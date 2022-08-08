Read full article on original website
wuzr.com
Preliminary Engineering on Washington Avenue Phase Two Delayed
The Vincennes Board of Works has delayed action on a Phase Two engineering study for the Washington Avenue project. Phase Two covers Washington Avenue from near Gregg Park southward to Saint Clair. The delay is to finalize some numbers on a preliminary engineering report. The contract is expected to be...
wamwamfm.com
Washington Residents Address Flood Concerns at Council Meeting
Washington City Council members listened last night to a group of Washington residents concerned about flooding. Concerns sparked by heavy rains over the past few years, especially the nearly 12 inches of rain the city received over a three-day period a few weeks ago, were addressed. Candice Crawford, who lives...
wuzr.com
Work Back Underway on Main Street Project
Work is back underway on the Main Street project, now that an delay in electrical work is cleared up. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum says the general utility work on Main Street phases 2 and 3 is back underway. At this point, the completion of Main Street phases 2 and 3...
wuzr.com
BPW Approves SIDC Administration of Final Phase of VPD Window Grant
The Vincennes Board of Works will use the Southern Indiana Development Commission to administer the final part of a window grant. The grant is for the final phase of upgrading the windows for the Vincennes Police Department. The 50-thousand dollar grant will go toward improving the efficiency of the windows,...
wuzr.com
INDOT to Restrict Lanes on U-S 41 Near Carlisle
The Indiana Department of Transportation says lane restrictions are scheduled to begin Wednesday on US 41 near Carlisle. Both north and south bound lanes of US 41 will be restricted near Carlisle for small structure work. The restrictions will take place at five locations from State Road 58 to West...
wuzr.com
Ouabache Trails Park Still Without Power
Knox County’s Ouabache Trails Park is still without power, and will likely be that way for the near future. That word from County Parks Board member Cathy Lane. In comments before the Knox County Council, Lane said the group is meeting with Duke Energy to discuss the issue on Monday. Lane and other Parks Board members are seeking answers to restore the power to the park area.
vincennespbs.org
Local man becomes a firefighter
Two new firemen joined the Vincennes city fire department. Jeremy Trowbridge was sworn in by Mayor Joe Yochum at Monday nights board of works meeting. Trowbridge grew up in Washington and said he always wanted to help his community. He now lives in Bicknell with his family who attended the...
wuzr.com
Former Vincennes Mayor Howard Hatcher Re-Appointed to Police Merit Commission
The Vincennes City Council has re-appointed former Vincennes Mayor Howard Hatcher as their appointment to the City Police Merit Commission. Hatcher served as Vincennes Mayor in the late 1990’s. He has also been the longtime City Council appointment to the Police Merit Commission. The Commission is a three-person board made up of appointments by City Council, Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum, and the City Police themselves.
wamwamfm.com
Washington City Council Moves Forward with Housing & Solar Projects
The Washington city council approved several economic development resolutions and passed an ordinance establishing a Washington Economic Development Fund at Monday night’s meeting. This set the framework for a third housing development on Washington’s east side. The development will be on a 10-acre tract on Business 50 just west...
Outages leave hundreds in the dark across the Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — At one point, over a thousand people living in the Tri-State this evening were left without power. CenterPoint Energy said they are working to restore the power to those impacted. Previously this afternoon, CenterPoint tweeted out that over 940 customers were without power near W Jennings Street and Jefferson Street. A […]
wamwamfm.com
Annabelle’s Boutique Officially Open
Annabelle’s Boutique is officially open for business again. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held last week to celebrate the special occasion with city and county officials. The business features rugs, furniture, home décor, and more. The building is located at 114 East Main Street in Washington. You can email...
wuzr.com
Washington Police Seeking Help to Solve Sunday Burglary
Washington Police are asking the public for assistance in a burglary/theft investigation at Sterling and Company on East Main Street. Officers were called to the business Sunday. The investigation is ongoing, but if you have any information concerning the incident contact Central Dispatch at 812.254.1060.
14news.com
Evansville road to close for 45 days
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a traffic alert for drivers in Evansville. Evansville Water Sewer Utility will be upgrading the lift station at the corner of Sunburst and Riverside. The intersection will be completely closed for 45 days.
WTHI
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for August 1 thru August 5
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for August 1, 2022 thru August 5, 2022. Great Giorno, 1290 Lafayette Ave. (4 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Found accumulated debris on soda nozzles, table mounted can opener and knives. Found several food items in coolers not marked with date of consumption. Found insects present throughout kitchen. Found fly strips hanging above prep table. Found several dirty towels in hand wash sink.
Roadway blocked on Evansville’s west side
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is making sure the public is aware of a traffic alert on Evansville’s west side. The department shared on social media a photograph of the hazard and what area to keep an eye out for. “Roadway hazard at Felstead Rd and Bridgeview Dr, a tractor trailer […]
wuzr.com
Two Names Already In Place for Vincennes School Board Spots
The school board filing period continues across the state. In the Vincennes Community School Board At-Large race, Kolby Kerzan has filed his paperwork and petitions for the race, joining Pat Hutchison as the only candidates to file for school board races in Knox County. August 26th at 12-noon is the...
spencercountyonline.com
Spencer County Court News – August 8, 2022
Traffic and Other Citations (New) Speeding: Alyson K. Bertke; Kaleb E. Oliver; Jeremy G. Griffin; Tanyathorn Harrison; Marianna R. Wagner; Larry E. Bruner II; Inna P. Grishchuk; Gabriel R. Gallatin; Fastilla Decastro; Jessica C. Donnahoo; Malcolm W. Akers; Stephanie R. Miles; Eric R. Alvarez; Ar S. Lar; Matthew R. Abbott; Hailey R. Martin; Sophie J. Leggett; Colton J. Roll; Montana A. Mitchell; Russell S. Wheeler; Mary G. Reschke; Gabriel D. Nies; David L. Bolen; Jaiden D. Calloway.
wuzr.com
Helping His Hands Heading East in Kentucky– Eventually
Officials with Vincennes-based Helping His Hands are still helping the recovery from last December’s devastating tornado in western Kentucky. However, the group is keeping an eye on recovery efforts in flood-affected Eastern Kentucky. Helping His Hands director Scott Shipman has not moved across the state yet. Shipman knows flood...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Melanie Bello, 20, of Washington, was arrested Sunday by WPD and charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with Endangerment and Operating a Vehicle Without Ever Receiving a License. She was booked into the Daviess County Security Center on a $2,000 bond. Bond was posted. Greg Webb, 42, of Washington,...
wuzr.com
Southwest Indiana Artillery Group Headed to Iraq
The 1-163D Field artillery headquartered in Evansville, with an armory in Vincennes has deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, providing protective to coalition forces and assets. The departure ceremony for the 1-163D was conducted last night in Evansville as over 250 soldiers from the region are headed overseas to Iraq. Prior to heading overseas the unit will conduct over two months of specialized training state side.
