Teams Prepare for Day 4 of the 10 Year-Old Cal Ripken World Series
Both Vincennes teams are back in action this evening in the Cal Ripken 10 Year-old World Series at the Cub League complex. Both teams play tonight, with the Vincennes White team up first against Crown Point. The Vincennes Green Team continues pool play against Andrews, Texas. Both games are on the Joe Bilskie, senior– or Green– diamond.
Vincennes Green Team Moves to 2-1 in Pool Play at Cal Ripken 10 Year-Old World Series
The Vincennes Cal Ripken World Series Green team move to 2-1 in pool play with a 9-3 win over Andrews Texas. A win tonight against Marlborough Massachusetts would cement their place in the Championship Round brackets, starting Thursday. In other action yesterday, Willamette Valley Oregon defeated Sikeston, Missouri 10-2; Marlton...
Helping His Hands Heading East in Kentucky– Eventually
Officials with Vincennes-based Helping His Hands are still helping the recovery from last December’s devastating tornado in western Kentucky. However, the group is keeping an eye on recovery efforts in flood-affected Eastern Kentucky. Helping His Hands director Scott Shipman has not moved across the state yet. Shipman knows flood...
Two Names Already In Place for Vincennes School Board Spots
The school board filing period continues across the state. In the Vincennes Community School Board At-Large race, Kolby Kerzan has filed his paperwork and petitions for the race, joining Pat Hutchison as the only candidates to file for school board races in Knox County. August 26th at 12-noon is the...
Southwest Indiana Artillery Group Headed to Iraq
The 1-163D Field artillery headquartered in Evansville, with an armory in Vincennes has deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, providing protective to coalition forces and assets. The departure ceremony for the 1-163D was conducted last night in Evansville as over 250 soldiers from the region are headed overseas to Iraq. Prior to heading overseas the unit will conduct over two months of specialized training state side.
Lilly Scholarship Applications Available in Knox, Daviess Counties
The Knox and Daviess County Community Foundations are seeking applications for the 2023 Lilly Scholarship. The scholarship is a four-year full ride, covering tuition, fees, and up to 900 dollars a year for books and equipment. As in previous years, one scholarship each will be given in Knox and Daviess...
Preliminary Engineering on Washington Avenue Phase Two Delayed
The Vincennes Board of Works has delayed action on a Phase Two engineering study for the Washington Avenue project. Phase Two covers Washington Avenue from near Gregg Park southward to Saint Clair. The delay is to finalize some numbers on a preliminary engineering report. The contract is expected to be...
Another Batch of Kids Head Back to School Today
Area students continue to head back to the classroom this week. Students in the North Daviess and Barr Reeve School Corporations head back to the classroom today, as do students in the Pike County School Corporation. Students in the Vincennes Community and Vincennes Catholic school systems head back tomorrow. Police...
Sunday’s “Party at the Pavilion” Gets Kids Ready for School
Back to school activities continues in Vincennes over the weekend, with two big events. The Kids Equipped to Achieve– or KETA– backpack giveaway happened at the First Christian Church in downtown Vincennes. The other main event was Sunday’s “Party at the Pavilion.” It was held at the Riverfront...
K-9 “Sarah” Retiring from VPD Duty
The Vincennes Police Department is retiring its K-9 Sarah. Sarah was recently diagnosed with ovarian cancer. At the recommendation of K9 Sara’s veterinarian, she was retired from service on August 5th for medical reasons. Her partner Sergeant Jonathan O’Brien and his family decided to let Sara enjoy the remainder...
Two More Firemen Fill Open Spots on Vincennes Fire Department
Two firemen were sworn in yesterday to fill spots on the Vincennes Fire Department. Bicknell’s Jeremy Trowbridge and Effingham, Illinois’ Cole Marksman took their oaths of office from Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum. Both have firefighting experience– Trowbridge in the Vigo Township Volunteer Fire Department, and Marksman in the...
Ouabache Trails Park Still Without Power
Knox County’s Ouabache Trails Park is still without power, and will likely be that way for the near future. That word from County Parks Board member Cathy Lane. In comments before the Knox County Council, Lane said the group is meeting with Duke Energy to discuss the issue on Monday. Lane and other Parks Board members are seeking answers to restore the power to the park area.
Work Back Underway on Main Street Project
Work is back underway on the Main Street project, now that an delay in electrical work is cleared up. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum says the general utility work on Main Street phases 2 and 3 is back underway. At this point, the completion of Main Street phases 2 and 3...
Former Vincennes Mayor Howard Hatcher Re-Appointed to Police Merit Commission
The Vincennes City Council has re-appointed former Vincennes Mayor Howard Hatcher as their appointment to the City Police Merit Commission. Hatcher served as Vincennes Mayor in the late 1990’s. He has also been the longtime City Council appointment to the Police Merit Commission. The Commission is a three-person board made up of appointments by City Council, Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum, and the City Police themselves.
BPW Approves SIDC Administration of Final Phase of VPD Window Grant
The Vincennes Board of Works will use the Southern Indiana Development Commission to administer the final part of a window grant. The grant is for the final phase of upgrading the windows for the Vincennes Police Department. The 50-thousand dollar grant will go toward improving the efficiency of the windows,...
Employability the Key for VCSC With New Grant
Vincennes Community Schools will receive 203-thousand dollars in employability skills grant funding. The money will be used in partnership with the group Equitable Education Solutions. The company is working with the V-C-S-C, and several other grant recipients, statewide. Two other area school corporations also received employability grant funding. The North...
Washington Police Seeking Help to Solve Sunday Burglary
Washington Police are asking the public for assistance in a burglary/theft investigation at Sterling and Company on East Main Street. Officers were called to the business Sunday. The investigation is ongoing, but if you have any information concerning the incident contact Central Dispatch at 812.254.1060.
Western Indiana Electric Company Warning of Scams
The Utilities District of Western Indiana REMC is warning members to be on guard against scam calls. The callers say the intended victim’s account is past due and needs to be paid to avoid disconnection. They ask for card information to process payment immediately over the phone. The Bloomfield-based...
