 years old. A native of Lebanon, Tennessee he was raised by his loving grandparents Paris and Eva Jennings. He was a graduate of Lebanon High School and attended MTSU. He is survived by his devoted wife of 65 […] The post OBITUARY: Barry Leigh Keene appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

MTSU Set to Host Fan Day on August 21 With Free Food and Activities for the Entire Family

Middle Tennessee Fan Day is back and better than ever in 2022, as the Blue Raider football team welcomes fans from across the mid-state to Floyd Stadium to kick off the 2022 season on Sunday, August 21. The FREE and open-to-the-public event runs from 3-5 p.m., with plenty of activities to get the whole family […] The post MTSU Set to Host Fan Day on August 21 With Free Food and Activities for the Entire Family appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Wilson County Source

MTSU Head Baseball Coach Charged with DUI

Middle Tennessee State University’s head baseball coach James Michael Toman was arrested and charged with a DUI Saturday according to a news story from WSMV Toman was released from the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center three hours after his initial arrest at 1:03 a.m. Saturday. MORE CRIME NEWS The post MTSU Head Baseball Coach Charged with DUI appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Wilson County Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: July 31, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from July 31 to August 5. Cheatham County Source Cheatham County Food Health Inspections for July 2022 These are the July 2022 health scores for some restaurants in Cheatham County, as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read more. Cheatham County School District Announces Open […] The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: July 31, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Schools Names Bonnie Holman Supervisor of Career & Technical Education

Wilson County Schools is very happy to announce that Bonnie Holman has been named as the district’s new Career & Technical Education (CTE) Supervisor. She’s a product of WCS and was part of Lebanon High School’s 2005 graduating class. For the past five years she’s taught Agriculture and served as an FFA advisor at Wilson […] The post Wilson County Schools Names Bonnie Holman Supervisor of Career & Technical Education appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

CMT to Celebrate County Music Icon Vince Gill with a Special ‘CMT Giants: Vince Gill’

CMT announced “CMT GIANTS: Vince Gill,” an all-new 90-minute special celebrating the extraordinary career and music of country music titan Vince Gill. The star-packed event premieres Friday, September 16th at 9p/8c exclusively on CMT. Gill’s tourmate and vocalist Wendy Moten first revealed the news last night onstage in front of a sold-out crowd at Nashville’s […] The post CMT to Celebrate County Music Icon Vince Gill with a Special ‘CMT Giants: Vince Gill’ appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy