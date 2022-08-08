ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump attacks Mitch McConnell after Senate passes landmark climate and healthcare package: 'Played like a fiddle.'

By Sinéad Baker
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mjIFB_0h8nCPI500
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell in the Capitol on August 3, 2022. AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite
  • Senate Democrats passed the party's big climate, tax and healthcare package on Sunday.
  • Donald Trump attacked Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell afterwards.
  • He said McConnell "got played like a fiddle with the vote today by the Senate Democrats."

Former President Donald Trump attacked Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell after the Senate on Sunday passed Democrats' multi-billion climate, tax, and healthcare package.

Trump wrote on Truth Social that "Mitch McConnell got played like a fiddle with the vote today by the Senate Democrats."

"First he gave them the fake Infrastructure Bill, then Guns, never used the Debt Ceiling for negotiating purposes (gave it away for NOTHING!), and now this. Mitch doesn't have a clue — he is sooo bad for the Republican Party!"

Trump has repeatedly attacked McConnell for times he allowed Democrats to pass bills, including in situations like Sunday's where Republicans had too few votes to stop it passing.

His reference to the debt ceiling was to events in late 2021 where McConnell reached with Democrats to avoid an unprecedented debt default by the federal government. Trump has repeatedly termed that call a strategic error, saying that McConnell should have exacted concessions from Democrats before agreeing.

On Sunday, every Senate Republican voted against the package, which Democrats said would combat the climate emergency and address the cost of prescription drugs.

The measure represents a breakthrough success for the party and for President Joe Biden, after a painful process of negotiation to bring reluctant senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema on board.

The vote was split 50-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris' vote breaking the tie.

Democrats were able to avoid the usual 60-vote threshold for passing legislation by running it through a process known as budget reconciliation, which allows financial measures to pass with only 50 votes.

McConnell said in a statement that the package included "giant job-killing tax hikes" that it was "a war on American fossil fuel," CNN reported.

He said Democrats "do not care about middle-class families' priorities."

Comments / 82

Elyce
2d ago

Actually, that is how the legislature should work. They need to come together to make the decisions. They are not voted into those positions to just sit and whine and complain. The Republicans decided to oppose and obstruct right from the beginning. The fallout from this pandemic would make it easy to not do nothing and put the blame on Democrats. That strategy can only work for a temporary time before it itself becomes a problem. The Republican party has shown that their do nothing approach is more important then the welfare of our country. Trump and his acolytes have shown they have been working against America for awhile.

Reply(17)
44
skyman666
2d ago

So exactly HOW MANY pieces of landmark legislation were passed during the Trump administration ? Republicans had the house and senate, yet seems only the wealthy and corporations made out !

Reply(5)
29
Fight Orwellianism
2d ago

Donald Trump is verifiably one of the most ignorant and poorly educated Americans with a platform. The problem is 99% of the people knows it to be true.

Reply(1)
34
Related
Ash Jurberg

Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."

"I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi." Texan Senator Ted Cruz. The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) held in Dallas, Texas, over the last four days has finally concluded. It featured a lineup of high-profile speakers, including Former President Donald Trump, Fox News Host Sean Hannity, Texas Gov Greg Abbott, and outspoken Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

The problem with Trump’s response to the FBI ‘raid’ at Mar-a-Lago

There are so many scandals surrounding Donald Trump that when news broke about federal law enforcement executing a search warrant at the former president’s home, the political world had to collectively pause to ask an uncomfortable question: Which of the many ongoing investigations surrounding the Republican generated these developments?
POTUS
creators.com

Yes, Trump-DeSantis Would Be a Great GOP Ticket in 2024, But It's Not Possible... Unless This Happens.

Before I get to Trump-DeSantis, first a few observations about recent GOP primaries. Congratulations to Kari Lake and to the people of Arizona. Kari may very well be the best GOP candidate in America, and she will make the best governor Arizona ever had. If she is elected in November, I guarantee you we'll have fair and honest elections moving forward in Arizona. Which means in 2024, former President Donald Trump wins Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Truth Social#The Debt Ceiling#The Republican Party#Republicans
Fox News

Lara Trump on Mar-a-Lago raid: They detest Donald Trump because he doesn't play their game

Lara Trump blasted the FBI’s raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." LARA TRUMP: I have spoken to my father-in-law and I got to tell you, you know, he's as shocked as anybody, I think. For someone and anyone, quite frankly, who loves this country and believes in America, this should shake you to your core, what has happened today. This is a very clear demarcation in the history of America. Never before, as many of your guests have already talked about, Will, have we seen something like this happen where an unannounced raid by the FBI is conducted on a former president of the United States.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Business Insider

Business Insider

571K+
Followers
37K+
Post
290M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy