bedashigay Loonsfoot
2d ago
Butterworth sent my niece home to die 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬. Thankfully my sister took her to another hospital and she is still alive. If i can at all possibly avoid going to butterworth or blodgett i WILL NOT BE THERE
Michigan Daily
U-M Health ranked No. 1 Michigan hospital by U.S. News and World Report; only Michigan hospital included in U.S. Honor Roll list of hospitals
The University of Michigan Health-Ann Arbor is the best hospital in Michigan, according to U.S. News and World Report. The report is curated annually and evaluates hospitals based on high-quality patient care, commitment to patient safety, clinical resources, family centeredness and other factors. In the U.S. News and World Report...
Michigan reports 16,137 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 since last week
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports confirmed cases averaged 2,305 per day.
WWMT
"Guys Who Give" Kalamazoo chapter may surpass quarter million mark in donations
On Tuesday the Kalamazoo branch of national, charitable group "Guys Who Give" announced it is nearing a major milestone: a quarter of a million dollars in total donations since the chapter was founded 5 years ago. Guys Who Give's 150 plus members each commit to a quarterly donation of $100...
Top 5 Michigan Towns With the Weirdest Names
All across America, there are towns and cities that have weird names that make you scratch your head. For example, you have the city of Hooker located in Oklahoma and Dinosaur located in Colorado. Michigan has some weird names too, let's check some of them out. There Are The Top...
WILX-TV
Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 16,137 new cases, 137 deaths over past 7 days
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The amount of new coronavirus cases reported in Michigan has dropped Tuesday. The Department of Health and Human Services reported 16,137 new cases of COVID and 137 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday. During that timeframe, the state averaged about 2,305 cases per day, a...
Longtime Davenport trustee dies at 86
Wilbur Lettinga served on Davenport University's Board of Trustees for more than 40 years. He was 86 years old.
Who Were The Indigenous Tribes Of Michigan?
August 9th is the International Day of the World's Indigenous People. It's a day when we can recognize, and learn more about the Native People that lived and thrived on our continents before their lands were "discovered" by explorers. Obviously, Michigan has a rich history with Indigenous People. Four Main...
civiccentertv.com
Exploring Grand Rapids, Educating Women in Detroit and More! | Full Megacast, August 8, 2022
On today’s edition of the Oakland County & Michigan Megacasts, host Tyler Kieft speaks with Dennis Wade from Oakland University’s Pawley Lean Institute about the University’s programs across disciplines teaching students ways to reduce waste and increase their efficiency in the workplace! Additionally, Tours Around Michigan Owner Candice Smith talks about her unique, interactive tours of all things Grand Rapids from history to the arts and more! Plus, Mercy Education Project Executive Director, Mark Mals talks about the organization’s work providing education services to underserved women and girls in southwest Detroit.
wkar.org
Michigan DNR settles lawsuit with Michigan Fish Producers Association
A class-action lawsuit against the Michigan Department of Natural Resources has reached a settlement. Details of the settlement have yet to be made public. The Michigan Fish Producers Association sued the Michigan DNR over regulations that producers claimed interfered with their livelihoods. Michael Perry is an attorney who represents the...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Puppy adoption highlights company’s commitment to charity
The grand opening of a tire store in Wyoming had an unexpected outcome for a puppy named Peanut who was part of the festivities. RNR Tire Express, 841 28th St. SW in Wyoming, invited Michele’s Rescue, a Grand Rapids animal welfare charity, to the grand opening held on June 25.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer experiencing 'mild symptoms' after COVID-19 diagnosis
LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer's office has revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19 Monday night. The governor said in a release that she is "only experiencing mild symptoms." "After speaking with a state doctor, I will follow the proper guidance and protocols, while maintaining a remote schedule...
Michigan marijuana industry ‘shocked’ by plan to move licensing director
Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency Executive Director Andrew Brisbo is moving to a new position after nearly three years spearheading the creation of the state’s legalized commercial marijuana industry. The reason for the move hasn’t been disclosed. The transfer “shocked and disappointed” members of the Michigan Cannabis Industry Association,...
Is This the Best Ice Cream Shop in Michigan?
Once again, a Michigan creamery has been ranked among the best in America. But what do you think, are there even better spots for ice cream in the Mitten State?. Don't get me wrong - I love Moomers Ice Cream in Traverse City! We actually got a multiple-tier ice cream cake from Moomers for our wedding! Highly recommend! Especially because prior to the wedding, we got to head out to their sprawling farm and creamery and try a TON of different flavors - yum!
ClickOnDetroit.com
Salad bar restaurant sweetgreen opens first Michigan location in Oakland County
BIRMINGHAM, Mich. – sweetgreen, a fast-casual salad bar chain, opened its first Michigan doors Tuesday in Oakland County. The state’s first sweetgreen location is a storefront in Birmingham, which is the brand’s 170th restaurant. According to a press release, the chain will expand to the cities of Troy and Ann Arbor in the fall.
Mr. & Mrs. Crab opens Monday in Grand Rapids
A new restaurant serving up Southern seafood boils is officially open in Grand Rapids.
Did You Know: Michigan Has Two Native Cactus Species
When I think of cacti or cactuses (both terms are correct) I think of desert scenes and old spaghetti western movies, but I had no idea a place as lush and green as Michigan could also be included as a place where these prickly plants thrive. Not only is Michigan...
DNR not considering lifeguards on Lake Michigan, enhances other safety measures
LANSING, Mich. — The conversation surrounding adding lifeguards to Lake Michigan beaches has remerged in light of recent tragedies. This week, three people drowned in the Lake Michigan in a 24 hour period: one at Grand Haven State Park on Sunday, and two at South Haven beach on Monday.
matadornetwork.com
8 Michigan Lighthouses You Can Spend the Night In
With 3,200 miles of Great Lakes shoreline, it makes sense that Michigan has more lighthouses – 129 – than any other state in the country. Many Michigan lighthouses are open to the public, have museum exhibits, and allow a climb to the top of the tower. Some of them are still active navigational aids.
WILX-TV
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tests positive for COVID
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tested positive for COVID, she confirmed Monday. According to the Governor, she is only experiencing “mild symptoms after being fully vaccinated and twice boosted.”. She encouraged Michiganders to get vaccinated and boosted in her statement, which can be read in part...
‘Open the windows’ temperatures coming to Michigan; See when
We have a new kind of air heading into Michigan. It’s cooler and less humid air. It won’t take long to get here. Winds are turning to blow out of the north across northern Lower Michigan as of now, 6 p.m. Monday. The north winds are down as far south as Big Rapids and Saginaw right now, and will continue to push south into far southern Lower overnight.
