ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Milner
Person
Roberto Firmino
Person
Virgil Van Dijk
Person
Harvey Elliott
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Mohamed Salah
Yardbarker

‘You’re Not Going to Forget Sadio Mane Cause of What He Gave Us’ - John Barnes Believes Nunez Won't Make Fans Forget Mane

Liverpool's number 10 departed this summer for pastures new, after six years on Merseyside, Sadio Mane departed for Bundesliga outfit FC Bayern Munich for a reported £28.8million. Liverpool legend John Barnes believes fans can't ever forget the Senegalese international. Sadio's departure may have come as a shock to many...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Fulham#Reds#Benfica#Uruguayan
SPORTbible

Adrien Rabiot is demanding over €10 million-per-year to join Man Utd

Manchester United target Adrien Rabiot is reportedly demanding wages of up to €10 million-per-year - which works out at just less than €200,000-per-week. United have been in contact with Juventus regarding a transfer for the midfielder, who has one year remaining on his contract. It's believed a deal...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
SPORTbible

Manchester City's preference on winger's loan move revealed

If there is a club in English football that are clearly admirers of the talent pool in South America, it is none other than Manchester City. After all, the Sky Blues entrusted a young Gabriel Jesus from Palmeiras as the ideal successor to the club’s all-time top scorer in Sergio Agüero.
SPORTbible

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to meet Barcelona as Chelsea eye attacking alternatives

Chelsea target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set for meetings with Barcelona regarding his future as the Blues look to alternative targets, it has been reported. The 32-year-old could make a sensational return to the Premier League after departing Arsenal last season following disciplinary issues. Chelsea were initially linked with a move...
SPORTbible

Chelsea’s new signings show Thomas Tuchel promise on Blues debuts

After a slow start to summer transfer proceedings, Chelsea have finally started to welcome new players through the doors at Stamford Bridge. Having finished 19 points behind Champions Manchester City last season, the Blues will be keen to close the gap on them and Liverpool in the new campaign, although that is a lot easier said than done.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

SPORTbible

85K+
Followers
26K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.

 https://www.sportbible.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy