Manchester United set to sign Cristiano Ronaldo’s former teammate
Manchester United got off to the worst possible start on Sunday, losing their Premier League opener to Brighton. But, the club is still looking to bring in reinforcements before the transfer window closes. The latest appears to be one of Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Juventus teammates, Frenchman Adrien Rabiot. Per...
Barcelona and Lionel Messi ‘open negotiations’ for stunning return in 2023
Barcelona have started contract negotiations with club legend Lionel Messi in the hope that he would make a sensational return to the club in 2023. This news was first reported by Catalunya Radio on Sunday evening after Barcelona thrashed Mexican side Pumas UNAM 6-0 in the Joan Gamper Trophy. According...
Manchester City star on house hunt in Barcelona amid transfer speculation
It seems as though transfer rumours involving Bernardo Silva and a potential move to Barcelona are not set to come to a halt anytime soon. As the Catalan giants are reportedly hell-bent on sanctioning a sale for Frenkie de Jong this summer, it has been claimed that their heart is set on the Manchester City lynchpin as a dream replacement.
Adrien Rabiot compilations emerge after midfielder was linked with a move to Manchester United
Compilations of Adrien Rabiot have started to emerge after Manchester United were linked with a move for the midfielder. According to The Athletic, United are working on a deal to bring the 27-year-old Juventus man to Old Trafford. The France international is into the last year of his contract with...
Manchester United 'to make €68m bid for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic'
Manchester United are reportedly preparing to make a €68m (£57.4m) offer for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. On Monday, The Telegraph reported that United had renewed their interest in Milinkovic-Savic, who has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for a number of years. United are now preparing...
Report: Manchester United Agree Fee For Juventus Midfielder
Manchester United have reportedly a fee in principle with Juventus for the transfer of midfielder Adrien Rabiot, according to a report
Former Germany captain Philipp Lahm plans to boycott the World Cup in Qatar
Former Germany and Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm will boycott the World Cup this winter over host nation Qatar's poor human rights record. FIFA has faced widespread criticism for awarding the tournament to the tiny Gulf nation, which has a population over just over two million people. Qatar had never...
Malang Sarr joins AS Monaco on loan with obligation to buy for £13 million
Chelsea defender Malang Sarr has joined AS Monaco on a season-long loan, it has been confirmed. The defender made 19 appearances for the Blues in all competitions last season after a loan move to the Bundesliga collapsed on deadline day. Sarr impressed Thomas Tuchel, who blocked a departure in the...
Rio Ferdinand names what Manchester United XI should face Brentford, including a surprise midfield addition
Rio Ferdinand has named which Manchester United XI should start against Brentford on Saturday evening. Manchester United started their Premier League campaign for the 2022/23 season against Brighton & Hove Albion last Sunday, and it was a disaster. From conceding two goals in the first half to the Red Devils...
Chelsea Close To Agreeing Fee With Barcelona For Frenkie De Jong
Chelsea are closing in on a deal to bring in Frenkie de Jong and now await the midfielder's final decision, according to The Times.
Adrien Rabiot played for Manchester City as a teenager but deal was terminated after six months
As a teenager, Adrien Rabiot spent six months playing for Manchester City's academy after he was scouted by the club, aged 13. Rabiot, who is reportedly deemed surplus to requirements at current side Juventus, is close to joining Manchester United this summer for a fee of around £15 million.
Manchester City's preference on winger's loan move revealed
If there is a club in English football that are clearly admirers of the talent pool in South America, it is none other than Manchester City. After all, the Sky Blues entrusted a young Gabriel Jesus from Palmeiras as the ideal successor to the club’s all-time top scorer in Sergio Agüero.
Former AC Milan director calls for ‘Football Brexit’ when asked about the Super League
Former AC Milan director, Adriano Galliani has called for a ‘football brexit’ when he was asked about the future of the controversial European Super League. Galliani, who is now the chief executive of newly promoted Serie A side Monza spoke to Italian news outlet, Tuttosport about the financial challenges that are affecting football in Italy.
Report: Liverpool Admirer Adrien Rabiot to Sign for Manchester United
Manchester United’s summer pursuit of Barcelona’s midfielder Frenkie de Jong looks set to fail as they turn to Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who may have hoped to be flying to Liverpool John Lennon Airport instead of Manchester.
Analysis: 3 ways Manchester United can break down Brentford's defence following their draw against Leicester City
Following Manchester United’s dismal performance against Brighton, Erik ten Hag will be looking for a much improved performance in the club’s second Premier League game of the season away to Brentford on Saturday, especially in terms of their attacking output. Having only scored through an own goal in...
Italy star Domenico Berardi chased fan giving him abuse, had to be restrained by police
Italy international Domenico Berardi had to be restrained by police after he tried to chase a fan who was giving him abuse. On Monday night Sassuolo were eliminated from the Coppa Italia after losing 3-2 to Modena, who will play in Serie B after earning promoting from the third tier last term.
Liverpool set to make offer for £40m+ star - player desperate for the move and is learning English
The hamstring injury of Thiago Alcantara appears to have forced Liverpool back into the transfer market with the Reds set to move for a key Portuguese midfield target. Thiago has grown increasingly important to Klopp's side since joining two years ago and he is thus dearly missed when unavailable for selection at Anfield.
"I would" - Jamie Carragher delivers verdict on Liverpool's current crisis
Liverpool legend and pundit Jamie Carragher has given his verdict on whether Jürgen Klopp’s side should sign a midfielder this transfer window. The Reds are in a mini-crisis with Curtis Jones, Thiago and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all sidelined with injuries and Naby Keita only just returning to full fitness.
Paris Saint Germain star Marco Verratti seemingly caught smoking by fan
A Paris Saint Germain fan seemingly caught Italian midfielder Marco Verratti smoking when meeting him outside the club’s training ground. A video emerged online showing Verratti posing for pictures from inside his car, and then a fan kindly reminded the midfielder by saying: “Next time hide your cigarette”.
