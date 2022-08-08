Read full article on original website
William Lassell 1937 – 2022
Mr. William P. Lassell, 84, of Seebers Lane, Canajoharie, NY, passed away on August 7th, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital, Amsterdam, NY. He was born in Herkimer, NY, on October 1, 1937, the son of Merton and Elizabeth Wren Lassell, both who predeceased him. Mr. Lassell had a career...
Rosemary (Shoemaker) McCaw 1941 – 2022
Mrs. Rosemary (Shoemaker) McCaw, age 81, a longtime resident of Oregon Road, Mohawk, and most recently of Ilion, passed away peacefully on Sunday afternoon, August 7th, 2022, at Alpine Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Little Falls. Rosemary was born in Little Falls, daughter of the late Edward Thomas and Ellen Anne...
Margaret A. “Peg” Hodge 1930 – 2022
Margaret A. “Peg” Hodge, age 92, formerly of 131 Bidleman Rd, Town of Manheim, passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Alpine Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Little Falls, New York. She was born on March 14, 1930, in Little Falls, the daughter of the late Albert Dupont...
Our Own “Celebration”
Photo by Dave Warner – Sterzinar Park in Canal Place, Little Falls. For decades the City of Little Falls has been home to a unique piece that is considered a major work of art. You’ve certainly driven or walked by it. You may have sat on a bench in...
Traditional auction returns for 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days
BOONVILLE- Rain or shine, the 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days returns to Boonville this August 19-21 at the Boonville-Oneida County Fairgrounds. Arriving with the field days this year will be the traditional Woodsmen's Auction, aimed for the morning of Friday, August 19 - with previews available Thursday, August 18 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and the morning of from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m.
SCSO: Troy man drowns in Mohawk River, dies
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office was called to Terminal Road in Halfmoon Sunday evening for a report of a drowning in the Mohawk River.
Senior Meals 08/11/2022 – 08/17/2022
To reserve a meal, call the Herkimer County Office for the Aging at least one business day in advance, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 315-867-1204 or 315-867-1634. If you are not home for meals, call 315-867-1204 at least a day in advance. All sites are...
Camden Native is Latest Central New Yorker to Try Their Luck On Jeopardy
A woman originally from Camden recently had a 2-day run on the long-running game show Jeopardy. Baker, who graduated Camden High School in 1998 as the valedictorian of her class, said she's watched Jeopardy with her family for as long as she can remember. She began taking the online test in 2012 and did so every year before finally being invited to an in-person Jeopardy audition.
43 new businesses in Central NY, including a farm, daycare and dessert drinks
Last week, 43 new businesses filed to operate in Central New York. Thirty-three of them were in Onondaga County and 10 were filed in Cayuga and Madison counties. Four businesses filed to cease operating in Onondaga and Cayuga counties.
Two People Using A Metal Detector Make A Gruesome Discovery In Morris
The remains of a woman was found in a remote area of Morris, according to a statement released by Otsego County District Attorney John Muehl. The decomposing body was discovered by two people who were using a metal-detecting device in the area. The two people found the body because of the smell caused by decomposition, Muehl said.
Woman Trapped After Collapsing Building Rains Bricks, Debris On Her Car
One woman was sent to the hospital after a collapsing building in Herkimer sent bricks and other debris crashing down on to her vehicle while she was still sitting inside. And, there are more than a dozen people who have been displaced from an adjacent building due to safety concerns.
Back 2 Work job orders: Aug. 8 - 12, 2022
Job Title: Production Supervisor City: New Hartford, NY. Full time for a manufacturer of metal alloys. Duties: Plan and organize shift operations and lead union personnel. Maintain safe working conditions and economical operations. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and three years of supervisory experience. Must be computer literate and capable of navigating in Oracle, Lotus Notes and Microsoft Excel and Word.
Herkimer College to hold New Student Registration Day
Herkimer, NY— Herkimer College will hold a New Student Registration Day on Friday, August 19th. Admissions and academic advisors will be available to advise accepted students and provide them with a class schedule for the fall semester. Representatives from Financial Aid, Student Accounts, and Residence Life will also be on hand.
Oneida PD looking for info on suspicious individual
ONEIDA CITY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida City Police Department is investigating an incident involving a woman who was approached by a suspicious man while running on August 2nd. According to police, around 11:40 am on Tuesday, a woman was running near Belmont Avenue and Franklin Street when she was approached by a man whose […]
Davenport man charged with felony manslaughter
A Davenport man was arrested and charged after New York State Police looked into the death of his wife.
NY authorities investigating fatal transfer station accident
LONG LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York authorities are investigating after a man was crushed by a trash container at a Hamilton County transfer facility Monday. It happened around 9:30 a.m. at the Long Lake transfer station. New York State Police say the 47-year-old male was standing near the loading container when a cable snapped, causing the container to roll back towards the trash compactor, pinning him between the two.
New traffic pattern on Route 8 Bridge starting August 10th
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Regional Office of the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) has announced that a new traffic pattern will begin on the Route 8 bridge over 5/12 in Utica and New Hartford starting Wednesday, August 10th. While traveling east on Route 840 to...
Colonie man charged with unlawful surveillance
A Colonie man has been charged after an incident at a Warrensburg campground. New York State Police said Mark Siciliano, 45, was arrested on August 6.
Services set for Central NY toddler, father, killed in Montana shooting
Pompey, N.Y. — Funeral services have been set for a Pompey father and toddler killed by a gunman who attacked their family near Glacier National Park in Montana last month. David Siau, 39, and his daughter, McKenzie, who was 18 months old, were fatally shot by the gunman who drove his vehicle into the family before getting out and opening fire on July 17 in East Glacier Park Village, in Montana.
Strong Thunderstorm moving into area
BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service is advising that a strong thunderstorm is moving into the Central New York area and could impact east Oneida County through 1:15 PM Monday. At 12:32 PM, Monday, a strong thunderstorm was located near Westmoreland moving east at 35 MPH. Winds...
