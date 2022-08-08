A woman originally from Camden recently had a 2-day run on the long-running game show Jeopardy. Baker, who graduated Camden High School in 1998 as the valedictorian of her class, said she's watched Jeopardy with her family for as long as she can remember. She began taking the online test in 2012 and did so every year before finally being invited to an in-person Jeopardy audition.

CAMDEN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO