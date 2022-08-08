Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wuzr.com
Vincennes Green Team 3-1 in Pool Play with Big Win at Cal Ripken World Series
The Vincennes Green team ends pool play at 3-1, with a 13-0 victory over Marlborough Massachusetts last night at Joe Bilskie Senior Field. their win last night gives them a second place tie overall with thieir 3-1 record, and could lead to a first round bye in the Championship bracket, starting Thursday.
wuzr.com
SK 11th; Two Rivet Golfers Better Their Scores in Weekend Golf Invitational
South Knox placed 11th in the weekend’s Washington golf invitational. Trinity Dubbs continued her strong play, shooting a 77– placing third in the invitational itself. Bethany Williams shot a 92. Two Rivet golfers bettered their opening event scores at this weekend’s Washington Invitational. Cadence Mills had a 91,...
wuzr.com
Southwest Indiana Artillery Group Headed to Iraq
The 1-163D Field artillery headquartered in Evansville, with an armory in Vincennes has deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, providing protective to coalition forces and assets. The departure ceremony for the 1-163D was conducted last night in Evansville as over 250 soldiers from the region are headed overseas to Iraq. Prior to heading overseas the unit will conduct over two months of specialized training state side.
wuzr.com
Helping His Hands Heading East in Kentucky– Eventually
Officials with Vincennes-based Helping His Hands are still helping the recovery from last December’s devastating tornado in western Kentucky. However, the group is keeping an eye on recovery efforts in flood-affected Eastern Kentucky. Helping His Hands director Scott Shipman has not moved across the state yet. Shipman knows flood...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police Urge Nationwide Caution if You See Violinists in a Parking Lot
There's a nationwide scam that has been occurring in parking lots of shopping centers, and police agencies want you to be aware of it. Let's say you are making a run to Walmart or Target, and upon pulling in you see someone in the parking lot playing the violin. You walk closer to the violinist and notice that they have a sound system attached, along with a sign asking for money for various reasons. At that point, you might be compelled to listen and even toss them some cash.
Tropical Smoothie Café temporarily closes in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville café announced they will not be open for nearly a week due to a mechanical issue. According to Tropical Smoothie Café on social media, the restaurant shut down because their air-conditioning was blown out. “Summer is better in the Tropics, unless your AC goes out. Sorry for the inconvenience! […]
Roadway blocked on Evansville’s west side
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is making sure the public is aware of a traffic alert on Evansville’s west side. The department shared on social media a photograph of the hazard and what area to keep an eye out for. “Roadway hazard at Felstead Rd and Bridgeview Dr, a tractor trailer […]
Historic Black church in southern Indiana rededicated after being saved by volunteers
WEST BADEN SPRINGS, Ind. — A historic Indiana church, once declared an endangered landmark, celebrated its rededication this weekend with a ribbon cutting, church services and a tree planting ceremony. "It's called the First Baptist (Colored) Church of West Baden Springs, Indiana. This is the last structure and the...
RELATED PEOPLE
WTHI
Cancer diagnosis forces local police K-9 into retirement
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A cancer diagnosis has forced a local police K-9 into retirement. The Vincennes Police Department says one of its K-9 officers, Sara, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Sara's vet recommends she be retired from police service because of her prognosis. The K-9 officer will transition to...
14news.com
Evansville road to close for 45 days
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a traffic alert for drivers in Evansville. Evansville Water Sewer Utility will be upgrading the lift station at the corner of Sunburst and Riverside. The intersection will be completely closed for 45 days.
104.1 WIKY
Small Cruise Ship Docking In Evansville Today
The paddle wheeler American Heritage is due to tie up in Evansville this morning. She’ll be the first boat to use the former LST dock at Marina Point which has been re-purposed to accommodate visiting cruise ships. The 150 passengers aboard American Heritage will be greeted by city officials...
More stores are expected to come to Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Developers celebrated the official groundbreaking for a new retail space along Burkhardt Road on the city’s eastside today. The space, known as Louis Pointe, will be part of Promenade Evansville near the intersection of Burkhardt and Oak Grove Road. Project leaders say they’re very excited to get started. “It is an […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
vincennespbs.org
Local man becomes a firefighter
Two new firemen joined the Vincennes city fire department. Jeremy Trowbridge was sworn in by Mayor Joe Yochum at Monday nights board of works meeting. Trowbridge grew up in Washington and said he always wanted to help his community. He now lives in Bicknell with his family who attended the...
wuzr.com
NK Students Face Literal Roadblocks In Some Places
The first day of school in the North Knox area will contain some roadblocks in the early days of the school year. North Knox, along with South Knox, schools will open for students today. North Knox Superintendent Darrell Bobe reminds all students and parents of various washed-out secondary county roads...
vincennespbs.org
50 years of celebrating German heritage
The annual Germanfest in Vincennes hits a milestone this year. The festival, which celebrates Vincennes’ German history is turning 50 years old. The event put on by the Christian Educational Foundation, is this weekend running 6pm to Midnight on Friday and Saturday at Highland Woods Park. There’s lots of...
wuzr.com
K-9 “Sarah” Retiring from VPD Duty
The Vincennes Police Department is retiring its K-9 Sarah. Sarah was recently diagnosed with ovarian cancer. At the recommendation of K9 Sara’s veterinarian, she was retired from service on August 5th for medical reasons. Her partner Sergeant Jonathan O’Brien and his family decided to let Sara enjoy the remainder...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Duells have made their last deal
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One of the most familiar names in the Evansville car dealer business has left the lot for the last time. Doug Duell has sold his two car dealerships. The Kia dealership was sold to Fusz Automotive Group out of Saint Louis. The Hyundai dealership was sold to Joe Marshall. Marshall is […]
Outages leave hundreds in the dark across the Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — At one point, over a thousand people living in the Tri-State this evening were left without power. CenterPoint Energy said they are working to restore the power to those impacted. Previously this afternoon, CenterPoint tweeted out that over 940 customers were without power near W Jennings Street and Jefferson Street. A […]
wevv.com
Deployment ceremony for Indiana National Guard soldiers set for Tuesday
Approximately 300 Indiana National Guard will leave from Evansville following Tuesday afternoon's service. Deployment ceremony for Indiana National Guard soldiers set for Tuesday. Approximately 300 Indiana National Guard will leave from Evansville following Tuesday afternoon's service.
wuzr.com
Another Batch of Kids Head Back to School Today
Area students continue to head back to the classroom this week. Students in the North Daviess and Barr Reeve School Corporations head back to the classroom today, as do students in the Pike County School Corporation. Students in the Vincennes Community and Vincennes Catholic school systems head back tomorrow. Police...
Comments / 0