Chevy Accessories is currently offering GM vehicle owners the chance to get certain exterior accessories at a slight discount, creating the perfect opportunity to load up on. With this promotion, Chevy Accessories customers can receive 15 percent off MSRP on exterior and exterior cargo management accessories. The discount amount is based on the total MSRP of the parts, excluding tax, shipping and installation, and the order must be placed through a participating GM dealership. The offer is valid from August 2nd, 2022 until August 31st, 2022 and cannot be combined with any other available offers and discounts. That latter point is noteworthy, as Chevy is currently offering low-interest financing on a select number of models.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO