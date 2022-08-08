Read full article on original website
Man strikes woman as she drives, causing crash, then walks away: Beachwood Police Blotter
At 1:55 a.m. Aug. 7, University Heights police picked up a man who was walking on Cedar Road following an incident that took place in a car as it traveled in Beachwood. The man, 30, of Cleveland, had been in a car with a Cleveland woman, 32, when they began to argue. The man struck the woman as she drove, causing her to drive off the road and into a telephone pole. The man then walked away from the car.
3 hospitalized after being hit by U-Haul at end of Cleveland’s Puerto Rican Festival
Emergency crews were called to Roberto Clemente Park in Cleveland Sunday evening when a truck reportedly struck several people, sources tell the I-Team.
Former Euclid officer killed in motorcycle crash
A former Euclid police officer is being remembered as a person who could light up a room.
cleveland19.com
Multiple utility poles damaged during crash with overturned car on Cleveland’s East side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Public Power workers were called to the city’s East side overnight to repair several utility poles that were knocked down during a crash. The incident was first reported before 11:30 p.m. on Monday near the intersection of Eddy Road and Kirby Avenue. At least...
cleveland19.com
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning, according to Cuyahoga Falls Police Department officials. Nobody was hurt in the crash, police said. The theft happened at around 11:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of 3rd Street, according to a department press...
cleveland19.com
Pursuit ends in crash after Maple Heights police chase suspected stolen car into Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An overnight police chase that started in Maple Heights ended in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood after the suspect’s vehicle nearly crashed into an apartment building. Cleveland police confirmed that Maple Heights officers chased the vehicle until the pursuit ended just before midnight on Tuesday near...
cleveland19.com
3 people struck by U-Haul at Cleveland’s Puerto Rican Festival, officials say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A U-Haul truck struck three people attending Cleveland’s Puerto Rican Festival, according to EMS officials. Officials said a 30-year-old man, a 40-year-old woman and a 47-year-old woman were transported to Metro Health with ‘serious’ injuries. Officials did not provide any updates on their conditions.
38-year-old taken into custody after stealing Akron Pickle delivery van, leading police on chase
AKRON, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from an unrelated story and previously aired on 3News on Aug. 9, 2022. An Akron man is in custody after stealing a vehicle from a delivery driver for the Akron Pickle on Tuesday afternoon. At around 1:20 p.m., while a...
Family of Garfield Heights hit-skip victim pleading for justice
Surveillance footage shared with News 5 shows a mangled Chevrolet Cobalt getting towed away and sadly the driver inside, 26 year old Cameron Crews, didn’t make it.
Lanes reopen after crash on I-90 west, near Lakewood
Traffic was delayed after a crash along I-90 westbound, near Lakewood Monday night.
Lightning likely causes Cleveland-area house fire: Investigators
Firefighters believe the fire started after the chimney was struck by lightning.
cleveland19.com
Police: Duo steals cigarettes from delivery driver at gunpoint near Summit County store
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the duo responsible for robbing a delivery driver at gunpoint Monday afternoon at an Akron market. The two men have not been identified, according to Lt. Mike Miller of the Akron Police Department. The robbery happened at around 2:30 p.m. at the...
Motorcyclist killed in Ashtabula County hit-skip crash
State troopers are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a hit-skip crash that happened in Ashtabula County Tuesday afternoon.
47-year-old man killed in suspected homicide in Cleveland apartment building
CLEVELAND — A 47-year-old man was killed in a suspected homicide that took place at a Cleveland apartment building on Monday. According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, Marcus D. Young was found deceased in a unit at Bohn Towers, located at 1300 Superior Avenue. No further information is available at this time.
Body of missing Lakewood man found wrapped in tarp
We are learning more about the circumstances that may have led to the disappearance and death of a Lakewood man.
Two arrests in the death of missing Lakewood man Victor Huff
Cleveland police confirmed that two people have been arrested amid an investigation into the death of Victor Huff, a Lakewood man whose body was discovered two days after he was reported missing.
Ohio State Highway Patrol: Motorcycle driver killed in hit-skip in Ashtabula County
ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous story involving the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that involved two vehicles on State Route 7 near State Route 84 in Ashtabula County. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's...
cleveland19.com
Bodycam released after Akron police find five loaded guns inside SUV full of teenagers
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said five teenagers were inside an SUV with five loaded guns in Akron’s Joy Park neighborhood, leading to the arrest of a 17-year-old boy. The weapons were found by the Akron Police Department’s Gun Violence Response Team just before 11:30 p.m. on July 30th.
cleveland19.com
Medical examiner identifies victim from homicide in downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office released the identity of a homicide victim who was found in downtown Cleveland. Marcus Young, a 47-year-old Cleveland man, died as a result of the suspected homicide. According to the medical examiner, Young was found dead on Monday at...
cleveland19.com
Police: 1 injured after explosion in Cleveland’s Broadway Slavic Village neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was hospitalized after an explosion in Cleveland, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department. The man, who is around 30 years old, was transported to a local hospital with a serious foot injury, according to Lt. Mike Norman of the Cleveland Fire Department. Officials did not provide an update on the man’s condition.
