BPW Approves SIDC Administration of Final Phase of VPD Window Grant
The Vincennes Board of Works will use the Southern Indiana Development Commission to administer the final part of a window grant. The grant is for the final phase of upgrading the windows for the Vincennes Police Department. The 50-thousand dollar grant will go toward improving the efficiency of the windows,...
Preliminary Engineering on Washington Avenue Phase Two Delayed
The Vincennes Board of Works has delayed action on a Phase Two engineering study for the Washington Avenue project. Phase Two covers Washington Avenue from near Gregg Park southward to Saint Clair. The delay is to finalize some numbers on a preliminary engineering report. The contract is expected to be...
Ouabache Trails Park Still Without Power
Knox County’s Ouabache Trails Park is still without power, and will likely be that way for the near future. That word from County Parks Board member Cathy Lane. In comments before the Knox County Council, Lane said the group is meeting with Duke Energy to discuss the issue on Monday. Lane and other Parks Board members are seeking answers to restore the power to the park area.
Work Back Underway on Main Street Project
Work is back underway on the Main Street project, now that an delay in electrical work is cleared up. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum says the general utility work on Main Street phases 2 and 3 is back underway. At this point, the completion of Main Street phases 2 and 3...
Former Vincennes Mayor Howard Hatcher Re-Appointed to Police Merit Commission
The Vincennes City Council has re-appointed former Vincennes Mayor Howard Hatcher as their appointment to the City Police Merit Commission. Hatcher served as Vincennes Mayor in the late 1990’s. He has also been the longtime City Council appointment to the Police Merit Commission. The Commission is a three-person board made up of appointments by City Council, Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum, and the City Police themselves.
Washington Residents Address Flood Concerns at Council Meeting
Washington City Council members listened last night to a group of Washington residents concerned about flooding. Concerns sparked by heavy rains over the past few years, especially the nearly 12 inches of rain the city received over a three-day period a few weeks ago, were addressed. Candice Crawford, who lives...
Two More Firemen Fill Open Spots on Vincennes Fire Department
Two firemen were sworn in yesterday to fill spots on the Vincennes Fire Department. Bicknell’s Jeremy Trowbridge and Effingham, Illinois’ Cole Marksman took their oaths of office from Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum. Both have firefighting experience– Trowbridge in the Vigo Township Volunteer Fire Department, and Marksman in the...
Local man becomes a firefighter
Two new firemen joined the Vincennes city fire department. Jeremy Trowbridge was sworn in by Mayor Joe Yochum at Monday nights board of works meeting. Trowbridge grew up in Washington and said he always wanted to help his community. He now lives in Bicknell with his family who attended the...
INDOT to Restrict Lanes on U-S 41 Near Carlisle
The Indiana Department of Transportation says lane restrictions are scheduled to begin Wednesday on US 41 near Carlisle. Both north and south bound lanes of US 41 will be restricted near Carlisle for small structure work. The restrictions will take place at five locations from State Road 58 to West...
Annabelle’s Boutique Officially Open
Annabelle’s Boutique is officially open for business again. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held last week to celebrate the special occasion with city and county officials. The business features rugs, furniture, home décor, and more. The building is located at 114 East Main Street in Washington. You can email...
Evansville road to close for 45 days
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a traffic alert for drivers in Evansville. Evansville Water Sewer Utility will be upgrading the lift station at the corner of Sunburst and Riverside. The intersection will be completely closed for 45 days.
Outages leave hundreds in the dark across the Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — At one point, over a thousand people living in the Tri-State this evening were left without power. CenterPoint Energy said they are working to restore the power to those impacted. Previously this afternoon, CenterPoint tweeted out that over 940 customers were without power near W Jennings Street and Jefferson Street. A […]
Martin County Alliance for Economic Growth names director
The Martin County Alliance for Economic Growth has appointed Jessica Potts to the role of executive director. The organization says Potts most recently worked for the Southern Indiana Development Commission, helping the region develop an economic recovery and resiliency plan. Additionally, the alliance says Potts served as liaison between local...
Lilly Scholarship Applications Available in Knox, Daviess Counties
The Knox and Daviess County Community Foundations are seeking applications for the 2023 Lilly Scholarship. The scholarship is a four-year full ride, covering tuition, fees, and up to 900 dollars a year for books and equipment. As in previous years, one scholarship each will be given in Knox and Daviess...
Is a hospital merger on the horizon in Vigo County?
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Could Vigo County healthcare be operated by one centralized system in the future? Recent legislation authored by a local lawmaker and backed by Union Health leaders sets up the ability for a hospital merger to occur in Vigo County and other applicable rural Indiana counties. Two Senate Enrolled Acts in […]
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for August 1 thru August 5
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for August 1, 2022 thru August 5, 2022. Great Giorno, 1290 Lafayette Ave. (4 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Found accumulated debris on soda nozzles, table mounted can opener and knives. Found several food items in coolers not marked with date of consumption. Found insects present throughout kitchen. Found fly strips hanging above prep table. Found several dirty towels in hand wash sink.
Southwest Indiana Artillery Group Headed to Iraq
The 1-163D Field artillery headquartered in Evansville, with an armory in Vincennes has deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, providing protective to coalition forces and assets. The departure ceremony for the 1-163D was conducted last night in Evansville as over 250 soldiers from the region are headed overseas to Iraq. Prior to heading overseas the unit will conduct over two months of specialized training state side.
Employability the Key for VCSC With New Grant
Vincennes Community Schools will receive 203-thousand dollars in employability skills grant funding. The money will be used in partnership with the group Equitable Education Solutions. The company is working with the V-C-S-C, and several other grant recipients, statewide. Two other area school corporations also received employability grant funding. The North...
NK Students Face Literal Roadblocks In Some Places
The first day of school in the North Knox area will contain some roadblocks in the early days of the school year. North Knox, along with South Knox, schools will open for students today. North Knox Superintendent Darrell Bobe reminds all students and parents of various washed-out secondary county roads...
Dubois County Court News – August 9, 2022
Driving While Suspended / Failure to Register / Improper Display of License Plate: David E. Souerdike, $141. Seatbelt Violation: Anna M. Phillips; Phyllisha J. Thacker; Logan R. Thacker; Kirt S. Cates; Nathan S. Pearson; Adam G. Leclere; Jay A. Fischer; Keith W. Bateman, $25. Speeding: Lillian M. Chinn Songer; Logan...
