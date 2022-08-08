Read full article on original website
yess amen and should be like that every where!! I have a lot RESPECT to the tribe ALCOHOL IS MORE DANGEROUS! DRINKING DRIVING
1d ago
going to south dakota. never thought there would be people that understand where I be coming from. let alone a whole state and city 🤣💪🏽
1d ago
Good plan. We know POT has medical benefits. A little booze doesn't hurt every thing in moderation.
KELOLAND TV
SD marijuana campaign launches online store
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The campaign to legalize marijuana in South Dakota has launched an online store. The organization South Dakotas for Better Marijuana Laws announced Tuesday it launched a ‘Yes on 27’ store to raise funds for its campaign to pass Initiated Measure 27. IM 27 will appear on the November ballot for all South Dakota voters.
KETV.com
United States Postal Service launches new mail resource for Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota
OMAHA, Neb. — The United States Postal Service rolled out its new resource Monday morning. USPS Connect is now available across Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota. The postal service said it will help small businesses compete with larger companies. All they have to do is go online, sign the...
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota representatives respond to FBI’s move to search Trump’s estate
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sen. Mike Rounds (R, SD), Sen. John Thune (R-SD), and Gov. Kristi Noem released their statements on the FBI’s move to investigate Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate as part of a federal investigation into whether the former president took classified records from the White House.
South Dakota Steakhouse Named One of the Very Best in U.S.
With top-quality beef, a diverse menu, and topped off with its famous cowboy butter; it's no surprise this South Dakota favorite was singled out among the very best in the U.S. Of course, the specialty at this establishment is steak, but that's far from the only thing on the menu.
pnwag.net
RHD Confirmed In Western Washington
The Washington state veterinarian, Dr. Amber Itle, has confirmed Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease in two rabbits in one house in Thurston County. This is the state's second confirmed detection of RHDV2 this year following a King County case in May. With two detections in two separate counties in Oregon recently, Itle said now is the time to increase biosecurity efforts.
Native American speaks out against negative stereotypes
“We’ve been lied about. The idea that indigenous nations are primitive. That we didn’t manage this whole continent,” said Chase Iron Eyes. Tune in Sunday at 10 p.m. ET to as “United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell” heads to South Dakota.
Do You Have To Yield For A Funeral Procession in Missouri?
We all know that Illinois and Missouri are very different from each other, and having to yield during a funeral procession is one of those differences. In Illinois isn't a state law that you have to yield/pull over as a funeral procession is taking place, in Missouri however you do. The law states:
iheart.com
Nebraska Game and Parks Announces Closures and Schedule Changes
(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska Game and Parks announces a few closures and schedule changes for northwest, north-central Nebraska parks. On September 6th, the state's tallest waterfall will be closed until May 2023. Smith Falls State Park will be getting a new 500-foot walkway, leading to the site of the waterfall.
newscenter1.tv
Oglala Sioux Tribe adopts ordinance after banning missionary
Churches and Missionaries are now required to register and go through an approval process by the Oglala Sioux Tribe (OST) in order to do any activity on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. The ordinance, No. 22-54, was adopted after a 15 for; 2 against, and 2 not voting tally during...
khn.org
CDC Investigating New York’s Polio Case
As well as looking into the surprising report of a polio case in Rockland County, New York, the federal team will also help with a vaccination program. Bill Gates, long a proponent of strong polio vaccination programs, says the case is an alarm bell in the battle to end polio.
