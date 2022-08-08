ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, IN

WTWO/WAWV

First ever Clay City Freedom Fest coming soon

CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The first annual Clay City Freedom Fest will take place next month. VFW Post 6606 is sponsoring the September 10 event. Organizers say there will be something for the whole family. There will be food trucks, a bounce house, and a cornhole tournament, among other activities. The police and fire […]
CLAY CITY, IN
wuzr.com

Ouabache Trails Park Still Without Power

Knox County’s Ouabache Trails Park is still without power, and will likely be that way for the near future. That word from County Parks Board member Cathy Lane. In comments before the Knox County Council, Lane said the group is meeting with Duke Energy to discuss the issue on Monday. Lane and other Parks Board members are seeking answers to restore the power to the park area.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

50 years of celebrating German heritage

The annual Germanfest in Vincennes hits a milestone this year. The festival, which celebrates Vincennes’ German history is turning 50 years old. The event put on by the Christian Educational Foundation, is this weekend running 6pm to Midnight on Friday and Saturday at Highland Woods Park. There’s lots of...
VINCENNES, IN
wuzr.com

Work Back Underway on Main Street Project

Work is back underway on the Main Street project, now that an delay in electrical work is cleared up. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum says the general utility work on Main Street phases 2 and 3 is back underway. At this point, the completion of Main Street phases 2 and 3...
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Rubber Duck Regatta winner receives $10,000 prize

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– David and Becky Doti were out of town when they got the phone call they had won $10,000. “It was quite a shock to get that call because you see them dump all those ducks. It’s like winning the lottery,” David Doti said. Doti “adopted” the winning duck from the Wabash […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wuzr.com

Sunday’s “Party at the Pavilion” Gets Kids Ready for School

Back to school activities continues in Vincennes over the weekend, with two big events. The Kids Equipped to Achieve– or KETA– backpack giveaway happened at the First Christian Church in downtown Vincennes. The other main event was Sunday’s “Party at the Pavilion.” It was held at the Riverfront...
VINCENNES, IN
vincennespbs.org

Local man becomes a firefighter

Two new firemen joined the Vincennes city fire department. Jeremy Trowbridge was sworn in by Mayor Joe Yochum at Monday nights board of works meeting. Trowbridge grew up in Washington and said he always wanted to help his community. He now lives in Bicknell with his family who attended the...
wuzr.com

BPW Approves SIDC Administration of Final Phase of VPD Window Grant

The Vincennes Board of Works will use the Southern Indiana Development Commission to administer the final part of a window grant. The grant is for the final phase of upgrading the windows for the Vincennes Police Department. The 50-thousand dollar grant will go toward improving the efficiency of the windows,...
VINCENNES, IN
#Localevent#Local Life#Festival#Watermelons#Chamber
wuzr.com

Two More Firemen Fill Open Spots on Vincennes Fire Department

Two firemen were sworn in yesterday to fill spots on the Vincennes Fire Department. Bicknell’s Jeremy Trowbridge and Effingham, Illinois’ Cole Marksman took their oaths of office from Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum. Both have firefighting experience– Trowbridge in the Vigo Township Volunteer Fire Department, and Marksman in the...
VINCENNES, IN
wuzr.com

Preliminary Engineering on Washington Avenue Phase Two Delayed

The Vincennes Board of Works has delayed action on a Phase Two engineering study for the Washington Avenue project. Phase Two covers Washington Avenue from near Gregg Park southward to Saint Clair. The delay is to finalize some numbers on a preliminary engineering report. The contract is expected to be...
VINCENNES, IN
wamwamfm.com

Annabelle’s Boutique Officially Open

Annabelle’s Boutique is officially open for business again. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held last week to celebrate the special occasion with city and county officials. The business features rugs, furniture, home décor, and more. The building is located at 114 East Main Street in Washington. You can email...
WASHINGTON, IN
wuzr.com

Three More Knox County Projects are READI for Funding

The Knox County Indiana Economic Development Corporation laid out three more projects to be funded with READI regional grant money. The new endeavors will be Knox County’s projects from the Indiana First region’s grant. In this area, the region includes Knox and Pike counties. K-C-I-E-D-C director Chris Pfaff...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Outages leave hundreds in the dark across the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — At one point, over a thousand people living in the Tri-State this evening were left without power. CenterPoint Energy said they are working to restore the power to those impacted. Previously this afternoon, CenterPoint tweeted out that over 940 customers were without power near W Jennings Street and Jefferson Street. A […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wuzr.com

Former Vincennes Mayor Howard Hatcher Re-Appointed to Police Merit Commission

The Vincennes City Council has re-appointed former Vincennes Mayor Howard Hatcher as their appointment to the City Police Merit Commission. Hatcher served as Vincennes Mayor in the late 1990’s. He has also been the longtime City Council appointment to the Police Merit Commission. The Commission is a three-person board made up of appointments by City Council, Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum, and the City Police themselves.
VINCENNES, IN
wuzr.com

Helping His Hands Heading East in Kentucky– Eventually

Officials with Vincennes-based Helping His Hands are still helping the recovery from last December’s devastating tornado in western Kentucky. However, the group is keeping an eye on recovery efforts in flood-affected Eastern Kentucky. Helping His Hands director Scott Shipman has not moved across the state yet. Shipman knows flood...
KENTUCKY STATE
wuzr.com

K-9 “Sarah” Retiring from VPD Duty

The Vincennes Police Department is retiring its K-9 Sarah. Sarah was recently diagnosed with ovarian cancer. At the recommendation of K9 Sara’s veterinarian, she was retired from service on August 5th for medical reasons. Her partner Sergeant Jonathan O’Brien and his family decided to let Sara enjoy the remainder...
VINCENNES, IN
witzamfm.com

2022 Strassenfest Parade Winners and Honorable Mentions

Jasper- The Strassenfest Parade winners and honorable mentions have been announced. Strassenfest Award Presentation for best reinforcement of German theme (All parade units eligible) Winner: #15 Strassenfest Hofmarschall - Jim & Rita Corn and the Glockenspiel. Honorable Mentions : Strassenfest Little Miss & Mister /German American Bank, Sandi Bair’s Miniature...
JASPER, IN
14news.com

Evansville road to close for 45 days

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a traffic alert for drivers in Evansville. Evansville Water Sewer Utility will be upgrading the lift station at the corner of Sunburst and Riverside. The intersection will be completely closed for 45 days.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wuzr.com

Back to School Today for NK, SK students

Two of Knox County’s four school corporations are back in school starting today. Both North Knox and South Knox School corporation students return to school this morning. South Knox High School principal Dave Cochenour says their buildings are ready for students today. Two years past the height of the Covid pandemic, Cochenour says a couple of health enhancers remain– but not many.
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

Vigo County Health Department food inspections for August 1 thru August 5

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for August 1, 2022 thru August 5, 2022. Great Giorno, 1290 Lafayette Ave. (4 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Found accumulated debris on soda nozzles, table mounted can opener and knives. Found several food items in coolers not marked with date of consumption. Found insects present throughout kitchen. Found fly strips hanging above prep table. Found several dirty towels in hand wash sink.
VIGO COUNTY, IN

