ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
coloradosun.com

Coloradans are contributing lots of money to Liz Cheney in the Republican U.S. House primary in Wyoming

Colorado money is flowing into the closely watched Republican U.S. House primary next week in Wyoming between U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney and her Trump-backed challenger, Harriet Hageman. And some of the GOP’s most prominent donors are split in their support, mirroring the party’s Colorado split between those aligned with former President Donald Trump and those who want to move on.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopols.com

GOP Waves White Flag on “Colorado Cashback” Brouhaha

As readers know, the state has enjoyed a healthy temporary bounty of revenue over the last couple of years, and under the 1992 Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, revenue arbitrarily determined by TABOR’s Byzantine formula to be “excess” must be refunded to taxpayers through a variety of prescribed means. This year, the Democratic majority in the General Assembly passed a one-time change to the distribution formula for TABOR refund checks to individual taxpayers that significantly increased the amount paid to taxpayers making less than $50,000 per year. The bill also moved up the distribution of these refunds to this summer instead of next tax season.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Government
9NEWS

Abortion ban fails to make Colorado's November ballot

DENVER — The proposed ballot measure seeking to ban abortion in Colorado will not appear on the November ballot, the Colorado Secretary of State's Office told Colorado Politics. According to the Elections Division, backers of Initiative #56 informed the office Monday they would not be submitting petition signatures ahead...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
CBS Denver

Proposed natural gas rule change could mean savings for your pocketbook

The Colorado Public Utilities Commission is considering a rule change that some environmentalists say is fairer to utility customers. The rule change would impact who pays for new natural gas utility lines when new homes are built. Currently, the cost is shared 50/50 between the utility company and the developer. The change would put the cost 100% on the developer. Some argue the change, which is still open to public comment, would help customers save money on utility bills, because utility companies often pass off those costs through customer fees. "This current system makes everybody pay more instead of less," said Jacob Smith,...
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

Colorado’s cannabis industry is enduring its first sustained downturn since recreational weed sales began

Colorado’s legal marijuana industry is weathering its first sustained downturn since dispensaries began selling recreational weed in 2014. Dispensaries are closing. New ventures, like delivery services and social clubs, are struggling. Tax revenues are plummeting. And across the industry, layoffs are sending marijuana workers packing. Colorado’s green boom is beginning to bust as more states legalize the sale and use of marijuana and inflation pinches spending.
KJCT8

State considers designating wolves reintroduced to Colorado as experimental, which would allow livestock producers more flexibility to harass, injure or kill

STATEWIDE, Colo. (Summit Daily News) - As Colorado Parks and Wildlife continues its meetings and process to reintroduce grey wolves back to the Western Slope, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is beginning its process to introduce a 10(j) rule at the request of the state. On Wednesday, leadership from Parks and Wildlife and the Fish and Wildlife Service met in Silverthorne to continue public engagement about the process.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Senate#Senate Bill#Politics State#Democrats#Republicans#Colorado Cashback
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Colorado Abortion Ban Initiative Fails

Backers of a ballot initiative that would have banned abortion in Colorado failed to get enough signatures by the deadline yesterday, so the measure won’t be on the November ballot. Initiative 56, called the “unlawful murder of a child initiative,” would have prevented abortion at any stage of pregnancy...
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

Colorado chief justice obstructed investigation into misconduct

The chief justice of the Colorado Supreme Court obstructed an ongoing investigation into misconduct allegations in the judicial department, a new report reveals.Driving the news: In an explosive 11-page letter sent to lawmakers Monday, the state's Commission on Judicial Discipline outlines how the department's leaders worked to cover up the scandal by refusing to provide records and supplying outright falsehoods.Chief Justice Brian Boatright even met with the commission's leader in a Denver parking garage, where he made clear he wouldn't provide the information easily, the Denver Gazette reports.What they're saying: "Members of the Colorado Supreme Court, directly and through its senior staff, made a series of decisions and took a series of actions throughout 2021 and 2022 that limited the ability of the commission ... to do its constitutionally mandated work," commission executive director Christopher Gregory wrote in the memo.A judiciary spokesperson declined to comment.What's next: The commission is pressing lawmakers for an overhaul in how discipline cases are handled in the judicial branch. A legislative committee will meet Wednesday to discuss the matter.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy