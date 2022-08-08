Read full article on original website
Manchester United set to sign Cristiano Ronaldo’s former teammate
Manchester United got off to the worst possible start on Sunday, losing their Premier League opener to Brighton. But, the club is still looking to bring in reinforcements before the transfer window closes. The latest appears to be one of Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Juventus teammates, Frenchman Adrien Rabiot. Per...
Man United 'working on deal' to sign Adrien Rabiot from Juventus
Manchester United are working on a deal to sign Adrien Rabiot from Juventus, according to stunning reports. Rabiot, 27, has emerged as the club's leading candidate following their attempts to sign Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, per The Athletic. The France international is into the final 12 months of his contract...
Report: Manchester United Agree Fee For Juventus Midfielder
Manchester United have reportedly a fee in principle with Juventus for the transfer of midfielder Adrien Rabiot, according to a report
Adrien Rabiot compilations emerge after midfielder was linked with a move to Manchester United
Compilations of Adrien Rabiot have started to emerge after Manchester United were linked with a move for the midfielder. According to The Athletic, United are working on a deal to bring the 27-year-old Juventus man to Old Trafford. The France international is into the last year of his contract with...
Manchester United given positive update on double Serie A transfer raid
Manchester United have reportedly agreed a deal for the transfer of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, though the player himself still needs to strike personal terms over a move to Old Trafford. On top of that, Man Utd are said to be confident of signing Marko Arnautovic from Bologna, in what...
Oscar Mingueza admits he failed to win over Xavi at Barcelona
Former Barcelona defender Oscar Mingueza has said that he had to leave the club because he was unable to convince head coach Xavi that he could play at the level required of him.
Real Madrid confirm squad for UEFA Super Cup final
Real Madrid have confirmed their travelling squad for the Super Cup final against Frankfurt.
Man Utd have added the experience & depth they were missing in the WSL last season
Opinion: Man Utd's seven summer signings will add the depth & experience that was lacking from Marc Skinner's squad during the 2021/22 WSL season.
West Ham squad: Confirmed shirt numbers for 2022/23
The confirmed squad numbers for West Ham during the 2022/23 season.
Report: PSV Making Manchester United Wait For Cody Gakpo Negotiation
According to The Telegraph , Manchester United are ready to negotiate with PSV for winger Cody Gakpo. The Dutch side's strategy, however, depends on Champions League qualification. Erik ten Hag has made it known that he is seeking attacking reinforcements. The Dutchman said to the press during pre-season that United...
Bologna director responds to Man Utd interest in Marko Arnautovic
Bologna have responded to Manchester United's interest in Austria forward Marko Arnautovic.
Cody Gakpo discusses PSV future amid Man Utd and Arsenal links
Cody Gakpo admits Champions League football could make him stay at PSV this summer.
Timo Werner returns to RB Leipzig from Chelsea on permanent deal
RB Leipzig have confirmed the signing of Timo Werner from Chelsea on a permanent deal.
Willian: Corinthians manager unsure over winger's future amid Fulham rumours
Corinthians manager Vitor Pereira responds to rumours about Willian's future amid interest from Fulham.
Paris Saint-Germain predicted lineup vs Montpellier - Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain's predicted starting XI for their Ligue 1 meeting with Montpellier
Michael Knighton readying fresh Man Utd takeover bid backed by 'good finance'
Michael Knighton has confirmed he is preparing a takeover bid to buy Man Utd from the Glazer family.
Inter confirm termination of Alexis Sanchez's contract
Inter have announced that they have terminated Alexis Sanchez's contract as he gears up to join Marseille.
Ronnie Edwards: Peterborough confirm Chelsea interest in defender
Peterborough have confirmed Chelsea's interest in teenage defender Ronnie Edwards.
Report: Liverpool Admirer Adrien Rabiot to Sign for Manchester United
Manchester United’s summer pursuit of Barcelona’s midfielder Frenkie de Jong looks set to fail as they turn to Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who may have hoped to be flying to Liverpool John Lennon Airport instead of Manchester.
Granit Xhaka insists he doesn't need Arsenal captaincy to be a leader
Granit Xhaka insists he is still a leader at Arsenal despite losing captaincy in 2019.