Don't accidentally throw your TABOR refund check away
Every Colorado resident should double check their mail before they toss out any envelopes this month. There could be a tax refund check for you.The State of Colorado has started to send out TABOR refund checks of at least $750.This is what the envelope looks like:It's not junk mail, so don't throw it away!RELATED: Governor Polis renames TABOR refunds in election year maneuver: 'A rose is a rose' State officials have set up a hotline for people who have questions about their checks. Coloradans can call 303.951.4996.Here's what money experts say about making the most of your refund:Before you spend anything, make sure it goes to your most pressing need.Second, pay down your credit cards -- eliminate high interest debt.Then, pay down other debts like your car loans or overdue utility bills.Put anything left into savings.
khn.org
Minnesota Jury Says Pharmacist Had The Right To Refuse Morning-After Pill
A woman tried to buy emergency contraception from Thrifty White pharmacy in January 2019, but the longtime pharmacist there said he wouldn't fill the prescription based on his beliefs. In other reproductive health news: a new abortion clinic opens in Kansas; doctors are reluctant to work in states that restrict abortion; and more.
wyso.org
An Ohio State Fair steer sells for record-breaking $225,000
A 16-year-old Auglaize County teen sold her steer for a record-breaking $225,000 at the Ohio State Fair this weekend. The 4-H and Future Farmers of America Sale of Champions Livestock auction bid is the highest ever paid for any animal since the auction began in 1968. There was a gasp...
Groups sue Forest Service, Fish and Wildlife for abandoning many animal protection in Helena forest
Four Montana groups are suing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Forest Service for a decision that they say abandons 10 wildlife standards those agencies have used for the past 30 years to protect grizzly bear, lynx, elk, moose and more animals in the region. In a lawsuit filed in federal court […] The post Groups sue Forest Service, Fish and Wildlife for abandoning many animal protection in Helena forest appeared first on Daily Montanan.
New Mexico cannabis sales: How Texans are impacting the state’s revenue
CHAPARRAL, New Mexico -- Astro Buds in Chaparral, just a mile from the Texas border, has only been operating for two weeks, but the amount of traffic coming in and out made it look like it's been around for a lot longer. They've already generated $15,000 in tax revenue for the state of New Mexico The post New Mexico cannabis sales: How Texans are impacting the state’s revenue appeared first on KVIA.
khn.org
Indiana Passes Near-Total Abortion Ban In Wake Of Roe Decision
News outlets report on the new law in Indiana, passed Friday night. It's the first state to pass an abortion restriction law since Roe v. Wade was overturned. Some responses have been swift, with Eli Lilly already saying it will reassess its presence in the state where it was founded.
Black Hills Pioneer
Noem joins Sturgis Buffalo Chip’s Legends Ride
STURGIS — Gov. Kristi Noem joins the long list of celebrity guests attending the 2022 Sturgis Buffalo Chip’s Legends Ride Monday during the 82nd Sturgis Rally. “It is an honor to have South Dakota’s Governor, Kristi Noem, again join us on the Legends Ride,” said Rod Woodruff, president of the Sturgis Buffalo Chip. “Not many governors are willing and able to hop on a motorcycle and lead a charity ride to help raise money for worthy causes. We are blessed to have one who cares about motorcyclists and the freedoms we enjoy. We are very proud of Governor Kristi Noem.”
khn.org
Legal Case Forces Michigan Hospitals To Explain Medical Mistakes
The Detroit Free Press reports on a legal case in Michigan that is forcing some health providers to explain exactly what went wrong in certain admitted medical error situations. Meanwhile, in Florida, the Board of Medicine advances a trans care ban for minors, despite criticism from health professionals. Sophie Rassey...
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota Penitentiary inmate letters reveal despair, call for change
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Our Dakota News Now I-team continues to hear from Correctional officers, inmates, and their families regarding the lack of staffing at the South Dakota State Penitentiary. No one is expecting a posh experience while behind bars. However, the claim is basic human dignity...
ladailypost.com
Governor Announces Financial Relief For New Mexico Businesses Through Wildfire Grant Program
LAS VEGAS, N.M. – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced today the launch of the Wildfire Business Assistance Grant Program, which will provide emergency assistance to New Mexico business owners and self-employed individuals whose businesses were physically damaged or saw reduced revenue due to recent wildfires. Gov. Lujan Grisham authorized...
