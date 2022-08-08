State Judge Peter Garcia is for it, so is U.S. Attorney Eddie Jordan, as are many people in the community, including the interfaith organization, Jeremiah. Garcia and other state judges are pledging support for the court that would give them power to sentence certain drug offenders to a drug-treatment program rather than prison. Such a program would provide relief on two fronts: It would help alleviate jail overcrowding and provide a chance at rehabilitation for many first-time offenders.

COVINGTON, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO