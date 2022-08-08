Dynamite blasting set for this week on Athens’ east side

road work

There is a heads-up for drivers on Athens’ east side: they can listen up for dynamite blasting as part of work on Lexington Road. It will make for lane closures near Gaines School Road today and again Wednesday and Friday. It’s expected around 3 o’clock each afternoon. It is work that could continue into next week.

From the A-CC government…

Lexington Road Intermittent Closures for Blasting near Gaines School Road during Afternoons of August 8, 10 & 12

All lanes of Lexington Road from 3210 Lexington Road (Bojangles) to the Gaines School Road intersection will be closed intermittently on three afternoons due to construction-related blasting near the Gaines School Road corner. Gaines School Road will remain open to traffic throughout.

The closures are scheduled to take place the following days at approximately 3:00 PM:

· Monday, August 8

· Wednesday, August 10

· Friday, August 12

The road closure is expected to last approximately 10 minutes each day. Police will be on hand to close the road during the blasting and will re-open the road after the Fire Marshal provides clearance. If necessary, blasting may extend into the week of Aug. 15-19 and, if so, the road and location advisory will be updated.

