ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 3

Related
brproud.com

Two Louisiana authors to be featured at the National Book Festival

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Center for the Book in the State Library of Louisiana has selected books by Louisiana authors to feature in the 2022 National Book Festival. A book for both youth books and adult books were selected. The youth book that was selected was...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Louisiana travelers must present REAL ID starting May 2023

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Motor Vehicles wants to remind Louisiana residents to get a REAL ID card before the May deadline. Since the 9/11 attacks, many forms of security have changed, especially when it comes to identification. “All but one of the terrorists in...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lutcher, LA
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Amite City, LA
lailluminator.com

LSU expands programs to stem nursing shortage

LSU Health Sciences New Orleans is expanding three accelerated nursing programs to north Louisiana with the hope of mitigating the state’s nursing shortage. Like many states, Louisiana has experienced an acute shortage of nurses heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic. There are currently about 6,000 open nursing positions in the state.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Tragedy and Politics: A Louisiana Story

This past week there was a congressional tragedy: Jackie Walorski, a member of Congress from Indiana, was killed when the SUV she was riding in suddenly veered into another lane and crashed into an approaching vehicle. Two of her staff members and the driver of the other vehicle also died.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doctor Of Medicine#Rural Health#St James Parish Hospital
West Side Journal

Donelon worried about possible insurance “redline” for Louisiana

Catastrophic hurricanes during the last two years could lead insurance underwriters to “redline” Louisiana property owners, state Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said on Aug. 1. “Redlining” is an underwriting practice that involves rejection of a risk based solely on geographical location. He told Press Club of Baton...
LOUISIANA STATE
redriverradio.org

More Cases of Monkey Pox Detected in Louisiana

MONKEY POX IN NW LA - The Louisiana Department of Health reported Thursday that two cases of the monkey pox have been discovered in Northwest Louisiana. This comes after the federal government declared a public health emergency last Thursday, the outbreak has infected more than 6,600 Americans. As of now...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NOLA.com

From the Files of The Farmer

State Judge Peter Garcia is for it, so is U.S. Attorney Eddie Jordan, as are many people in the community, including the interfaith organization, Jeremiah. Garcia and other state judges are pledging support for the court that would give them power to sentence certain drug offenders to a drug-treatment program rather than prison. Such a program would provide relief on two fronts: It would help alleviate jail overcrowding and provide a chance at rehabilitation for many first-time offenders.
COVINGTON, LA
WAFB

Heart of Louisiana: Great Raft

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a log jam hundreds of years in the making, that blocked any boat traffic on Louisiana’s Red River. It wasn’t until the mid-19th century that a riverboat captain figured out how to clear the mess. During the state’s early history, the...
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

The Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories

Forecasters are monitoring a tropical disturbance in the Atlantic, a New Orleans craft beer mecca is listed for sale and the return of Red Dress Run. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. Tropical disturbance in Atlantic has 40% chance of development.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Louisiana health officials told to remove LGBTQ Pride content from web

Following a call from a state legislator in June, the head of the Louisiana Department of Health allegedly asked staff to scrub the agency’s online accounts of all content related to LGBTQ+ Pride month, according to internal emails the Illuminator has obtained. (Photo credit: Ludovic Bertron, CC-by-2.0, https://www.flickr.com/photos/23912576@N05/2942525739) Following...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Three Louisiana Men Cited for Taking Over the Limit, Intentional Concealment, and Other Charges While Fishing

Three Louisiana Men Cited for Taking Over the Limit, Intentional Concealment, and Other Charges While Fishing. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stated on August 8, 2022, that on August 5, enforcement agents ticketed three males for alleged recreational fishing infractions in the Gulf of Mexico in Vermilion Parish.
VERMILION PARISH, LA
K945

Massive Arcadia Bluegill Just Certified New Louisiana Record

Just a couple of months ago, back on May 30, Tim Trahan of Arcadia, decided to try his luck bass fishing in his neighbor's pond and that trip turned into something dreams are made of. After Tim got a bite on his Zoom Super Fluke, he set the hook on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy