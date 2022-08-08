ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Dynamite blasting set for this week on Athens’ east side

By Tim Bryant
 2 days ago
road work

There is a heads-up for drivers on Athens’ east side: they can listen up for dynamite blasting as part of work on Lexington Road. It will make for lane closures near Gaines School Road today and again Wednesday and Friday. It’s expected around 3 o’clock each afternoon. It is work that could continue into next week.

From the A-CC government…

Lexington Road Intermittent Closures for Blasting near Gaines School Road during Afternoons of August 8, 10 & 12

All lanes of Lexington Road from 3210 Lexington Road (Bojangles) to the Gaines School Road intersection will be closed intermittently on three afternoons due to construction-related blasting near the Gaines School Road corner. Gaines School Road will remain open to traffic throughout.

The closures are scheduled to take place the following days at approximately 3:00 PM:

· Monday, August 8

· Wednesday, August 10

· Friday, August 12

The road closure is expected to last approximately 10 minutes each day. Police will be on hand to close the road during the blasting and will re-open the road after the Fire Marshal provides clearance. If necessary, blasting may extend into the week of Aug. 15-19 and, if so, the road and location advisory will be updated.

WGAU

NE Ga police blotter includes shooting in Gainesville, social media car theft in Toccoa

The Stephens County Sheriff’s Office says a social media challenge might have been behind a recent case of car theft in Toccoa: three juveniles are facing charges. The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary findings in the investigation of a plane crash in Wyoming, one that claimed the lives of a husband and wife from Hart County: Charlie and Kelli Schell operated the Cateechee Conference Center in Hartwell. The NTSB says their Cessna went down shortly after takeoff on July 14, crashing and burning in woods near Buffalo Wyoming.
TOCCOA, GA
WGAU

UNG schedules Starlight Celebration

The Starlight Celebration and fireworks event on the University of North Georgia’s Gainesville Campus is set for Saturday, Aug. 27. “Starlight is a UNG tradition that connects our campus with the community in a meaningful way each year, and I look forward to celebrating the start of the academic year with our students, alumni, faculty, staff and community members,” UNG President Bonita C. Jacobs said.
GAINESVILLE, GA
WGAU

ACCPD probes Fourth Street shooting

Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating a shooting: police say a 25 year-old man was shot on Fourth Street and taken to an Athens hospital for treatment of what were described as non life-threatening injuries. Police were, at last report, trying to track down a suspect. From the ACCPD…. On August...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Athens restaurant recommendations for every scenario

What's the best place to eat when you're visiting Athens? Well, it depends. Different situations require different menus, vibes, price points and location. Our dining team has recommendations for all kinds of scenarios, from a dinner out with a larger group to special occasions. We even explain why a downtown pub is one of the best places for a business lunch meeting.
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Two soldiers dead in weather-related incident in White County

Two soldiers died and three others were injured in a weather-related incident Tuesday during training on a mountain in White County Tuesday. The Army Rangers training on Yonah Mountain were stationed out of Fort Benning in South Georgia. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m., and White County Fire Chief Mike...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
Athens, GA
