Read full article on original website
Related
Manchester United set to sign Cristiano Ronaldo’s former teammate
Manchester United got off to the worst possible start on Sunday, losing their Premier League opener to Brighton. But, the club is still looking to bring in reinforcements before the transfer window closes. The latest appears to be one of Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Juventus teammates, Frenchman Adrien Rabiot. Per...
Report: Manchester United Agree Fee For Juventus Midfielder
Manchester United have reportedly a fee in principle with Juventus for the transfer of midfielder Adrien Rabiot, according to a report
Adrien Rabiot compilations emerge after midfielder was linked with a move to Manchester United
Compilations of Adrien Rabiot have started to emerge after Manchester United were linked with a move for the midfielder. According to The Athletic, United are working on a deal to bring the 27-year-old Juventus man to Old Trafford. The France international is into the last year of his contract with...
Oscar Mingueza admits he failed to win over Xavi at Barcelona
Former Barcelona defender Oscar Mingueza has said that he had to leave the club because he was unable to convince head coach Xavi that he could play at the level required of him.
RELATED PEOPLE
Real Madrid confirm squad for UEFA Super Cup final
Real Madrid have confirmed their travelling squad for the Super Cup final against Frankfurt.
UEFA・
Josep Maria Bartomeu 'confident' Frenkie de Jong's contract is legal
Former Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu believes that the contracts he handed to Frenkie de Jong and three other players at back end of his tenure are legal, despite the current board's claims otherwise.
Chelsea Close To Agreeing Fee With Barcelona For Frenkie De Jong
Chelsea are closing in on a deal to bring in Frenkie de Jong and now await the midfielder's final decision, according to The Times.
Bernardo Silva: Man City standing firm despite Barcelona pursuit
Man City don't want to sell Bernardo Silva to Barcelona.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cody Gakpo discusses PSV future amid Man Utd and Arsenal links
Cody Gakpo admits Champions League football could make him stay at PSV this summer.
Man Utd predicted lineup vs Brentford - Premier League
Manchester United's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Brentford.
Everton sign Conor Coady on season-long loan
Conor Coady has joined Everton on a season-long loan from Wolves for the 2022/23 campaign.
Inter confirm termination of Alexis Sanchez's contract
Inter have announced that they have terminated Alexis Sanchez's contract as he gears up to join Marseille.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Arsenal confirm Lucas Torreira exit to Galatasaray
Lucas Torreira has left Arsenal to sign for Turkish giants Galatasaray for a fee of €6m on a four-year contract.
Leandro Paredes move to Juventus stalls - Fabian Ruiz close to joining PSG
Leandro Paredes move to Juventus stalls - Fabian Ruiz close to joining PSG.
Martin Odegaard: Gabriel Jesus & Oleksandr Zinchenko's 'winning experience' will help Arsenal
Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard believes that Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko's history of winning trophies will be of benefit to the Gunners.
Man Utd have added the experience & depth they were missing in the WSL last season
Opinion: Man Utd's seven summer signings will add the depth & experience that was lacking from Marc Skinner's squad during the 2021/22 WSL season.
Willian: Corinthians manager unsure over winger's future amid Fulham rumours
Corinthians manager Vitor Pereira responds to rumours about Willian's future amid interest from Fulham.
Romelu Lukaku: Playing for Inter was my destiny
Romelu Lukaku has insisted that he was destined to play for Inter, though did not credit Chelsea or Manchester United as clubs who helped his development.
Report: Liverpool Admirer Adrien Rabiot to Sign for Manchester United
Manchester United’s summer pursuit of Barcelona’s midfielder Frenkie de Jong looks set to fail as they turn to Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who may have hoped to be flying to Liverpool John Lennon Airport instead of Manchester.
Granit Xhaka insists he doesn't need Arsenal captaincy to be a leader
Granit Xhaka insists he is still a leader at Arsenal despite losing captaincy in 2019.
90min
779
Followers
7K+
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0