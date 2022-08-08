Forecast: Another round of showers

Monday was very similar to what we saw this weekend.

We start off the morning with just a few clouds overhead and temperatures ranging in the mid to upper 70s. By late morning and into the early afternoon, more clouds will start to roll in overhead, and once again, we will see some heavy downpours across some of our backyards.

Showers will start in our inland communities and move toward the coast.

Rain coverage won’t be as widespread today compared to the last few days. However, the storms that do form have the chance for heavy showers, frequent lightning, and gusty winds! Storms will settle down by dinnertime.

By midweek, we are going to be watching Saharan Dust move over SWFL. This will lower our rain chances and up our temperatures.

Tracking the Tropics:

The National Hurricane Center is keeping their eyes on one area in the eastern Atlantic. A tropical wave off the coast of Africa has a medium 40% chance of forming in the next five days as it moves west-northwestward through the tropical Atlantic.

A tropical depression could form by midweek.

Something just to keep our eyes on right now! ABC7 will keep you updated.