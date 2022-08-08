Read full article on original website
komando.com
Vehicle recall warning! Thousands of Fords, Nissans, Hyundais and Hondas at risk
Driving a vehicle that is part of a recall can be dangerous. In the last few weeks, almost half a million cars have been found to have severe defects that put you and other drivers at risk. Fortunately, there are ways to discover if your car has been recalled. Tap...
MotorAuthority
GM considered taking on the Dodge Viper with a V-12-powered Chevrolet Corvette
Sporting an 8.0-liter V-10, the original Dodge Viper seriously outgunned the contemporary Chevrolet Corvette C4. So General Motors decided to drop a V-12 into the 'Vette as a possible way to compete. First spotted by Road & Track, this video from YouTube channel DtRockstar1 shows the V-12 Corvette prototype—dubbed "ZR-12"—at...
gmauthority.com
Second-Gen Cadillac CT6 Spied Without Heavy Camo
The upcoming second-generation Cadillac CT6 luxury sedan was just spotted testing in form-hugging camouflage covers, giving us a better look at the four-door’s new styling. This isn’t the first time we’ve caught a glimpse of the second-generation Cadillac CT6 out and about on public roads. However, while the sedan was previously seen in heavy vinyl camouflage, this particular prototype is draped in a body-tight black-and-white wrap, which provides better clarity on the overall shape and design of the second-gen model.
gmauthority.com
2022 Chevy Colorado Park Assist Constraint Resolved
The 2022 Chevy Colorado is the eighth model year for the second-generation nameplate, introducing only a few small changes and updates compared to the previous 2021 model year. Now, GM Authority has learned that the constraint for the 2022 Chevy Colorado’s park assist feature has been resolved. According to...
gmauthority.com
GM Releases 2022 GMC Acadia Service Update For Incorrect Instrument Cluster Calibration
General Motors has started a Service Update for certain examples of the 2022 model-year GMC Acadia midsize crossover to address an issue related to the vehicle’s instrument cluster calibration. The problem: the instrument cluster of affected vehicles may have received the incorrect calibration at the assembly plant. The GMC...
Toyota offers to buy back SUVs with wheels that could fall off
We all have moments in our lives when we feel like the wheels are coming off, but Toyota is cautioning those who bought one particular model of their selection of SUVs that the situation may not simply be metaphorical if they continue driving it.
Ford, Toyota And GM Fiercely Oppose Strict New EV Tax Bill
The outcry surrounding recently proposed changes to federal tax credits for electric vehicles sold in the United States shows no sign of letting up. The new bill initially seemed promising as it scrapped the 200,000-unit production cap that had already been surpassed by Tesla and General Motors. Unfortunately, once we...
Is It Better To Buy a New Car or Fix Your Broken One in 2022?
As the price and wait for new cars increases, people are reconsidering costly repairs to older cars. The post Is It Better To Buy a New Car or Fix Your Broken One in 2022? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
Artist Imagines Slammed 1989 Chevy Kodiak
Some custom Chevy fans simply can’t get enough of that Bow Tie brand goodness. For folks like that, this slammed 1989 Chevy Kodiak C70 could be just the ticket, with a blown 1957 Chevy Bel Air dragster sitting in back of the bespoke medium-duty truck. Coming to us from...
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Colorado Z71 In Glacier Blue Metallic: First Live Photos
Making splashdown late in July, the 2023 Chevy Colorado introduces a fresh third generation for the midsize nameplate, with all-new styling, a completely overhauled interior, new tech, and more. Now, we’re taking a closer look at the 2023 Chevy Colorado Z71 trim level out in the real world with the first live photos.
CAR AND DRIVER
GM Confirms It's Making $1500 Option Mandatory on Some New Models
GM is making a $1500 option mandatory on all new Buick, Cadillac, and GMC vehicles, according to a report today by the Detroit Free Press. The option is for the three-year OnStar and Connected Services Premium Plan. Essentially a price hike, GM's mandatory option looks to be the latest example...
Lamborghini’s Newest Urus Smashed the Pikes Peak SUV Record
Click here to read the full article. Lamborghini’s newest Urus has yet to make its official debut, but it’s already setting records. The Raging Bull announced on Wednesday that an upcoming variant of its most popular model recently set the Pikes Peak record for a production SUV. The sporty crossover completed the hill climb in 10:32.064, beating the previous mark by nearly 18 seconds. The unnamed Urus variant didn’t participate in the 100th Pikes Peak International Hill Climb this past June, but the SUV’s run was recorded by the event’s official time keepers, according to Lamborghini. Behind the wheel was Pirelli test...
gmauthority.com
GMC Hummer EV In Mamba Green Wrap Looks Slick And Stylish
The GMC Hummer EV is a head-turner right out of the box, with a commanding curb presence and imposing off-roader stance. Now, we’re getting a glimpse of this 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup dolled up with a new custom wrap and other bespoke details. Recently posted to social media,...
gmauthority.com
These GM Electric Vehicles Would Be Eligible For Proposed Tax Credit
The recent passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) of 2022 includes extended incentives for the purchase and production of new electric vehicles. That likely includes a range of new GM EVs, as detailed right here. Before we launch into this, it’s worth noting that the list of GM vehicles...
gmauthority.com
Chevy Tahoe Lease Offered Nationwide In August 2022
For August 2022, a Chevy Tahoe lease continues nationwide on the 2022 Chevy Tahoe 4WD LT for $619 per month for 36 months for current lessees of a 2017 model year or newer vehicle. Local market leases are also available on other 2022 Tahoe models. No other incentives are available.
Which 2022 Toyota Highlander Trim Is Best for the Money?
The 2022 Toyota Highlander is one of the most popular midsize SUVs available. Which is the best trim for the money? The post Which 2022 Toyota Highlander Trim Is Best for the Money? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Accessories Offering 15 Percent Off Exterior Products
Chevy Accessories is currently offering GM vehicle owners the chance to get certain exterior accessories at a slight discount, creating the perfect opportunity to load up on. With this promotion, Chevy Accessories customers can receive 15 percent off MSRP on exterior and exterior cargo management accessories. The discount amount is based on the total MSRP of the parts, excluding tax, shipping and installation, and the order must be placed through a participating GM dealership. The offer is valid from August 2nd, 2022 until August 31st, 2022 and cannot be combined with any other available offers and discounts. That latter point is noteworthy, as Chevy is currently offering low-interest financing on a select number of models.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Silverado Slammed On Vossen S17-16 40-Spoke Wheels
The Chevy Silverado is great as a practical work vehicle, but it can quickly be turned into a stylish street truck with just a few simple modifications, as seen with this 2017 Chevy Silverado LT riding on a new set of aftermarket wheels. This particular Chevy Silverado LT is equipped...
gmauthority.com
GM Files To Patent Gesture Recognition System For Vehicles
GM has filed a patent application for a gesture recognition system capable of recognizing specific gestures made outside the vehicle. The GM patent filing has been assigned application number US 2022/0219644 A1 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and was published on July 14th, 2022. The patent was originally filed on January 11th, 2021, and lists several Michigan-based engineers as the inventors, including Wei Tong, Shuqing Zeng, Xiaofeng F. Song, Mohannad Murad, and Upali P. Mudalige.
gmauthority.com
Cadillac CT5 Average Transaction Price Up 28 Percent In Q2 2022
Sales of the Cadillac CT5 sedan rose by 70 percent in the second fiscal quarter of 2022. This impressive year-over-year sales hike can be attributed to production increases at the GM Lansing Grand River plant, which is now running at regular capacity after GM was forced to shutter the facility last year due to the global microchip shortage.
