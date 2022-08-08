ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OBITUARY: Betty Ann Scheuerman Thompson

By Jennifer Haley
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 2 days ago

Mrs. Betty Ann Scheuerman Thompson, age 90 of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Wilson Manor.

Born October 8, 1931, in Wilson County, she is the daughter of the late Eugene and Nellie Maxey Scheuerman.

She was baptized as a teenager at College Street Church of Christ and had been a member of Highland Heights Church of Christ since 1951.

She was a 1949 graduate of Lebanon High School. She worked at LUX Clock from 1955-1959, and went on to work at the Lebanon Woolen Mills from 1960 until retiring in 1996.

She was very fond of country music. Her late husband, Wilson Thompson, would play the guitar for square dances, and she would dance. This continued until his death in 1979. She loved to play the piano, cook, and entertain her family and friends.

She was a member of the Birthday Girls which included: Clara Nuss, Marion Sloan, Sara Cox, Lela Johnson, Geraldine Tomerlin, and Mary Helen Williamson Davis who had been her friend since 1950.

On Mrs. Thompson’s 90th birthday, she was able to celebrate with Mrs. Mary Helen Williamson Davis and her family.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Carrie and Joseph Scheuerman and Zoe and Edward Maxey; and a brother and sister-in-law, Gene and Joann Scheuerman.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl Jean “Sherrie” (Jim) Walker; two grandchildren who called her Ann: Gina Diane (Carl) Ragland and James Brian Walker (Brandy Reeder Patton and her children: Zachary Patton and Camren O’Brien); and two great-grandchildren that also called her Ann: Jenny Carlyn Ragland and Molly Diane Ragland.

Funeral services for Mrs. Betty Ann Scheuerman Thompson will be 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Greg Smith, Keith Pickard, and Donnie Bain officiating. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday 11 AM until service.

Honorary pallbearers: Bobby Joe Morse, Jimmy Counts, Frank Reed, Jerry Batey, and Donnie Bain

Active pallbearers: Brian Walker, Carl Ragland, Zachary Patton, and Camren O’Brien

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Scott Baker, Dr. Hardie Sorrels, Avalon Hospice, the nurses and staff of Wilson Manor, her sitters, Susie Johnson, Jeanie Bratcher, and Angela Shaw, and Highland Heights Church of Christ for the cards, calls, and visits.

LIGON & BOBO FUNERAL HOME of Lebanon (615) 444-2142 www.ligonbobo.com

