Post COVID, Bidens head to South Carolina for vacation

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to South Carolina Wednesday for an apparent vacation on Kiawah Island, the White House announced Sunday.

The Federal Aviation Administration has scheduled a nearly weeklong flight restriction over the island from Wednesday through Tuesday, Aug. 16 to stop unauthorized aircraft from flying over the vacation destination.

The Bidens are scheduled to arrive at the Charleston International Airport Wednesday afternoon before traveling to Kiawah Island. They are set to leave South Carolina the night of Aug. 16.

The White House did not publicize any other stops the Bidens might take during their South Carolina stay.

Kiawah Island has been a regular vacation stop for the Bidens over the years, including visits in 2009, 2013 , 2014 and 2015 .

The last time the president visited South Carolina was in December when he spoke at S.C. State University’s commencement ceremony after he was invited by House Majority Leader Jim Clyburn, D-Columbia.

Biden has been recovering from COVID-19 for more than two weeks. He was first diagnosed July 21 and later reported a rebound infection.

He was cleared to leave isolation Sunday after he tested negative for a second time after his rebound infection.