Read full article on original website
Related
Wolves confirm Goncalo Guedes signing on five-year deal
Valencia have sold winger Goncalo Guedes to Wolves.
West Ham squad: Confirmed shirt numbers for 2022/23
The confirmed squad numbers for West Ham during the 2022/23 season.
Chelsea growing in confidence over Wesley Fofana transfer
Chelsea are growing in confidence that they will be able to sign Leicester's Wesley Fofana.
Ruben Dias keen to keep building team bond with Erling Haaland
Ruben Dias is looking forward to the future with Erling Haaland at Man City.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Michael Knighton readying fresh Man Utd takeover bid backed by 'good finance'
Michael Knighton has confirmed he is preparing a takeover bid to buy Man Utd from the Glazer family.
Man Utd have added the experience & depth they were missing in the WSL last season
Opinion: Man Utd's seven summer signings will add the depth & experience that was lacking from Marc Skinner's squad during the 2021/22 WSL season.
Everton sign Conor Coady on season-long loan
Conor Coady has joined Everton on a season-long loan from Wolves for the 2022/23 campaign.
Barcelona to activate fourth lever in bid to register new signings
Barcelona will activate the fourth lever by selling off more shares in Barca Studios.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Newcastle eye Bamba Dieng & Lucas Paqueta as attacking reinforcements
Newcastle are ready to push ahead with interest in Bamba Dieng and Lucas Paqueta.
Leandro Paredes move to Juventus stalls - Fabian Ruiz close to joining PSG
Leandro Paredes move to Juventus stalls - Fabian Ruiz close to joining PSG.
Thiago facing six weeks out with hamstring injury
Thiago is facing six weeks on the touchlines after the Liverpool midfielder suffered a hamstring injury in the draw at Fulham.
Ronnie Edwards: Peterborough confirm Chelsea interest in defender
Peterborough have confirmed Chelsea's interest in teenage defender Ronnie Edwards.
West Ham transfer notebook: Kehrer bid; Vlasic exit close; centre-back latest
West Ham's transfer notebook includes Thilo Kehrer, Tanguy Nianzou, Issa Diop, Nikola Vlasic, Conor Gallagher and David Moyes' plans.
Charlotte FC complete sale of first-ever player Sergio Ruiz to Granada CF
Charlotte FC have announced the departure of midfielder Sergio Ruiz to Spanish Segunda side Granada CF.
New York Red Bulls finalizing deal for ex-Houston Dynamo winger Tyler Pasher
The New York Red Bulls are finalizing a deal to sign Canadian winger Tyler Pasher, 90min understands.
MLS・
Who has scored the most winning goals in the 2022 MLS season?
Keep track of who has been scoring the most winning goals in Major League Soccer across the 2022 season.
MLS・
Romelu Lukaku: Playing for Inter was my destiny
Romelu Lukaku has insisted that he was destined to play for Inter, though did not credit Chelsea or Manchester United as clubs who helped his development.
Napoli leading Torino in race to sign Nikola Vlasic on loan from West Ham
Napoli have jumped ahead of Torino in the race to sign attacking midfielder Nikola Vlasic on loan from West Ham, 90min understands.
Bournemouth complete signing of Marcos Senesi from Feyenoord
AFC Bournemouth have completed the signing of Argentina international Marcos Senesi from Feyenoord.
90min
779
Followers
7K+
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0