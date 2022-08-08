Read full article on original website
Related
macaronikid.com
What Your Younger Kids Need To Know As School Starts
Most teachers would prefer if parents would spend time over summer refreshing their younger student's memory for the "tasks" they will need to be able to complete while at school, rather than drilling things like math and vocab facts into them. As a mom of four kids, who also works...
deseret.com
Get your kids ready for school with the best back-to-school sales
Whether your kids are ready or not, it’s almost time to for them to go back to school. And while you might be jumping for joy when your kids get out of the house, there’s probably something you’re not looking forward to — back-to-school shopping. You...
Mother refuses to allow her 4 kids to wear clean pajamas
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother was a young girl, she lived in a dirt-floor hut in a fishing village on an island in the Atlantic Ocean. She and her family had little, and they were accustomed to a spartan lifestyle.
Slate
Ugh, My Gifted Student Is Being Forced Into a Class With the Regular Kids
Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here. Our school district’s areas were redrawn last year, resulting in my youngest son “Adam” going to an unfamiliar new high school. In getting assignments for September, I learned my Adam’s ninth grade biology class is being taught as a hybrid class that covers both honors students (including Adam), the regular class (a bell curve of many kids) and the remedial class (they call it something else, but it’s for kids who struggle in the average science class). The explanation the administration gave was that there will be one lesson taught, and then the groups will be assigned different experiments in class and different work after class, based on their skill levels. I experienced this class structure in my high school and hated it; it was pure chaos with 35 kids, so I was often bored in class and got into trouble. Adam has not historically been a troublemaker though. I also believe that Adam is not as empathetic to others at different skill levels as he could be, so learning about others could be a silver lining here. Nonetheless, this does not seem like a great academic opportunity, and Adam has been worrying a lot about it, particularly as a nerdy kid who was teased a lot in general classes and found a haven in making most of his friendships through his previous school’s gifted academics program. How do I prepare him to take on this less-than-ideal situation as a new high school freshman? A lot of things are changing right now, and he’s fixating on this as a harbinger of the school year to come.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Sims 4 High School Years: How to Sneak Out
Learn how to sneak out in the newest "Sims 4" expansion so you can hit up all those cool parties you weren't invited to.
momcollective.com
19 Local Parent/Child Date ideas to spend time with Tweens/Teens in the East Valley
Yeah, it’s easy to spend time with your squishy, bubbly toddler who sees you as their best friend. But when kids become tweens that are too cool, it can take a little more creativity to make one-on-one time exciting and special to them. But also, step parenting weaves in...
At What Age Can I Give My Kids Money Instead of Presents?
Being a parent is the most rewarding job in the world, but it's also the hardest -- especially when shopping for gifts. While this task can certainly be fun, it's also time-consuming and often very...
Wrestling program teaches kids skills on and off the mat
A wrestling program in Chicago is teaching young athletes from underserved communities how to be champions in competition and in life. Charlie De Mar shares more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lessons of a Bad Day
You know that book, “Alexander, And the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day?” Well, the other day I had one of those. We all do, so I don’t count myself as special because my turn was up to have a subpar day. No, what made this day different was some of the realizations I had. At first, I wondered if the day I had was so atrocious that any tidbits of goodness that came out of it just appeared brighter compared to the dismal day. But after some time of reflection, I realized there is a plus side to having a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day.
'Ted Lasso' Little People Look Like Fun For Kids of All Ages
'Ted Lasso' Little People official images.
You're Trying To Give Your Kids An Amazing Childhood. How Much Will They Remember?
Parents expend an enormous amount of energy curating meaningful experiences for their kids. But which memories will they actually carry with them into adulthood?
Fiction: Story of Yucky Homework
Legal Disclaimer for a Fiction: This is a work of fiction. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual persons, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.
momcollective.com
Taking A Walk in the Woods: Family Hiking in Florida is Possible!
Taking A Walk in the Woods: Family Hiking in Florida is Possible!. Walking through the forest is one of my personal favorite methods to escape the ways of the world and immerse myself in the beauty of creation. I am grateful that I am one of those individuals who remain connected to the soil. While I moved here for our white sandy beaches (I’ve also lived in TX, CO, and CA ), there is a huge part of my soul that misses the mountains. As a family, we take at least one trip a year up north to fulfill this aspect of our hearts. The book, “A Walk In The Woods” by Bill Bryson, inspired my husband and I years ago to hike the Appalachian Trail. The book is a personal account by the American author who decided to re-aquant himself with the nature in the US by hiking the AT. (In 2015 it also became an independent film) We have kept our ambition for hiking (taking a walk in the woods) over the years with our small children.
Comments / 0