Forecast: Another round of showers

By Meteorologist Jesslyn Ferentz
 2 days ago
Monday was very similar to what we saw this weekend.

We start off the morning with just a few clouds overhead and temperatures ranging in the mid to upper 70s. By late morning and into the early afternoon, more clouds will start to roll in overhead, and once again, we will see some heavy downpours across some of our backyards.

Showers will start in our inland communities and move toward the coast.

Rain coverage won’t be as widespread today compared to the last few days. However, the storms that do form have the chance for heavy showers, frequent lightning, and gusty winds! Storms will settle down by dinnertime.

By midweek, we are going to be watching Saharan Dust move over SWFL. This will lower our rain chances and up our temperatures.

Tracking the Tropics:

The National Hurricane Center is keeping their eyes on one area in the eastern Atlantic. A tropical wave off the coast of Africa has a medium 40% chance of forming in the next five days as it moves west-northwestward through the tropical Atlantic.

A tropical depression could form by midweek.

Something just to keep our eyes on right now! ABC7 will keep you updated.

CBS New York

Red Alert issued for possible flash flooding, damaging winds

For tonight, showers and storms will move in after 1 a.m., and continue on and off through the night. It will be warm and muggy with a low of 74.For Monday, showers and storms are possible throughout the entire day. Some of them may be severe, containing torrential rain with the possibility of flash flooding, damaging winds, and maybe even hail. Because of this, a Red Alert is in place. Some locations may be receive up to 2 or more inches of rain.It will remain very humid with a high of 85. Coverage and intensity of the storms will start to dwindle later on Monday night as we see a low of 74.Tuesday begins a prolonged stretch of high heat and humidity, in which we are likely to experience the hottest temps of the summer thus far.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Sunday storms will potentially cause some flash flooding

Get ready for an active Sunday afternoon and evening in Colorado when it comes to the weather. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected with the potential to see flash flooding. In past days the threat was confined mostly to burn scars but today the threat includes several areas from the mountains to the plains.Storms will have the potential to drop two or more inches of rain over a relatively short period of time on Sunday. The threat is highest between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. for most areas. The National Weather Service has placed several areas on alert. Even if...
COLORADO STATE
Fort Myers, FL
News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

