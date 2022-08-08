Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Two Louisiana authors to be featured at the National Book Festival
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Center for the Book in the State Library of Louisiana has selected books by Louisiana authors to feature in the 2022 National Book Festival. A book for both youth books and adult books were selected. The youth book that was selected was...
KTBS
Parishes with the most born-and-bred residents in Louisiana
Compiled a list of parishes with the most born and bred residents in Louisiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Should Louisiana Do Away with Inspection Stickers? POLL
While I was checking out the latest news about road conditions around the nation, I found the roads in Louisiana were the 9th worst in the nation. That’s actually better than I expected. But it got me to thinking. Why do we have to get our cars inspected every...
brproud.com
Louisiana travelers must present REAL ID starting May 2023
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Motor Vehicles wants to remind Louisiana residents to get a REAL ID card before the May deadline. Since the 9/11 attacks, many forms of security have changed, especially when it comes to identification. “All but one of the terrorists in...
NOLA.com
'Shot girls' sue Bourbon Street music club over pay, employment status
Step into any number of bars and music clubs on Bourbon Street, and among the milieu of blaring music, carousing tourists and drinks of all shapes, sizes and colors often wander young women holding flutes of liquor for sale. And while these "shot girls" work at the bars, they often...
lailluminator.com
LSU expands programs to stem nursing shortage
LSU Health Sciences New Orleans is expanding three accelerated nursing programs to north Louisiana with the hope of mitigating the state’s nursing shortage. Like many states, Louisiana has experienced an acute shortage of nurses heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic. There are currently about 6,000 open nursing positions in the state.
theadvocate.com
Nearly 40 years later, Louisiana will pay victims of flood caused by I-12 building $101.5 million
After 39 years of the state saying no, a legislative committee agreed Tuesday to pay $101.5 million to Tangipahoa Parish victims of flooding caused by the building of Interstate 12. But the 1,246 victims, 400 families and 96 businesses are going to have to wait at least another six months...
myneworleans.com
Tragedy and Politics: A Louisiana Story
This past week there was a congressional tragedy: Jackie Walorski, a member of Congress from Indiana, was killed when the SUV she was riding in suddenly veered into another lane and crashed into an approaching vehicle. Two of her staff members and the driver of the other vehicle also died.
West Side Journal
Donelon worried about possible insurance “redline” for Louisiana
Catastrophic hurricanes during the last two years could lead insurance underwriters to “redline” Louisiana property owners, state Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said on Aug. 1. “Redlining” is an underwriting practice that involves rejection of a risk based solely on geographical location. He told Press Club of Baton...
theadvocate.com
Unlike most Southern states, Louisiana is working to install air conditioning in prisons
Ronald Marshall recalls being drained of energy every morning after picking vegetables in the unshaded fields of Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola. But the dorm where he lived with about 80 others was hotter than outside. “Guys would literally miss their noon chow because the sun sucked life right out...
redriverradio.org
More Cases of Monkey Pox Detected in Louisiana
MONKEY POX IN NW LA - The Louisiana Department of Health reported Thursday that two cases of the monkey pox have been discovered in Northwest Louisiana. This comes after the federal government declared a public health emergency last Thursday, the outbreak has infected more than 6,600 Americans. As of now...
cenlanow.com
Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 3,053 new cases, 8 new deaths on August 8
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,053 new cases and 8 new deaths on Monday, August 8, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,392,517 and the total number of deaths to 17,641. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may...
KTBS
Seventeen Louisiana school districts showed no improvement or decline in academic performance
(The Center Square) — Student test scores recently released by the Louisiana Department of Education are revealing which districts and schools flourished in recent years and which held fast or declined. Student scores on 2021-2022 LEAP tests released last week showed 80% of Louisiana school systems improved proficiency rates...
NOLA.com
From the Files of The Farmer
State Judge Peter Garcia is for it, so is U.S. Attorney Eddie Jordan, as are many people in the community, including the interfaith organization, Jeremiah. Garcia and other state judges are pledging support for the court that would give them power to sentence certain drug offenders to a drug-treatment program rather than prison. Such a program would provide relief on two fronts: It would help alleviate jail overcrowding and provide a chance at rehabilitation for many first-time offenders.
Heart of Louisiana: Great Raft
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a log jam hundreds of years in the making, that blocked any boat traffic on Louisiana’s Red River. It wasn’t until the mid-19th century that a riverboat captain figured out how to clear the mess. During the state’s early history, the...
NOLA.com
The Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories
Forecasters are monitoring a tropical disturbance in the Atlantic, a New Orleans craft beer mecca is listed for sale and the return of Red Dress Run. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. Tropical disturbance in Atlantic has 40% chance of development.
westcentralsbest.com
Louisiana health officials told to remove LGBTQ Pride content from web
Following a call from a state legislator in June, the head of the Louisiana Department of Health allegedly asked staff to scrub the agency’s online accounts of all content related to LGBTQ+ Pride month, according to internal emails the Illuminator has obtained. (Photo credit: Ludovic Bertron, CC-by-2.0, https://www.flickr.com/photos/23912576@N05/2942525739) Following...
theadvocate.com
Why is there a white pelican on Louisiana's flag instead of a brown one? Curious Louisiana answers.
Sometimes it's just a simple case of aesthetics: A white figure is easy to see on a blue background. The figure in this case, is a glowing white mother pelican tearing her breast to feed her young against a backdrop of blue on Louisiana's state flag. Gov. W.W. Heard specified the color scheme in 1912, when setting the flag's criteria.
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Taking Over the Limit, Intentional Concealment, and Other Charges While Fishing
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Taking Over the Limit, Intentional Concealment, and Other Charges While Fishing. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stated on August 8, 2022, that on August 5, enforcement agents ticketed three males for alleged recreational fishing infractions in the Gulf of Mexico in Vermilion Parish.
Massive Arcadia Bluegill Just Certified New Louisiana Record
Just a couple of months ago, back on May 30, Tim Trahan of Arcadia, decided to try his luck bass fishing in his neighbor's pond and that trip turned into something dreams are made of. After Tim got a bite on his Zoom Super Fluke, he set the hook on...
