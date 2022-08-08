Read full article on original website
Several Admit Mixed Feelings as Trader Joe's Sees 1st Unionized Store in MA, Many Fearing Recent Change is UnhelpfulDOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
USJ to Offer Introductory Nursing Summer Program for High School StudentsConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Invasive spotted laternfly found in Springfield, according to Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources
The state agency responsible for agricultural conservation announced Tuesday that an infestation of the spotted lanternfly was found in Springfield last week. “With new populations of the spotted lanternfly likely to pop up more and more frequently as the invasive pest becomes established across the Northeast, it is critical that we all remain diligent in identifying them early on,” said Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources (MDAR) Commissioner John Lebeaux in a statement.
America’s largest bank is coming to Springfield
Chase Bank has announced plans to open a branch at 1391 Main Street in downtown Springfield.
Pittsfield’s Tallest Building is Twice the Size of Its 2nd Tallest
This may not seem like the sexiest fun fact in the world. But it is unique given the size of Pittsfield's tallest building. The city isn't exactly known for its skyscrapers as it certainly does not have any. However, its tallest building is most certainly over twice the size of its second tallest in height.
Massachusetts family activities: 10 free and fun things to do with kids this summer
Looking to get the kids out of the house before school is back in season? Or maybe you’re looking to spend a weekend out instead of lounging around. Either way, many families might also be hoping to save some money. Across Massachusetts, there are plenty of family-friendly activities to...
Massachusetts State Lottery: $4 million prize sold at convenience store, $1 million prize sold at Cumberland Farms Monday
Two big lottery prizes were claimed Monday after being sold at two different Massachusetts convenience stores. A $4 million prize was claimed off of the game “100X the Money.” It was sold at Old Gold Convenience Store in Franklin. The $1 million prize was from the game “$5,000,000 100X Cashword 2021.” It was sold at Cumberland Farms in Oxford.
Gas leak reported in the area of Brookings School in Springfield
Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Walnut and Emerson streets in Springfield due to a gas leak Tuesday afternoon.
Chicopee Park Commission looking to hire
The Parks Commission of Chicopee is looking to hire a new member.
‘Worcester needed a deli:’ Helfand’s Deli to open on Highland Street
After working as a Certified Public Accountant for 50 years, Carl Goldstein is opening a New York-style deli in Worcester along with three partners he met when they all attended Doherty Memorial High School. Although they’ve never run their own restaurant, Goldstein said they decided to get into the restaurant...
Springfield Police respond to ShotSpotter activation on State Street
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Springfield responded to a ShotSpotter activation on State Street Tuesday evening. According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers were dispatched to the 700-block of State Street just after 7 p.m. On scene, police said that they located evidence, but no victims were found.
Lowest gas prices in Massachusetts average $3.75 per gallon
According to GasBuddy, the lowest price for a gallon of gas in western Massachusetts is $3.75 per gallon, while the most expensive is $4.89.
Most of Massachusetts in critical drought conditions
The Connecticut River Valley region has been declared as a Level-3 Critical Drought, according to Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) Secretary Beth Card. The region consists of Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin County in western Massachusetts.
Powerball: $50,000 winning ticket sold at 7-Eleven in Massachusetts
A $50,000 prize was won off of a Powerball ticket sold in Massachusetts. The prize was from the Saturday drawing and the ticket was sold at 7-Eleven in Waltham. There was also a $100,000 “Mass Cash” prize won Saturday. It was sold at Uxbridge Mobil in Uxbridge. Overall,...
Avelo Airlines offers $49 flights out of New Haven’s Tweed to these destinations
Avelo Airlines announced it added Wilmington, N.C. as its 14th destination from Tweed New Haven Regional Airport back in June. The announcement came just a month after it unveiled another three destinations from Tweed New Haven Regional Airport in May: Chicago's Midway International Airport, Baltimore-Washington International Airport and Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
West Springfield begins demolition of Philip G. Coburn Elementary School
As the 3,500-pound claw ripped into the side of the old Philip G. Coburn Elementary School building this morning, about a dozen of teachers, students and parents gathered to watch. “‘My kids came here and were at the groundbreaking. They are super excited. My 2-year-old and I ride our bikes...
Monroe Woman Claims $100,000 CASH5 Lottery Prize
Connecticut Lottery announced the latest residents who claimed major prizes. An unnamed New Haven County resident, from Naugatuck, claimed a $1,000,000 prize from a "Win up to $5,000 a month for life second edition" ticket purchased at Stop One Mart LLC, the lottery reported on Monday, Aug. 8. CT Lottery...
Doughty has plan for Western Mass. if elected governor
SPRINGFIELD – Chris Doughty has a plan for Western Massachusetts. The Republican candidate for his party’s gubernatorial nomination said at a press conference at Riverfront Park last week the region “feels forgotten and left behind. We felt that. We heard that.”. This was his third campaign swing...
Local defense attorney breaks down Zhukovskyy verdict
Legal expert explains what’s to come following Zhukovskyy not guilty verdict. A verdict was delivered Tuesday in the trial of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, the West Springfield truck driver who was on trial for a 2019 crash that killed 7 motorcyclists in New Hampshire. Chicopee Police respond to shots fired call...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties August 7, 2022
Christine J. Chouinard, Christine J. Kadonaga and James Chouinard to Lisa L. Bassette and Bryan J. Connaughton, 285 Barry St., $495,000. Ileana Garcia to Tina M. DePalma, 5 Maple View Lane, Unit C, $300,000.
Westfield superintendent calls on DESE to provide more detailed COVID-19 guidance
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Monday, school superintendents across the state received a COVID-19 update for the upcoming school year from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. However, Western Mass News has found out that some on the call did not find it very informative. We spoke with the...
Getting Answers: frequent power outages in East Longmeadow neighborhood
EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A viewer reached out to our newsroom expressing frustrations over ongoing power outages in their East Longmeadow neighborhood. She said it has happened more frequently, most recently this past weekend, and that there is often no reason explaining why. “It seems to have just gotten...
