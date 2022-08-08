ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Project Green Schools honors Belle Chasse Academy educator, and other metro area schools news

BELLE CHASSE ACADEMY: The garden and sustainability coordinator for Belle Chasse Academy, Corinne Akins, has been honored with a Green Difference Award from Project Green Schools. She has cultivated an herb pollinator garden, a large-scale production garden and an interactive learning garden at the school. She manages, with student helpers, a schoolwide recycling initiative and schoolwide composting. She also partners with the school’s health teacher to deliver schoolwide lessons on nutritious eating.
WDSU

Westwego school welcomes students back for the first time since Ida

WESTWEGO, La. — A Westwego elementary school welcomed students back for the first time since Hurricane Ida damaged the building in August 2021. Students returned to Ray St. Pierre Academy for Advanced Studies on Monday. The school underwent almost a year's worth of repairs after suffering wind and water...
NOLA.com

From the Files of The Farmer

State Judge Peter Garcia is for it, so is U.S. Attorney Eddie Jordan, as are many people in the community, including the interfaith organization, Jeremiah. Garcia and other state judges are pledging support for the court that would give them power to sentence certain drug offenders to a drug-treatment program rather than prison. Such a program would provide relief on two fronts: It would help alleviate jail overcrowding and provide a chance at rehabilitation for many first-time offenders.
WDSU

Council members in New Orleans visit criminal court, talk funding and jury conditions

NEW ORLEANS — Judges in criminal court invited council members to come and see the trial process as crime has been a major concern as it continues to rise. City Council President Helena Moreno and some of her colleagues were invited by Judge Robin Pittman to see the day-to-day activities. The council members were able to see what it was like to select a jury for a murder trial.
WWL

Entergy offering $150 bill credit — See if you qualify

NEW ORLEANS — Entergy is partnering with the United Way to offer a one-time $150 utility bill credit to qualifying customers. According to the utility company, Entergy New Orleans and Entergy Louisiana have committed nearly $4.4 million to the Louisiana United Way for bill payment assistance. Customers with a...
marinelink.com

Turner Tapped as Captain, Port of New Orleans Harbor Police

The Harbor Police Department (HPD) of the Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) named Cedric Turner to serve as Captain of the specialized law enforcement agency. Photo courtesy HPD. The Harbor Police Department (HPD) of the Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) named Cedric Turner to serve as Captain of the specialized law enforcement agency. Turner has served in law enforcement for 26 years and 20 of those working up the ranks in HPD. As Captain, Turner will be responsible for running the day-to-day operations of HPD’s Patrol Division, which is critical in HPD’s mission in ensuring the safety and security throughout port property and waterways within the Port’s three-parish jurisdiction of Jefferson, Orleans and St. Bernard Parish.
