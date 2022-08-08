Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
A culturally-diverse sector in Indianapolis lies within 2 ½-square miles in the heart of the cityArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Related
Could Bengals QB Joe Burrow be out the entire preseason?
The Cincinnati Bengals haven't been shedding much light on when Joe Burrow will return to football activities after having his appendix removed. But according to the Heisman Trophy-winner's father, he could be sidelined longer than many previously thought. In an appearance on the "In The Trenches" podcast with Bengals radio...
Panthers: Sam Darnold’s fate is sealed, and he knows it
The roster of the Carolina Panthers includes the first and third overall picks in the 2018 NFL Draft and both are quarterbacks. That is, at least for now. It was an odd dynamic to begin with. A year ago, the Carolina Panthers traded for quarterback Sam Darnold. The franchise acquired the third-overall pick from the New York Jets for a sixth-round pick in 2021 and second- and fourth-round selections in April.
Jerry Jones Responds To Deshaun Watson: NFL World Reacts
Jerry Jones was asked about the NFL Players Association including his name, along with a couple of other owners, in their argument against Deshaun Watson's appeal. The Cowboys owner told Clarence Hill that he was unsurprised by the comments. “It is a standard Players Association comeback,” Jones told Hill. ”That...
Barry Sanders Makes His Opinion On Saquon Barkley Extremely Clear
In order for the New York Giants to be better this season, Saquon Barkley has to get back to form. Legendary running back Barry Sanders firmly believes that at least the latter will happen. "I have all faith and confidence in Saquon," Sanders told TMZ Sports. "He has the right...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colin Cowherd Is Predicting A Surprise NFL Coach Retirement
Colin Cowherd is predicting a surprise NFL head coach retirement ahead of the 2022 regular season. The Fox Sports 1 host unveiled his bold predictions for the upcoming NFL season earlier this week. Among them: Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will retire following the season. Belichick, 70, doesn't appear to...
Panthers Are Reportedly Pursuing Notable Quarterback Trade
With Baker Mayfield officially in-house and a young quarterback in development in rookie Matt Corral, the Carolina Panthers are reportedly looking to move their odd QB out. Per Benjamin Allbright, the Panthers are shopping Sam Darnold but his fifth-year option salary appears to be a hold up. Carolina gave up...
The leader for Panthers’ QB1 between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, revealed
When the Carolina Panthers acquired Baker Mayfield earlier this offseason, he seemed destined to become the starting quarterback in Carolina. But head coach Matt Rhule was hesitant to announce an official starter. He recently revealed that QB1 will announced sometime after the Panthers’ Aug. 19 game against the New England Patriots. However, that doesn’t mean there […] The post The leader for Panthers’ QB1 between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Carson Wentz reaching new lows with Commanders in training camp
There weren’t exactly high hopes for Carson Wentz as he joins the Washington Commanders this season, but he’s failing to even clear that low bar. It was a near-unanimous sentiment whenever Carson Wentz was traded to the Washington Commanders that it was not going to be a beneficial move for the franchise. Wentz struggled quite a bit, particularly down the stretch, in Indianapolis in the 2021 season and has been on a steady decline for several years.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Chiefs 2022 53-Man Roster Prediction: Quarterbacks
Making an NFL team’s 53-man roster for the start of the season is incredibly challenging. Some spots are filled more for niche roles and experience, rather than just simply draft status or ability. Meanwhile, special teams can make certain position battles more intense, especially for the final depth pieces looking to make it. The Kansas City Chiefs are no different than other teams.
Browns: Deshaun Watson contract has upset the rest of the NFL
The contract the Browns gave Deshaun Watson, which seemed rigged to minimize his punishment, didn’t go over well with the rest of the NFL. There are a few things about the contract between Deshaun Watson and the Browns that didn’t sit right with people. He was given the...
Baker Mayfield appears to have leg up on Sam Darnold in Panthers QB competition
Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold were selected first and third overall, respectively, in the 2018 NFL Draft, and now fate has pitted them against each other as they both bid to resuscitate their fledgling careers.
NFL World Reacts To Bears, Steelers Trade Idea
Roquan Smith sent the Chicago Bears into disarray by publicly requesting a trade Tuesday morning. The star linebacker shared a statement to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport claiming the front office "doesn't value me here." He asked for a one-way ticket out of Chicago entering the final year of his contract.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Report: Odell Beckham Jr. receiving interest from contending teams
Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent with training camp underway, and it does not appear he is anywhere close to signing with a team. The star receiver is, however, receiving interest. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said Sunday that Beckham has “continued to receive interest from several contending teams.”...
AthlonSports.com
NFL Analyst Makes Final Deshaun Watson Punishment Prediction
Over a week ago, Deshaun Watson learned that Judge Sue L. Robinson decided on a six-game suspension for the 2022 season. Nearly three days later, the NFL announced it'd be appealing the decision. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is reportedly attempting to suspend Watson for the entire season and hit him...
Dolphins’ tampering shows plenty, Deshaun Watson suspension and more
The Miami Dolphins were hammered with penalties for tampering on Tuesday afternoon, and it shows why the organization has been in disarray for years. The Miami Dolphins had a very bad week. For many reasons. On Tuesday, the Dolphins were found guilty of significant tampering charges by the NFL, and...
Yardbarker
Colts' Shaquille Leonard Expected Back 'At Some Point' in 2022 Season
"Colts All-pro LB Shaquille (Darius) Leonard watched practice in street clothes as he recovers from June back surgery," said Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network, who was out at Colts practice on Monday. "I’m told there is no set return timetable but per source they do expect him back at 'some point' this year. 17-game season. They’ll need him but won’t rush him."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Analysis Network
NFL Coach Throws Shade At Cowboys QB Dak Prescott
The Dallas Cowboys have some high expectations heading into the 2022 NFL season. They won the NFC East last season but fell flat in the postseason, losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round. A big reason for their success last season was how well the offense...
NFL Scout Predicts Breakout Season For Giants’ Daniel Jones
The 2022 season is a make-or-break one for New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. The No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft had his fifth-year option declined by the franchise this offseason, which isn’t too big a surprise to anyone that has watched him play during the first three seasons of his career.
NFL Analysis Network
Tempe, AZ
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
NFL Analysis Network provides analysis about all 32 teams in the league.https://NFLAnalysis.net
Comments / 0