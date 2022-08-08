ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Here’s how much you must earn to afford rent now in SC cities, from Columbia to Myrtle Beach

By Patrick McCreless
The State
The State
 2 days ago

A worker must earn about $20 an hour on average to afford a two-bedroom apartment in South Carolina, a new report shows.

In some areas the cost is higher.

Rent costs have skyrocketed in the past year across South Carolina and the rest of the U.S, putting affordable homes out of reach of more residents. A new report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition, a Washington D.C.-based advocacy group, highlights the disparity between low wages and fair market rents.

“Yet dramatic increases in rent prices over the last year have likely exacerbated the problem, making the process of finding and maintaining affordable housing even more difficult for low-income tenants,” the report states.

In South Carolina, the fair market rent for a two-bedroom apartment is $1,004. To afford such rent and utilities without paying more than 30% of income on housing, a household must earn $3,346 monthly — assuming a 40-hour work week, 52 weeks a year, the report states.

For someone earning minimum wage, he or she would need to work 106 hours a week, or 2.7 full-time jobs, to afford that rent.

And in some places in South Carolina, the cost is greater.

The Charleston-North Charleston area was ranked the most expensive, with a person needing to earn $26.38 an hour to afford a two-bedroom apartment. Beaufort County was listed as second most expensive, with an hourly wage of $24.10 to afford a two-bedroom apartment.

In 294 out of the 345 metropolitan counties tracked by Apartment List across the U.S., rental prices for a two-bedroom apartment increased over $100 between the first quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022, the report states. In each of the preceding four years, the number of metropolitan counties experiencing a decrease in rental prices ranged from 31 to 76.

There are some rent and utility assistance programs in the state available for people in need, such as the SC Stay Plus program. It can help households with 12 months of rental and utility assistance.

However, the following seven counties received other funding and are providing their own rental assistance programs: Anderson, Berkeley, Charleston, Greenville, Horry, Richland, and Spartanburg.

For more information on SC Stay Plus or housing assistance programs in the above-listed counties, including how to apply, click here .

These are the hourly wages needed to afford a two-bedroom apartment for South Carolina metropolitan areas.

  • Anderson: $16.02
  • Beaufort County: $24.10
  • Charleston-North Charleston: $26.38
  • Columbia: $19.04
  • Greenville-Mauldin-Easley: $19.08
  • Myrtle Beach-North Myrtle Beach-Conway: $20.42
  • Spartanburg: $16.62
  • Sumter: $16.37
  • Florence: $16

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Money

10 Cities Where Renting Is Much Cheaper Than Buying a Starter Home

Even as rent prices soar, taking out a lease is cheaper than taking out a mortgage in most big U.S. cities. In more than 75% of the largest 50 markets in the U.S., renting costs less than buying a starter home, according to Realtor.com’s Monthly Rental Report. For the sake of comparison, back in January renting was more favorable than buying in slightly less than 50% of these markets.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Myrtle Beach, SC
Society
City
Spartanburg, SC
North Charleston, SC
Society
State
Washington State
City
North Charleston, SC
North Charleston, SC
Government
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Columbia, SC
Government
City
Greenville, SC
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Society
Myrtle Beach, SC
Government
State
South Carolina State
Cadrene Heslop

South Carolina Still Has Stimulus Money Available For Rental And Utility Help

Are you a South Carolina resident? Do you struggle with your rent or utility bills? Help is available for South Carolinians. The state and power companies are telling citizens not to wait. The federal government sent hundreds of millions of dollars to South Carolina. This money is to help people avoid eviction and light shut-offs. And it got made available since the pandemic caused cash troubles for some residents. (source)
MarketRealist

Seniors Could Be Getting a Grocery Stimulus Check

Social security checks increased by about 6 percent in 2022 in response to inflation, lifting the average monthly payment to about $1,660. But, as many retirees are still experiencing budget constraints, requests have been made for a special inflation relief payment for social security recipients. Are there grocery stimulus checks coming for seniors?
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Rent#Metropolitan Areas#Housing Assistance#Business Industry#Linus Business
24/7 Wall St.

Drunkest City in Every State

Excessive drinking is the third leading cause of preventable death in the United States. According to research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, alcohol contributes to over 140,000 lives each year between 2015 and 2019. That is more than 380 deaths a day. And those who die as the result of excessive drinking die 26 years prematurely, on average. (These are the 50 U.S. counties where people have the shortest life expectancy.)
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CNBC

These 10 states are America's worst places to live in 2022

In this era of severe worker shortages and unprecedented mobility, employees are demanding great quality of life in the state where they work. Half of business executives surveyed agree it is important to do business in states with inclusive laws. CNBC’s annual America’s Top State for Business study considers multiple...
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
Fortune

Zillow economists: Here’s the home price shift coming for your local housing market in 2023

There’s only one housing bull left standing: Zillow. Not only does Zillow disagree with the “home price correction” narrative, the Seattle-based home listing site thinks the Pandemic Housing Boom has some gas left in the tank. Between July 2022 and June 2023, Zillow predicts that U.S. home prices will rise another 7.8% (scroll down to find their metro-level predictions). That’s well above the 4.6% average annual appreciation posted since 1987.
REAL ESTATE
AOL Corp

15 worst states to live on just a Social Security check

The average monthly payment for Social Security retirement benefits is $1,613.77. That's not enough to get by in most places in America, but Social Security was never meant to serve as a retiree's sole source of income. Yet for many seniors, Social Security is exactly that, which won't cover the cost of living in some states.
ECONOMY
Dayana Sabatin

Georgia Sending Out $500 Stimulus Checks

During COVID-19, many Americans received financial help from stimulus checks, and in March, Georgia's governor signed House Bill 1302, which is a new law attempting to offset the rising cost of inflation by refunding some money back into the hands of taxpayers.
GEORGIA STATE
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
6K+
Followers
441
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy