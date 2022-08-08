Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina Howell
Related
NOLA.com
Watchdog: Power struggles between city, Sheriff's Office has set back New Orleans jail's progress
Power struggles between the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office and the city have long stymied progress at the New Orleans jail that could have moved the facility closer to compliance with a federal consent decree and made it safer, according to a new report. The report, from the nonprofit Bureau...
NOLA.com
Woman killed in shooting at edge of Central City, New Orleans police say
A woman was killed in a shooting at midday Tuesday at the edge of Central City, New Orleans police said. The shooting, in the 1100 block of Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way, was reported to police at 12:21 p.m. The woman died at the scene, but her name and age were not immediately released.
NOLA.com
Man files lawsuit against off-duty Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office deputy who shot him
A New Orleans man who allegedly tried to shoot someone and who was shot in response by an off-duty Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy has sued the law enforcement agency, arguing his civil rights were violated when the deputy used “unnecessary and excessive force” to subdue him.
NOLA.com
Off-duty cop robbed by teen boy in French Quarter, NOPD says
An off-duty cop was riding his bike in the French Quarter early Monday morning when a teen boy robbed him, New Orleans police said. The 23-year-old victim was in the 700 block of Saint Louis Street at around 2:56 a.m. Monday when a 16-year-old boy demanded his bike, police said. The man refused, and he and the teen got into a physical altercation, during which the teen stole his property from his person, police said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NOLA.com
New Orleans father, son booked in unrelated murders
Samuel Harris is a familiar name to the New Orleans Police Department's homicide squad. It belongs to a man from the St. Roch neighborhood, and to his son. Each is accused of carrying out a killing in New Orleans in 2022, a particularly grim year for murder in the city.
NOLA.com
Woman who allegedly stabbed children, then went live on social media is booked into jail
A woman who allegedly stabbed her children, one of them fatally, then broadcast herself on social media streaked in their blood, has been booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center. Her bond will be set today. Jenee Pedesclaux, 31, faces one count of second-degree murder and one count of attempted...
NOLA.com
'Shot girls' sue Bourbon Street music club over pay, employment status
Step into any number of bars and music clubs on Bourbon Street, and among the milieu of blaring music, carousing tourists and drinks of all shapes, sizes and colors often wander young women holding flutes of liquor for sale. And while these "shot girls" work at the bars, they often...
NOLA.com
Former JPSO deputies plead not guilty to manslaughter in shooting death of Daniel Vallee
Two former Jefferson Parish Sheriff's deputies charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of an unarmed motorist have pleaded not guilty in the case. Johnaton Louis, 35, and Isaac Hughes, 29, were arraigned Monday in Jefferson Parish Magistrate Court before Criminal Commissioner Patricia Joyce. Hughes and Louis, both on duty...
RELATED PEOPLE
NOLA.com
Man shot uptown near Magazine Street and Napoleon Avenue, New Orleans police say
A man was injured in a shooting in the Uptown neighborhood near Magazine Street and Napoleon Avenue, New Orleans police said early Monday. The shooting was reported the police at 4:16 a.m. at the busy intersection (map). Authorities did not give a more specific location or release any more details about what happened.
NOLA.com
Man found dead with 'trauma' to body in New Orleans East, police say
A man was found dead in the 3900 block of Downman Road Sunday, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police received a call a little before 5:30 p.m. and upon responding, found a man who was unconscious near the intersection of Downman and Chef Menteur Highway in New Orleans East. Police said he had "trauma" to his body.
NOLA.com
New Orleans man pleads guilty to manslaughter in beating death of infant son
A Gentilly man who beat his 17-day-old son to death pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Monday after striking a plea deal with the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office. Jeffery Coleman, 55, will serve 22 years in prison for killing his infant son, Christian Coleman, according to the terms of the deal.
NOLA.com
The Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories
New Orleans' first mass monkeypox vaccination event, a $10.5 million water park planned for a zoo in south Mississippi and Louisiana 'noodlers' show how to catch catfish by hand. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. New Orleans' first mass monkeypox vaccination...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NOLA.com
New Orleans mother booked in fatal stabbing of 4-year-old daughter, injury of 2-year-old son
A New Orleans woman was arrested Sunday for allegedly stabbing her 4-year-old daughter to death and attempting to do the same to her 2-year-old son, according to police. Janee Pedescleaux, 31, was booked on one count of second degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of second degree cruelty to a juvenile, New Orleans police said, after she allegedly stabbed the children at a home in the 3100 block of Law Street in the Florida area.
NOLA.com
From the Files of The Farmer
State Judge Peter Garcia is for it, so is U.S. Attorney Eddie Jordan, as are many people in the community, including the interfaith organization, Jeremiah. Garcia and other state judges are pledging support for the court that would give them power to sentence certain drug offenders to a drug-treatment program rather than prison. Such a program would provide relief on two fronts: It would help alleviate jail overcrowding and provide a chance at rehabilitation for many first-time offenders.
NOLA.com
Bites in Brief: Melba's plans Mid-City expansion; changes ahead on Harrison in Lakeview
For the past decade, Melba’s has held down the busy corner of Elysian Fields and North Claiborne avenues with 24-hour po-boys, hot plates and daiquiris. Now work is underway to open a second Melba’s on Tulane Avenue in Mid-City. The new restaurant will be modeled closely on the...
NOLA.com
Read the Latest Gambit: Where in the world is LaToya Cantrell; French chef Jerome Grenier, the Red Dress Run and more!
Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been on quite the whirl wind tour of the continental United States and parts of Europe this year, racking up thousands of miles of flight time crisscrossing the globe, from San Franscisco to Miami, Reno to the Riviera. Although her planned trip to Singapore was cancelled...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NOLA.com
Longtime Howlin’ Wolf music club owner named New Orleans' new 'night mayor'
When trouble brews in New Orleans between night clubs and neighbors, there's a new number to call. Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced Howlin’ Wolf club owner and Rebirth Brass Band manager Howie Kaplan as the first director of the new office of nighttime economy at a news conference Monday. Kaplan’s...
NOLA.com
Cantrell to pay for raises by cutting hundreds of unfilled positions; some employees worried
Hundreds of unfilled positions in New Orleans city government could get permanently axed under a plan Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced last week for an across-the-board pay hike, cementing a diminished city workforce that has suffered from pandemic-era losses. Despite official assurances that the plan will not impact city services, some employees say chronic understaffing is creating stressful working conditions and that services will inevitably suffer.
NOLA.com
Project Green Schools honors Belle Chasse Academy educator, and other metro area schools news
BELLE CHASSE ACADEMY: The garden and sustainability coordinator for Belle Chasse Academy, Corinne Akins, has been honored with a Green Difference Award from Project Green Schools. She has cultivated an herb pollinator garden, a large-scale production garden and an interactive learning garden at the school. She manages, with student helpers, a schoolwide recycling initiative and schoolwide composting. She also partners with the school’s health teacher to deliver schoolwide lessons on nutritious eating.
NOLA.com
Learn the basics of cremations, funerals and associated tough issues
When a loved one dies, especially unexpectedly, families are faced with planning an event with many steps, multiple expenses and many questions. Furthermore, because the timeline between a loved one’s death and their funeral or memorial is often brief and done during a period of stunned grief, the process can be overwhelming.
Comments / 0