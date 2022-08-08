Read full article on original website
A London museum agrees to return more than 70 pieces of looted Nigerian art
A British museum says it will return dozens of artifacts to the Nigerian government that were taken forcibly more than a century ago. The Horniman Museum and Gardens in London plans to hand over 72 objects — which notably include a share of sculptures known as Benin bronzes — that were looted from Benin City in southern Nigeria during a British military invasion in 1897, according to the museum's Board of Trustees.
London museum to return trove of stolen artefacts pilfered from colonised country
London's Horniman Museum has finally agreed to return dozens of artefacts that were swiped from the once-mighty kingdom of Benin by British soldiers. The Benin Bronzes are a collection of several thousand brass and bronze plaques and sculptures that once decorated the royal palace in Benin, which is now situated in Edo State, Nigeria.
Museum agrees to return looted collection of 72 treasured artefacts to Nigeria because it is the 'moral and appropriate' thing to do
Museum chiefs have agreed to return ownership of a looted collection of treasured artefacts to Nigeria, including its Benin Bronzes, because it is the 'moral and appropriate' thing to do. The Horniman Museum said ownership of the 72 objects, which were looted in 1897 and include 12 brass plaques known...
Dennis Osadebe: Meet the Nigerian artist visualizing Africa's future by reaching into the past
Lagos-based artist Dennis Osadebe wants to challenge assumptions about African art, using his colorful "post-pop" style to captivate audiences around the world.
Ancient artifacts seized from US billionaire among 142 looted items returned to Italy
New York officials have returned stolen antiquities worth nearly $14 million to Italy, including dozens of artifacts seized from former hedge fund manager Michael Steinhardt last year.
A French Soldier Looted Hitler’s Gold Watch — Now It Could Fetch Up To $4 Million At Auction
The watch was given to Hitler as a gift from Nazi officials and features engravings of key dates and Nazi iconography. On May 4, 1945, a French unit, the Régiment de Marche du Tchad, stormed Adolf Hitler’s Bavarian mountain hideout, the Berghof, just ahead of American troops. They found the home abandoned, but many personal belongings remained inside — including a wristwatch.
Researchers discover unique artefacts in China that hint at their connection with another realm
Among the ancient archaeological sites in Sichuan, China, is the Sanxingdui, where large sculptures of snakes carrying human heads made from gold and bronze were discovered. Also, a vast bronze box was discovered at the same site that held jade, masks made from gold, and a bronze altar.
Medieval Shipwreck and Artifacts in 'Immaculate Condition' Discovered off Coast of Southern England
A medieval shipwreck known as the “Mortar Wreck” was discovered off England’s southern coast. Scientists were able to test the timbers of the ship and determine that it dates back to the 13th century. The 750-year-old site is the oldest known wreck in which the ship’s hull...
Mystery as abandoned Boeing 737 suddenly appears in the middle of a field in Bali - and no-one is sure how it got there
An abandoned Boeing 737 has appeared out of no-where parked in a field in Bali, with many travellers scratching their heads about where it came from. The large plane sits in a limestone quarry near the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Highway, not far from the Pandawa beach - a tourist hub.
Ancient DNA Suggests That Native Americans Originate From China
Black Foot, Standing Bear, Big Eagle, Sioux. Three members of the Sioux tribe pose in Indian Village, 1898Boston Public Library/Unsplash. There have been previous studies that speculated on the origin of Ancient Native Americans. It is said that Native Americans came to America about 15,000 years ago, but their exact location from where they originated has always been foggy due to the lack of evidence.
Mother dies on plane in front of her children as she flew home to UK after 15 years overseas
A British mother “died in her sleep” while flying back to the UK with her husband and children, a friend said.Mother of two and midwife Helen Rhodes was returning home with her family following a 15-year “adventure” living in Hong Kong.A few hours into the long-haul flight, Ms Rhodes became unresponsive and could not be resuscitated."This all unfolded in front of her children,” her friend Jayne Jeje said on a GoFundMe page set up to support the family.For the remaining eight hours, Ms Rhodes’ “lay in a breathless sleep in her seat”.“Although this was extremely traumatizing to the family, they...
