Manchester United set to sign Cristiano Ronaldo’s former teammate
Manchester United got off to the worst possible start on Sunday, losing their Premier League opener to Brighton. But, the club is still looking to bring in reinforcements before the transfer window closes. The latest appears to be one of Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Juventus teammates, Frenchman Adrien Rabiot. Per...
Adrien Rabiot compilations emerge after midfielder was linked with a move to Manchester United
Compilations of Adrien Rabiot have started to emerge after Manchester United were linked with a move for the midfielder. According to The Athletic, United are working on a deal to bring the 27-year-old Juventus man to Old Trafford. The France international is into the last year of his contract with...
Analysis of Manchester United’s performance against Brighton details Erik ten Hag’s major problem
If he didn’t know already, Erik ten Hag has a massive job in his hands after his Manchester United side produced a horror show on Sunday in their defeat against Brighton. Thanks to a first half brace by Pascal Gross, Brighton managed to win the game 2-1. The victory was also the first time in their entire history that they managed to win against United at Old Trafford.
Oscar Mingueza admits he failed to win over Xavi at Barcelona
Former Barcelona defender Oscar Mingueza has said that he had to leave the club because he was unable to convince head coach Xavi that he could play at the level required of him.
Real Madrid confirm squad for UEFA Super Cup final
Real Madrid have confirmed their travelling squad for the Super Cup final against Frankfurt.
UEFA・
Man Utd have added the experience & depth they were missing in the WSL last season
Opinion: Man Utd's seven summer signings will add the depth & experience that was lacking from Marc Skinner's squad during the 2021/22 WSL season.
Paris Saint-Germain predicted lineup vs Montpellier - Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain's predicted starting XI for their Ligue 1 meeting with Montpellier
West Ham squad: Confirmed shirt numbers for 2022/23
The confirmed squad numbers for West Ham during the 2022/23 season.
Chelsea close to Barcelona agreement for Frenkie de Jong - Man Utd not yet given up
Chelsea are close to an agreement with Barcelona for the transfer of Frenkie de Jong but are not yet convinced he wants to leave his current club, 90min underst
Raul de Tomas: Espanyol CEO hints at possible transfer amid Real Madrid and Bayern links
Espanyol CEO Mao Ye has said that while he intends to keep in-demand striker Raul de Tomas, he couldn't guarantee that he will stay.
Chelsea growing in confidence over Wesley Fofana transfer
Chelsea are growing in confidence that they will be able to sign Leicester's Wesley Fofana.
Wilfried Zaha emerges as Chelsea option; Crystal Palace eye Callum Hudson-Odoi
Chelsea are considering making a move for Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha, with Callum Hudson-Odoi potentially heading in the other direction.
Everton sign Conor Coady on season-long loan
Conor Coady has joined Everton on a season-long loan from Wolves for the 2022/23 campaign.
Martin Odegaard: Gabriel Jesus & Oleksandr Zinchenko's 'winning experience' will help Arsenal
Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard believes that Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko's history of winning trophies will be of benefit to the Gunners.
Report: Manchester United In Advanced Negotiations With Juventus For French Midfielder Adrien Rabiot
As the summer window approaches its end, Manchester United are trying to sign a Midfielder that could replace Frenkie De Jong as a target.
Transfer rumours: Man Utd offered Morata; Arsenal hold Tonali talks
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Alvaro Morata, Ismaila Sarr, Bernardo Silva, Memphis Depay, Sandro Tonali and more.
Leandro Paredes move to Juventus stalls - Fabian Ruiz close to joining PSG
Leandro Paredes move to Juventus stalls - Fabian Ruiz close to joining PSG.
Andreas Christensen & Franck Kessie could leave Barcelona for free in coming days
Andreas Christensen & Franck Kessie will have the the option to leave Barcelona as free agents if they aren't registered with La Liga before the weekend.
Timo Werner returns to RB Leipzig from Chelsea on permanent deal
RB Leipzig have confirmed the signing of Timo Werner from Chelsea on a permanent deal.
Cody Gakpo discusses PSV future amid Man Utd and Arsenal links
Cody Gakpo admits Champions League football could make him stay at PSV this summer.
