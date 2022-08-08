ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Adrien Rabiot
#Juventus#Man Utd
Report: PSV Making Manchester United Wait For Cody Gakpo Negotiation

According to The Telegraph , Manchester United are ready to negotiate with PSV for winger Cody Gakpo. The Dutch side's strategy, however, depends on Champions League qualification. Erik ten Hag has made it known that he is seeking attacking reinforcements. The Dutchman said to the press during pre-season that United...
Juventus F.C.
Premier League
Manchester United F.C.
Sports