Divers discovered an ancient Greek shipwreck that’s full of sunken treasure, and it’s fascinating
The European Institute for Underwater Archaeology (IEASM) announced the discovery of an ancient Greek shipwreck. The shipwreck is full of treasures that date back to the Ptolemaic era. It was discovered in the Bay of Abou Qir, near Alexandria. Ancient Greek shipwreck discovered in Bay of Abou Qir. Franck Goddio,...
Ancient Tomb Linked to Legend of King Arthur Being Excavated for First Time in England
Archeologists in England for the first time will excavate Arthur’s Stone—a 5,000-year-old Neolithic tomb named after the Excalibur-wielding ruler of Camelot. The mysterious site in the English countryside is made of a large assembly of rocks and is believed to have been used as a burial chamber, though experts admit little is truly known about the stone construction or why it was built. There are competing theories as to how the spot earned its Arthurian association, but one of the better known tales involves Arthur slaying a giant who fell backward onto the site’s capstone, splitting it in half. “The act of constructing such a massive edifice would undoubtedly have been important, as it would have drawn people together to labor, enhancing social solidarity, and perhaps generating prestige for the person or persons directing the work,” Manchester University archeology professor Julian Thomas told CNN.
Archaeologists Unearth Roman Mosaic in Rural British Town
Click here to read the full article. In 1963, a British blacksmith discovered a massive, nearly complete Roman mosaic pavement at Hinton St Mary in the region of Dorset. It was considered one of a kind, with a pristine portrait of Jesus Christ at its center, until recently, when a second mosaic was unearthed at the site. The second mosaic was found in a Roman building during a new round of excavations commissioned by the British Museum. It features a black, white, and red tesserae, however the design has badly suffered from centuries of ploughing the farmland. Archaeologists also unearthed thousands...
Cave explorers discover a 19th-century mining scene preserved like a time capsule
While exploring an old mine in northwestern England, a group of cavers stumbled upon 200-year-old personal items and equipment left by 19th-century cobalt miners.
Archaeologists Find ‘Important’ 2,500-year-old Tomb of Ancient Egyptian General Near Giza
A group of archaeologists have uncovered the tomb of an ancient Egyptian general at a site south of Giza, in a find that experts in the country have hailed as major. The tomb in Abusir once belonged to Wahibre-mery-Neith, who once led a group of foreign soldiers during a period when Egypt’s empire was expanding. The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism & Antiquities said that the tomb dates to sometime between the 26th and 27th dynasties, putting it just before 500 B.C.E.
Ancient sanctuary used by Roman soldiers nearly 2,000 years ago found in the Netherlands
One of the most extensive ancient Roman temple complexes in northern Europe, which includes sacrificial altars used by soldiers on a far frontier of the Roman Empire, has been unearthed in the Netherlands. The first century A.D. site — known as a temple sanctuary — was located near the fork...
Ancient hoard of gold Roman coins discovered in plowed UK field
"Exceptional" treasure trove of ancient Roman gold coins found in the United Kingdom.
Customer Finds 100 Million-Year-Old Footprints Belonging to World’s Largest Dinosaur Species At a Restaurant in China!
Imagine walking into a restaurant in search of something delicious, only to find dinosaur footprints dating back to the Cretaceous! Believe it or not, that’s precisely what happened with a palaeontology-enthusiast in China earlier this month. On July 10, Ou Hongtao visited a restaurant in Leshan (based in China’s...
‘Face of the first European’: Archeologists in Spain may have found continent’s oldest human fossil
Archaeologists in Spain claimed to have found what could be the oldest human fossil unearthed in Europe, likely dating back some 1.4 million years ago. Researchers associated with the non-profit Atapuerca Foundation say the oldest hominid fossil found in Europe until now was a jawbone unearthed in the Atapuerca mountain range of northern Spain in 2007 that was estimated to be 1.2 million years old.The new fossil discovery, which is yet to be published in a peer-reviewed journal, consists of another jawbone fragment unearthed at the same site, about 2m below the layer of earth where the 2007 jawbone...
