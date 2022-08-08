Read full article on original website
More Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs leaked
We have already heard a number of specifications on the new Samsung Galaxy S23 handsets and now we have more details on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will apparently come with a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, we previously heard that the handset would only feature a Snapdragon processor.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 listed on Amazon
Samsung will unveil their new Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone and their Galaxy Z Flip Smartphone at a press event this Wednesday the 10th of August. Now the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone has been listed on Amazon in the Netherlands and this has revealed some details about the handset and confirmed some specifications.
Best Samsung Galaxy S22 deals and prices of 08 2022
Samsung Galaxy S22 deals are pouring in, so we've put together a list of the best promotions we could find.
The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra shows up on Geekbench, revealing some of its specs
The star of the upcoming Motorola event — which will be held on August 11 — will undoubtedly be the Moto Razr 2022, Motorola's next-generation foldable smartphone. However, in addition to the new Razr, we expect the company to release two new smartphones, the Motorola X30 Pro and the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. And the latter has just appeared in a new listing on Geekbench, revealing its specs (via MySmartPrice).
T-Mobile is making Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 free right off the bat with no trade-in
Samsung's highly anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 are here at last, and even though their value for money is objectively good at the same starting prices as their predecessors, early adopters of these refined and faster-than-ever foldables can get a lot of great pre-order deals in a lot of different places.
See Samsung's latest foldable phones
Samsung unveiled its latest generation of foldable smartphones: the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4. Updates include longer battery life, smaller hinges, and, of course, camera improvements.
Motorola Moto Tab G62 launch date confirmed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680, LTE and 2K display
Flipkart has started teasing the Moto Tab G62, a tablet that looks an awful lot like the Moto Tab G70. According to the retailer, the Moto Tab G62 features a 10.6-inch IPS display that operates at 2K. Presumably, the tablet will offer a resolution of 2,000 x 1,200 pixels, which would match the Moto Tab G70. Supposedly, the display is also TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certified and supports stylus input.
The OnePlus Nord Watch could come in as many as five variants
The original OnePlus Watch debuted back in the spring of last year. In the time since we've heard whispers about plans not just for a direct follow-up, but possibly also the debut of a Nord-branded smartwatch. Our first insight into that watch's design arrived last month with the release of some screenshots, which appeared to depict a single model. Now a fresh leak suggests that instead of just one Nord Watch, we may instead see it arrive in as many as five different styles.
Vote now: hottest new Galaxy product: Fold 4, Flip 4, Watch 5 or Buds 2 Pro?
The wait is finally over, guys! One of the biggest summer tech reveals is already behind our backs, and we’re left with four new Galaxy products. Even though we’re living in a leak-infused tech reality, there’s still things to be excited about after today’s launch, right?
Oppo Watch 3 Pro: Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro competitor debuts in China with excellent claimed battery life and an AMOLED LTPO display
Oppo has introduced the Watch 3 Pro, a competitor to the Galaxy Watch5 Pro that has arrived only a few hours after Samsung presented its latest smartwatch. Equipped with a 1.91-inch AMOLED display, the Oppo Watch 3 Pro also has an LTPO backplane to minimise power consumption, along with power-efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 and Apollo 4 Plus chipsets.
Moto Razr 2022 now available to reserve in China
The new Moto Razr 2022 smartphone will launch next week and now Motorola is taking reservations for the handset in China. The listing for the reservations has revealed what RAM and storage options will be available for the handset, there will be three options to choose from. You will be...
Oppo Watch 3 launches with Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 chipset and up to 4 days of battery life
Oppo has introduced the Watch 3 in China, one of three wearables that the company has released today in its home market. A true successor to the Watch 2, unlike the Watch 3 Pro, the Watch 3 has a curved display and a single physical button. Specifically, the AMOLED display measures 1.75-inches across and resolves at 372 x 430 pixels. Oppo adds that the display offers a 326 PPI pixel density with a 3D glass cover.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 hands-on: The fun-size foldable
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is shorter and wider than its predecessor, slims up the bezels, packs in the Galaxy S22's cameras, and even charges faster than the Fold 3.
Best Android phones 2022
There are so many great Android phones to buy that it can be tough to know which one to get. These are the best of the best at each price point.
Just an hour left! Watch the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 August Unpacked event live
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Welcome to our Samsung August Unpacked event livestream! Less than an hour is left for the long awaited Samsung 2022 foldables announcement, and we're ready to welcome some huge announcements by Samsung!. After long...
Is Motorola afraid of competing with Samsung and Apple? The confusing tale of how not to make a flagship
There’s a question on my mind. It has been a question of mine for years now. With the many releases of Motorola’s long-awaited flagships that turned out to be nothing more than higher mid-rangers, this question kept on bugging me more and more. We’ve come to the point...
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
Is the Galaxy Z Fold 4 wateproof?
The Z Fold 4 is official – a refined experience over last year's Z Fold 3 with an upgraded main camera and awesome for multitasking software improvements. You might be thinking about getting this new foldable, but one important thing about phones, especially foldable phones, is durability. In this...
WhatsApp will finally let you silently leave a group chat
With over 2 billion users, WhatsApp is the most popular mobile messaging app in the world. One of the reasons WhatsApp has stayed so popular is its commitment to privacy. This week, the company is introducing a few new privacy features, including the long-awaited ability to leave a group chat without alerting everyone.
Costlier iPhone 14 Pro models expected to push up average selling price by 15%
Samsung today introduced new foldable phones that cost the same as their predecessors, despite rumors to the contrary. Apple, on the other hand, will raise the prices of the forthcoming 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max, per esteemed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Currently, the iPhone 13 Pro...
