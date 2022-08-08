ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A London museum agrees to return more than 70 pieces of looted Nigerian art

A British museum says it will return dozens of artifacts to the Nigerian government that were taken forcibly more than a century ago. The Horniman Museum and Gardens in London plans to hand over 72 objects — which notably include a share of sculptures known as Benin bronzes — that were looted from Benin City in southern Nigeria during a British military invasion in 1897, according to the museum's Board of Trustees.
