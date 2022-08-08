ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland.com

Man strikes woman as she drives, causing crash, then walks away: Beachwood Police Blotter

At 1:55 a.m. Aug. 7, University Heights police picked up a man who was walking on Cedar Road following an incident that took place in a car as it traveled in Beachwood. The man, 30, of Cleveland, had been in a car with a Cleveland woman, 32, when they began to argue. The man struck the woman as she drove, causing her to drive off the road and into a telephone pole. The man then walked away from the car.
BEACHWOOD, OH
cleveland19.com

3 people struck by U-Haul at Cleveland’s Puerto Rican Festival, officials say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A U-Haul truck struck three people attending Cleveland’s Puerto Rican Festival, according to EMS officials. Officials said a 30-year-old man, a 40-year-old woman and a 47-year-old woman were transported to Metro Health with ‘serious’ injuries. Officials did not provide any updates on their conditions.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

47-year-old man killed in suspected homicide in Cleveland apartment building

CLEVELAND — A 47-year-old man was killed in a suspected homicide that took place at a Cleveland apartment building on Monday. According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, Marcus D. Young was found deceased in a unit at Bohn Towers, located at 1300 Superior Avenue. No further information is available at this time.
cleveland19.com

Medical examiner identifies victim from homicide in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office released the identity of a homicide victim who was found in downtown Cleveland. Marcus Young, a 47-year-old Cleveland man, died as a result of the suspected homicide. According to the medical examiner, Young was found dead on Monday at...
cleveland19.com

Police: 1 injured after explosion in Cleveland’s Broadway Slavic Village neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was hospitalized after an explosion in Cleveland, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department. The man, who is around 30 years old, was transported to a local hospital with a serious foot injury, according to Lt. Mike Norman of the Cleveland Fire Department. Officials did not provide an update on the man’s condition.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

WKYC

