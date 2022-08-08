We’re Looking At School Safety In The Wake Of The Uvalde Mass Shooting

It's almost back to school time in Texas, but this time the question isn't whether or not schools will be open. The question is are they safe?

Many parents, teachers, and students are concerned, in the wake of the Uvalde mass shooting back in May.

"If there was an active shooter in HISD, our police department is not prepared" said HISD Superintendent Millard House II, "As we've studied the Uvalde scenario, and looked at the proper preparation that needs to be in place, our officers would not have been prepared."

House is requesting 200 rifles, 200 ballistic plates, shields, and ammunition. But not every school district feels the same way.

Humble ISD police chief Solomon Cook told KTRH, "We have met all the mandates, we have done the training, and we're prepared to stand in the gap to protect our children, and if needed we will go into the situation and we will stop the kill, and stop the bleed. That's how we are trained now. Stop the killing, stop the bleeding."

In Harris County, Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey formed the 'Safe Schools Commission', to make sure everyone was ready and on the same page.

"They have really defined some things that are going to make a difference" Ramsey said to KTRH, "Communications amongst law enforcement, there's an I-Help app, they really got down into some details on what they can do to make schools safer."

Also on the agenda, will be 'random intruder audits' to check and see if schools might be vulnerable.

And there is also the ultra important role, of parents.

"Parents are an integral part in keeping schools safe" said Lisa Alpe, a parent herself as well as a trustee with the Spring Branch ISD, "We have to adjust our mindset to the fact that school safety is on everyone. This might be a little more inconvenient, but we're doing it to keep our students and our teachers safe."

School starts next week.