Georgia State

New law requires daily recess at Georgia elementary schools, with some exceptions

By Mark Rice
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
 2 days ago

As the new school year starts, Georgia students are more likely to receive daily recess, thanks to a recently enacted state law.

Gov. Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1283 in May after the Georgia Legislature passed it during this year’s General Assembly.

HB 1283 amended the state’s Quality Basic Education Act to require public elementary schools to schedule recess for all students in kindergarten through fifth grade every school day, except when:

  • Students have had “physical education or structured activity time” that day.
  • “Reasonable circumstances” prevent recess, such as inclement weather when no indoor space is available.
  • Assemblies or field trips exceed their scheduled duration.
  • Conflicts are beyond the teacher’s control.
  • Emergencies, disasters or “acts of God” occur.

The law’s previous version about “ unstructured break time ” at school was effected in 2005 and allowed breaks to be withheld from students for disciplinary or academic reasons.

The Muscogee County School District board is expected to vote during its Aug. 15 meeting to revise its policy so it aligns with the new state law.

“We all recognize that there’s a need for students, especially at the elementary level, to have some unstructured time for recess and play and that kind of thing, whenever possible, as part of their physical activity,” MCSD superintendent David Lewis told the board during its July 12 work session. “It’s very important for kids to get out and be able to experience some of the outdoor activities. This just codifies that in state law.”

MCSD Chief Academic Officer Keith Seifert noted that HB 1283 doesn’t mention how long recess or break time must be.

“We’re going to make some recommendations for that,” he told the board, “but scheduling will be up to each individual school.”

