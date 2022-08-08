Read full article on original website
Related
Barcelona and Lionel Messi ‘open negotiations’ for stunning return in 2023
Barcelona have started contract negotiations with club legend Lionel Messi in the hope that he would make a sensational return to the club in 2023. This news was first reported by Catalunya Radio on Sunday evening after Barcelona thrashed Mexican side Pumas UNAM 6-0 in the Joan Gamper Trophy. According...
Manchester City star on house hunt in Barcelona amid transfer speculation
It seems as though transfer rumours involving Bernardo Silva and a potential move to Barcelona are not set to come to a halt anytime soon. As the Catalan giants are reportedly hell-bent on sanctioning a sale for Frenkie de Jong this summer, it has been claimed that their heart is set on the Manchester City lynchpin as a dream replacement.
‘I Don’t Really Understand Why He Complains So Much’ - Pundit Slams Klopp for Fixture Congestion Comments
Jurgen Klopp is one of the more vocal managers in the Premier League on the subject of fixture congestion and the effects it can have on the squad, former Aston Villa defender Alan Hutton has questioned why Jurgen Klopp complains so much.
Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial told they ‘could not handle the pressure’ at Manchester United
Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba have been blasted and told they could not handle the pressure of playing for Manchester United. Whilst Pogba is no longer a player for United, Martial is not someone Erik ten Hag can rely on if they are to challenge for the top honours, according to former Liverpool player and manager Graeme Souness.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Report: Liverpool 'Might' Sign Both Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane And Sporting Lisbon's Matheus Nunes
Liverpool's incoming transfers were reportedly over, however, a reliable journalist has claimed that they yet may sign both Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane and Sporting Lisbon's Matheus Nunes. A disappointing 2-2 draw away to promoted side Fulham on Saturday has got the fanbase slightly worried with the lack of transfers made...
Malang Sarr joins AS Monaco on loan with obligation to buy for £13 million
Chelsea defender Malang Sarr has joined AS Monaco on a season-long loan, it has been confirmed. The defender made 19 appearances for the Blues in all competitions last season after a loan move to the Bundesliga collapsed on deadline day. Sarr impressed Thomas Tuchel, who blocked a departure in the...
Rio Ferdinand names what Manchester United XI should face Brentford, including a surprise midfield addition
Rio Ferdinand has named which Manchester United XI should start against Brentford on Saturday evening. Manchester United started their Premier League campaign for the 2022/23 season against Brighton & Hove Albion last Sunday, and it was a disaster. From conceding two goals in the first half to the Red Devils...
Yardbarker
‘You’re Not Going to Forget Sadio Mane Cause of What He Gave Us’ - John Barnes Believes Nunez Won't Make Fans Forget Mane
Liverpool's number 10 departed this summer for pastures new, after six years on Merseyside, Sadio Mane departed for Bundesliga outfit FC Bayern Munich for a reported £28.8million. Liverpool legend John Barnes believes fans can't ever forget the Senegalese international. Sadio's departure may have come as a shock to many...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Adrien Rabiot is demanding over €10 million-per-year to join Man Utd
Manchester United target Adrien Rabiot is reportedly demanding wages of up to €10 million-per-year - which works out at just less than €200,000-per-week. United have been in contact with Juventus regarding a transfer for the midfielder, who has one year remaining on his contract. It's believed a deal...
Erling Haaland admits he dreams about Kevin De Bruyne every night in hilarious Instagram interaction
Erling Haaland has admitted he dreams about Kevin De Bruyne 'every night', in a hilarious interaction on Instagram between the pair. The newly-formed Manchester City duo connected for the first time on the pitch at the weekend in the Premier League champions' 0-2 win over West Ham at the London Stadium.
Erling Haaland sends warning to the Premier League after goalscoring debut
Erling Haaland has sent out a chilling warning to the rest of the Premier League after his goalscoring debut on Sunday afternoon. The Norway international completed a £51 million move to Manchester City this summer and ended a two-year long search for Sergio Agüero's successor. After worries about...
Adrien Rabiot played for Manchester City as a teenager but deal was terminated after six months
As a teenager, Adrien Rabiot spent six months playing for Manchester City's academy after he was scouted by the club, aged 13. Rabiot, who is reportedly deemed surplus to requirements at current side Juventus, is close to joining Manchester United this summer for a fee of around £15 million.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Liverpool ready to bid for 'complete' player with €50m release clause
After a disappointing start to their Premier League season, Liverpool have been encouraged to dip into the market to strengthen their squad. The Reds looked off the pace during their opening day fixture against Fulham at Craven Cottage yesterday. Their midfield in particular lacked impetus, with the starting trio of...
Manchester City's preference on winger's loan move revealed
If there is a club in English football that are clearly admirers of the talent pool in South America, it is none other than Manchester City. After all, the Sky Blues entrusted a young Gabriel Jesus from Palmeiras as the ideal successor to the club’s all-time top scorer in Sergio Agüero.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to meet Barcelona as Chelsea eye attacking alternatives
Chelsea target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set for meetings with Barcelona regarding his future as the Blues look to alternative targets, it has been reported. The 32-year-old could make a sensational return to the Premier League after departing Arsenal last season following disciplinary issues. Chelsea were initially linked with a move...
Liverpool's Darwin Nunez ranked first for surprise key attribute in whole of Premier League last weekend.
Liverpool may not have been at their best performance-wise on Saturday against Fulham, but one of their new players showed some serious pace. And that player was new signing Darwin Nuñez. The Uruguay international registered the highest top speed of any player in the English top division last weekend.
Former AC Milan director calls for ‘Football Brexit’ when asked about the Super League
Former AC Milan director, Adriano Galliani has called for a ‘football brexit’ when he was asked about the future of the controversial European Super League. Galliani, who is now the chief executive of newly promoted Serie A side Monza spoke to Italian news outlet, Tuttosport about the financial challenges that are affecting football in Italy.
Mikel Arteta and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fall-out revealed in Arsenal: All Or Nothing
Details of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta's fall-out with former club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have been revealed in Amazon Prime's All Or Nothing. Episodes four-six are set to be released the 11th August. The first three were released last week and received good reviews. They covered Arsenal's disappointing start to the...
Analysis: 3 ways Manchester United can break down Brentford's defence following their draw against Leicester City
Following Manchester United’s dismal performance against Brighton, Erik ten Hag will be looking for a much improved performance in the club’s second Premier League game of the season away to Brentford on Saturday, especially in terms of their attacking output. Having only scored through an own goal in...
Chelsea’s new signings show Thomas Tuchel promise on Blues debuts
After a slow start to summer transfer proceedings, Chelsea have finally started to welcome new players through the doors at Stamford Bridge. Having finished 19 points behind Champions Manchester City last season, the Blues will be keen to close the gap on them and Liverpool in the new campaign, although that is a lot easier said than done.
SPORTbible
85K+
Followers
26K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.https://www.sportbible.com/
Comments / 0