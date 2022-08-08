Read full article on original website
Related
Psilocybin possession initiative fails to qualify for Colorado November ballot
An initiative that would have removed criminal penalties for the possession of psilocybin and other hallucinogens in Colorado failed to gather enough signatures to appear before voters in November.
cpr.org
Colorado Republicans gear up for the general election by uniting against the Democrats’ agenda
As Democrats celebrated a victory with the Senate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, some of Colorado’s highest-profile Republicans argued Tuesday that it’s a bad deal for Coloradans. Republican candidates and party leaders gathered Tuesday to launch into the final three months of the midterm election season and...
coloradosun.com
Coloradans are contributing lots of money to Liz Cheney in the Republican U.S. House primary in Wyoming
Colorado money is flowing into the closely watched Republican U.S. House primary next week in Wyoming between U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney and her Trump-backed challenger, Harriet Hageman. And some of the GOP’s most prominent donors are split in their support, mirroring the party’s Colorado split between those aligned with former President Donald Trump and those who want to move on.
coloradopols.com
GOP Waves White Flag on “Colorado Cashback” Brouhaha
As readers know, the state has enjoyed a healthy temporary bounty of revenue over the last couple of years, and under the 1992 Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, revenue arbitrarily determined by TABOR’s Byzantine formula to be “excess” must be refunded to taxpayers through a variety of prescribed means. This year, the Democratic majority in the General Assembly passed a one-time change to the distribution formula for TABOR refund checks to individual taxpayers that significantly increased the amount paid to taxpayers making less than $50,000 per year. The bill also moved up the distribution of these refunds to this summer instead of next tax season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Abortion ban fails to make Colorado's November ballot
DENVER — The proposed ballot measure seeking to ban abortion in Colorado will not appear on the November ballot, the Colorado Secretary of State's Office told Colorado Politics. According to the Elections Division, backers of Initiative #56 informed the office Monday they would not be submitting petition signatures ahead...
Campaign to get abortion ban on CO ballot fails to collect enough signatures
Backers of a ballot initiative that would have banned abortion in Colorado failed to get enough signatures by the deadline Monday, so the measure won’t be on the November ballot.
Fronteras Desk
Tribes along the Colorado River are finally getting their say on water policy
Coverage of tribal natural resources is supported in part by Catena Foundation. Stakeholders along the Colorado River are trying to figure out how to drastically cut their use of water, and fast. In June, the Department of the Interior told states that use the river’s water they had to save...
coloradosun.com
Barbara Kirkmeyer once pushed part of Colorado to pursue breaking off to form a new state. She has no regrets.
Nearly a decade ago, when she was still a Weld County commissioner, Republican state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer was an outspoken leader in the attempt by 11 northern Colorado counties to pursue secession and form a 51st state. The proposal was fueled by rural Colorado’s frustration about how Denver-centric environmental and...
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS News
State of Colorado sending out TABOR refund checks. Don't accidentally throw the envelope away!
Every Colorado resident should double check their mail before they toss out any envelopes this month. There could be a tax refund check for you.
Proposed natural gas rule change could mean savings for your pocketbook
The Colorado Public Utilities Commission is considering a rule change that some environmentalists say is fairer to utility customers. The rule change would impact who pays for new natural gas utility lines when new homes are built. Currently, the cost is shared 50/50 between the utility company and the developer. The change would put the cost 100% on the developer. Some argue the change, which is still open to public comment, would help customers save money on utility bills, because utility companies often pass off those costs through customer fees. "This current system makes everybody pay more instead of less," said Jacob Smith,...
coloradosun.com
Colorado’s cannabis industry is enduring its first sustained downturn since recreational weed sales began
Colorado’s legal marijuana industry is weathering its first sustained downturn since dispensaries began selling recreational weed in 2014. Dispensaries are closing. New ventures, like delivery services and social clubs, are struggling. Tax revenues are plummeting. And across the industry, layoffs are sending marijuana workers packing. Colorado’s green boom is beginning to bust as more states legalize the sale and use of marijuana and inflation pinches spending.
KJCT8
State considers designating wolves reintroduced to Colorado as experimental, which would allow livestock producers more flexibility to harass, injure or kill
STATEWIDE, Colo. (Summit Daily News) - As Colorado Parks and Wildlife continues its meetings and process to reintroduce grey wolves back to the Western Slope, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is beginning its process to introduce a 10(j) rule at the request of the state. On Wednesday, leadership from Parks and Wildlife and the Fish and Wildlife Service met in Silverthorne to continue public engagement about the process.
IN THIS ARTICLE
coloradonewsline.com
Colorado Republicans criticize inclusion of letter signed by Polis with TABOR refund checks
Colorado Republicans filed a campaign finance complaint against Democratic Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday for the inclusion of a letter with his signature that accompanies upcoming TABOR refund checks. Kristi Burton Brown, the executive director of the Colorado Republican Party, argued in the complaint that the letter amounts to electioneering...
KKTV
Voice of the consumer: CashBack checks arrive this week for many Coloradans
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - This week, many Coloradans will get their Colorado CashBack check from the state. I talked one on one with Gov.r Jared Polis about the initiative and how he thinks the state is handling the current economy. You may have seen this exclusive interview during 11 News at Noon on KKTV.
Oklahoma couple, new to Colorado, loses $2,700 in alleged rental scam
After signing the lease and paying the first month's rent of $1,500, plus a $1,000 security deposit, the landlord then asked them to pay a locksmith fee on move-in day. That raised a red flag.
skyhinews.com
Writers on the Range: Denver Water and Northern Colorado Water Conservancy District should rethink their response to the Colorado River crisis
The seven Colorado River states – Arizona, California, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming – face a daunting mid-August deadline. The federal government has asked them to come up with a plan to reduce their combined water usage from the Colorado River by up to 4 million acre-feet in 2023.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Colorado Abortion Ban Initiative Fails
Backers of a ballot initiative that would have banned abortion in Colorado failed to get enough signatures by the deadline yesterday, so the measure won’t be on the November ballot. Initiative 56, called the “unlawful murder of a child initiative,” would have prevented abortion at any stage of pregnancy...
Colorado chief justice obstructed investigation into misconduct
The chief justice of the Colorado Supreme Court obstructed an ongoing investigation into misconduct allegations in the judicial department, a new report reveals.Driving the news: In an explosive 11-page letter sent to lawmakers Monday, the state's Commission on Judicial Discipline outlines how the department's leaders worked to cover up the scandal by refusing to provide records and supplying outright falsehoods.Chief Justice Brian Boatright even met with the commission's leader in a Denver parking garage, where he made clear he wouldn't provide the information easily, the Denver Gazette reports.What they're saying: "Members of the Colorado Supreme Court, directly and through its senior staff, made a series of decisions and took a series of actions throughout 2021 and 2022 that limited the ability of the commission ... to do its constitutionally mandated work," commission executive director Christopher Gregory wrote in the memo.A judiciary spokesperson declined to comment.What's next: The commission is pressing lawmakers for an overhaul in how discipline cases are handled in the judicial branch. A legislative committee will meet Wednesday to discuss the matter.
coloradosun.com
Nonprofit offers $750,000 in grants to support nontraditional schools in 4 states including Colorado
For some kids, every school day can be monotonous. That’s why Kyle Gamba, who has worked in public education for 15 years, started the micro-school La Luz in Denver to ensure education was more than just “kids sitting at desks.”. At La Luz, kids learn while being immersed...
Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for Aug. 8-Aug. 14, 2022
More than 1,608,600 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 66,900 have been hospitalized as of Monday, according to the CDPHE.
Comments / 0