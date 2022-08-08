Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina Howell
NOLA.com
Project Green Schools honors Belle Chasse Academy educator, and other metro area schools news
BELLE CHASSE ACADEMY: The garden and sustainability coordinator for Belle Chasse Academy, Corinne Akins, has been honored with a Green Difference Award from Project Green Schools. She has cultivated an herb pollinator garden, a large-scale production garden and an interactive learning garden at the school. She manages, with student helpers, a schoolwide recycling initiative and schoolwide composting. She also partners with the school’s health teacher to deliver schoolwide lessons on nutritious eating.
NOLA Public Schools accuses KIPP of violating discipline policies, special education laws
The NOLA Public Schools district has accused KIPP New Orleans Schools, the city’s largest charter school operator, of suspending or expelling multiple students at three of its schools without due process or proper parental notification, allegedly violating state law and Louisiana Department of Education policy. In addition, a district...
NOLA.com
'Shot girls' sue Bourbon Street music club over pay, employment status
Step into any number of bars and music clubs on Bourbon Street, and among the milieu of blaring music, carousing tourists and drinks of all shapes, sizes and colors often wander young women holding flutes of liquor for sale. And while these "shot girls" work at the bars, they often...
NOLA.com
The Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories
New Orleans' first mass monkeypox vaccination event, a $10.5 million water park planned for a zoo in south Mississippi and Louisiana 'noodlers' show how to catch catfish by hand. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. New Orleans' first mass monkeypox vaccination...
WDSU
Westwego school welcomes students back for the first time since Ida
WESTWEGO, La. — A Westwego elementary school welcomed students back for the first time since Hurricane Ida damaged the building in August 2021. Students returned to Ray St. Pierre Academy for Advanced Studies on Monday. The school underwent almost a year's worth of repairs after suffering wind and water...
NOLA.com
St. Tammany students begin phased return to school. 'It's going to be a good year.'
Students began returning to St. Tammany Parish public schools Monday, the start of a new school year that administrators hope will be less turbulent than the past two, which were overshadowed by the pandemic and Hurricane Ida. St. Tammany's students are returning over a three-day period this week. St. Tammany...
NOLA.com
Bites in Brief: Melba's plans Mid-City expansion; changes ahead on Harrison in Lakeview
For the past decade, Melba’s has held down the busy corner of Elysian Fields and North Claiborne avenues with 24-hour po-boys, hot plates and daiquiris. Now work is underway to open a second Melba’s on Tulane Avenue in Mid-City. The new restaurant will be modeled closely on the...
NOLA.com
Longtime Howlin’ Wolf music club owner named New Orleans' new 'night mayor'
When trouble brews in New Orleans between night clubs and neighbors, there's a new number to call. Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced Howlin’ Wolf club owner and Rebirth Brass Band manager Howie Kaplan as the first director of the new office of nighttime economy at a news conference Monday. Kaplan’s...
NOLA.com
From the Files of The Farmer
State Judge Peter Garcia is for it, so is U.S. Attorney Eddie Jordan, as are many people in the community, including the interfaith organization, Jeremiah. Garcia and other state judges are pledging support for the court that would give them power to sentence certain drug offenders to a drug-treatment program rather than prison. Such a program would provide relief on two fronts: It would help alleviate jail overcrowding and provide a chance at rehabilitation for many first-time offenders.
Gun buy-back event on Saturday, Aug. 13 in Algiers
Attendees who bring their guns will receive compensation for their guns in cash cards.
Former NOPD Superintendent: Mayor Cantrell not "vocal," "visible" in helping NOPD
As New Orleans’s crime wave continues to swell, former New Orleans police superintendent Ronal Serpas is taking Mayor LaToya Cantrell to task.
WDSU
Council members in New Orleans visit criminal court, talk funding and jury conditions
NEW ORLEANS — Judges in criminal court invited council members to come and see the trial process as crime has been a major concern as it continues to rise. City Council President Helena Moreno and some of her colleagues were invited by Judge Robin Pittman to see the day-to-day activities. The council members were able to see what it was like to select a jury for a murder trial.
Newell: Despite Cantrell’s late efforts, citizens are now controlling the narrative on crime
I found last week’s press conference from Mayor LaToya Cantrell to be one of the most incredulous press conferences I’ve ever heard. She tried to cloak herself with the men and women of the New Orleans Police Department. She basically said that if y
theadvocate.com
Nearly 40 years later, Louisiana will pay victims of flood caused by I-12 building $101.5 million
After 39 years of the state saying no, a legislative committee agreed Tuesday to pay $101.5 million to Tangipahoa Parish victims of flooding caused by the building of Interstate 12. But the 1,246 victims, 400 families and 96 businesses are going to have to wait at least another six months...
Entergy and United Way to give away $150 electric bill credit, here is how to apply
Entergy New Orleans and the United Way of Southeast Louisiana partnered to bring help to Entergy customers struggling to pay high electricity bills. Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 17, qualifying customers in Orleans, Jefferson, St.
NOLA.com
Was New Orleans' Buku a victim of the increasingly harsh climate for music festivals?
The Buku Music & Art Project, at least the version we’ve come to know over the past decade, is no more. Last week, producers of the cutting-edge electronic dance music, underground hip-hop and indie rock festival, staged in and adjacent to Mardi Gras World, shocked fans by announcing it would not return in March.
NOLA.com
Artificial turf works nears completion at St. Tammany Parish high schools
Covington High School football coach Greg Salter smiled ear to ear when the Lions held their spring game on the new artificial turf at Jack Salter Stadium in May. It was the end of a long road trip, as the Lions didn't play a home game in 2021 due to delays installing the turf.
WDSU
'It's a bad idea': Residents speak out against survey on proposed RTA bus lane along Gen De Gaulle
NEW ORLEANS — People in Algiers reacted Tuesday to RTA's most recent survey and plan for the region's first Bus Rapid Transit. RTA officials tell WDSU that if the project gets the final green light, it would take about two to three years before implementation. Officials said a recent...
Entergy offering $150 bill credit — See if you qualify
NEW ORLEANS — Entergy is partnering with the United Way to offer a one-time $150 utility bill credit to qualifying customers. According to the utility company, Entergy New Orleans and Entergy Louisiana have committed nearly $4.4 million to the Louisiana United Way for bill payment assistance. Customers with a...
marinelink.com
Turner Tapped as Captain, Port of New Orleans Harbor Police
The Harbor Police Department (HPD) of the Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) named Cedric Turner to serve as Captain of the specialized law enforcement agency. Photo courtesy HPD. The Harbor Police Department (HPD) of the Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) named Cedric Turner to serve as Captain of the specialized law enforcement agency. Turner has served in law enforcement for 26 years and 20 of those working up the ranks in HPD. As Captain, Turner will be responsible for running the day-to-day operations of HPD’s Patrol Division, which is critical in HPD’s mission in ensuring the safety and security throughout port property and waterways within the Port’s three-parish jurisdiction of Jefferson, Orleans and St. Bernard Parish.
