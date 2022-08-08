ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Off-duty cop robbed by teen boy in French Quarter, NOPD says

An off-duty cop was riding his bike in the French Quarter early Monday morning when a teen boy robbed him, New Orleans police said. The 23-year-old victim was in the 700 block of Saint Louis Street at around 2:56 a.m. Monday when a 16-year-old boy demanded his bike, police said. The man refused, and he and the teen got into a physical altercation, during which the teen stole his property from his person, police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans father, son booked in unrelated murders

Samuel Harris is a familiar name to the New Orleans Police Department's homicide squad. It belongs to a man from the St. Roch neighborhood, and to his son. Each is accused of carrying out a killing in New Orleans in 2022, a particularly grim year for murder in the city.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Landrieu
NOLA.com

Man found dead with 'trauma' to body in New Orleans East, police say

A man was found dead in the 3900 block of Downman Road Sunday, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police received a call a little before 5:30 p.m. and upon responding, found a man who was unconscious near the intersection of Downman and Chef Menteur Highway in New Orleans East. Police said he had "trauma" to his body.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

The Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories

New Orleans' first mass monkeypox vaccination event, a $10.5 million water park planned for a zoo in south Mississippi and Louisiana 'noodlers' show how to catch catfish by hand. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. New Orleans' first mass monkeypox vaccination...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Sex#Violent Crime
NOLA.com

New Orleans mother booked in fatal stabbing of 4-year-old daughter, injury of 2-year-old son

A New Orleans woman was arrested Sunday for allegedly stabbing her 4-year-old daughter to death and attempting to do the same to her 2-year-old son, according to police. Janee Pedescleaux, 31, was booked on one count of second degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of second degree cruelty to a juvenile, New Orleans police said, after she allegedly stabbed the children at a home in the 3100 block of Law Street in the Florida area.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

From the Files of The Farmer

State Judge Peter Garcia is for it, so is U.S. Attorney Eddie Jordan, as are many people in the community, including the interfaith organization, Jeremiah. Garcia and other state judges are pledging support for the court that would give them power to sentence certain drug offenders to a drug-treatment program rather than prison. Such a program would provide relief on two fronts: It would help alleviate jail overcrowding and provide a chance at rehabilitation for many first-time offenders.
COVINGTON, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NOLA.com

Cantrell to pay for raises by cutting hundreds of unfilled positions; some employees worried

Hundreds of unfilled positions in New Orleans city government could get permanently axed under a plan Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced last week for an across-the-board pay hike, cementing a diminished city workforce that has suffered from pandemic-era losses. Despite official assurances that the plan will not impact city services, some employees say chronic understaffing is creating stressful working conditions and that services will inevitably suffer.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Project Green Schools honors Belle Chasse Academy educator, and other metro area schools news

BELLE CHASSE ACADEMY: The garden and sustainability coordinator for Belle Chasse Academy, Corinne Akins, has been honored with a Green Difference Award from Project Green Schools. She has cultivated an herb pollinator garden, a large-scale production garden and an interactive learning garden at the school. She manages, with student helpers, a schoolwide recycling initiative and schoolwide composting. She also partners with the school’s health teacher to deliver schoolwide lessons on nutritious eating.
BELLE CHASSE, LA
NOLA.com

Learn the basics of cremations, funerals and associated tough issues

When a loved one dies, especially unexpectedly, families are faced with planning an event with many steps, multiple expenses and many questions. Furthermore, because the timeline between a loved one’s death and their funeral or memorial is often brief and done during a period of stunned grief, the process can be overwhelming.
COVINGTON, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy