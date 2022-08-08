ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska's COVID cases flat but higher than past school openers

OMAHA -- As Nebraskans prepare to start a new school year, new COVID-19 cases are running at almost double the rate they have been the past two years. Nebraska recorded 3,726 new cases last week, down slightly from 4,120 the previous week and roughly flat compared to two weeks ago, according to federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data for the week ending Friday. Cases in the state have generally been running between 3,000 and 4,000 cases for the past nine weeks.
NEBRASKA STATE
Kearney Hub

Diving into Nebraska's challenges

Nebraska is experiencing terrific growth. We’ve seen big success creating jobs, cutting taxes and attracting investment to our state. This week, I’m hosting Nebraska’s Ag and Economic Development Summit in Kearney. The Summit convenes key leaders from across the state to discuss how to build on our strong momentum. Over the course of the Summit, we’ll dive into the challenges and opportunities we face as a state. Some topics are familiar: developing our workforce, opening new markets for Nebraska’s exports and growing value-added agriculture. Others are newer, such as dealing with the supply chain issues that have disrupted the flow of commerce over the past year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Nebraska Industry
Local
Nebraska Business
State
Nebraska State
klkntv.com

Nebraska Community Blood Bank declares blood emergency

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A blood emergency was declared on Monday by the Nebraska Community Blood Bank as supplies hit one to two-day levels. The group says that the shortage has been consistent for many weeks and they are struggling to receive donations. Throughout the summer, maintaining the ideal...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soil Health#Food Deserts#Kansas State University
iheart.com

Nebraska Game and Parks Announces Closures and Schedule Changes

(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska Game and Parks announces a few closures and schedule changes for northwest, north-central Nebraska parks. On September 6th, the state's tallest waterfall will be closed until May 2023. Smith Falls State Park will be getting a new 500-foot walkway, leading to the site of the waterfall.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Hemp can help clean up AltEn mess according to UNL researcher

Within eyesight of the AltEn site near Mead grows a plant that could be the answer to clean up tons of contaminated soil from the former ethanol plant. And it's growing wild, hemp. "It's a miracle crop, a super crop," said University Nebraska Agronomy professor Ismail Dweikat. He said hemp...
hot1047.com

Bad Cases of ‘Corn Sweat’ Are Heating Up Iowa

Midwesterners are no strangers to oppressive summer temperatures. As a native East Coaster, one of the first things I really picked up on when I moved to Iowa was the whiplash-like weather that Iowa has. The winters are bitter and the summers are sweltering. In a recent report, parts of...
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Science
klkntv.com

Cooler air is soon to arrive

After a very hot Saturday, relief is not too far away. A cooler air mass will arrive in southeast Nebraska on Sunday in the form of a very slow-moving cold front. The front will be positioned in central Nebraska on Saturday evening. Along and behind the front, we may see some shower and thunderstorm development during the evening hours on Saturday. At this time, most activity should be to the west, near the Tri-Cities.
NEBRASKA STATE
K92.3

Iowa Is About To Be A “Hibernation Zone” This Winter

It’s only the beginning of August and already people are looking ahead to see what kind of winter we are going to have. The Farmers Almanac recently released its winter predictions which comes with good news for the winter-loving Iowans out there. Since 1818 the Farmers Almanac has tried...
doniphanherald.com

Ricketts says no special session will be held to further restrict abortion rights

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday he would not be calling a special session of the Nebraska Legislature to enact further restrictions on abortion rights. Ricketts, a staunch opponent of abortion rights, reacted quickly to a letter from the Speaker of the Nebraska, State Sen. Mike Hilgers, stating that he had only 30 senators in support of his recent proposal to ban abortion after 12 weeks in Nebraska, instead of the current ban after 20 weeks.
NEBRASKA STATE
WIBW

Nebraska man arrested after police chase through Kansas

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Nebraska man was arrested in Jackson County late Monday night after led deputies on a chase on U.S. Highway 75. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11:30 p.m. Monday night, deputies attempted to pull over Terrance R. Dowd, 39, of Fremont, Nebraska for a traffic infraction near K-9 Highway and U.S. Highway 75.
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
NebraskaTV

Nebraska Democrats react to special session announcement

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Democratic Chair Jane Kleeb hailed the announcement made by Gov. Ricketts Monday that there will not be a special session on abortion. Speaker Mike Hilgers informed him 30 state senators agreed to the special session -- short of the 33 needed to break a filibuster on any abortion-related legislation.
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy