Springfield, MA

Invasive spotted laternfly found in Springfield, according to Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources

The state agency responsible for agricultural conservation announced Tuesday that an infestation of the spotted lanternfly was found in Springfield last week. “With new populations of the spotted lanternfly likely to pop up more and more frequently as the invasive pest becomes established across the Northeast, it is critical that we all remain diligent in identifying them early on,” said Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources (MDAR) Commissioner John Lebeaux in a statement.
Massachusetts State Lottery: $4 million prize sold at convenience store, $1 million prize sold at Cumberland Farms Monday

Two big lottery prizes were claimed Monday after being sold at two different Massachusetts convenience stores. A $4 million prize was claimed off of the game “100X the Money.” It was sold at Old Gold Convenience Store in Franklin. The $1 million prize was from the game “$5,000,000 100X Cashword 2021.” It was sold at Cumberland Farms in Oxford.
Springfield Police respond to ShotSpotter activation on State Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Springfield responded to a ShotSpotter activation on State Street Tuesday evening. According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers were dispatched to the 700-block of State Street just after 7 p.m. On scene, police said that they located evidence, but no victims were found.
