NJ heat wave day 7 of 9: Assimilating more steamy weather through midweek

Weather has been awfully hot around New Jersey lately. In fact, on 25 of the last 28 days, the thermometer at one weather station in NJ hit 90+ degrees. We face (approximately) three more days of ferocious heat and disgusting humidity, before a substantial break. This week's cooldown will be a slow process. But the change will be wonderful. Not only will we taste September-ish weather by the weekend, but a good soaking rain is possible for part of the state too.
NJ in a ‘drought watch’ as water levels drop fast

As the long, hot, dry summer of 2022 marches on, water levels across the Garden State continue to drop with no significant rainfall in sight. On Tuesday, DEP Commissioner Shawn LaTourette declared that the state is in a drought watch as a result of diminished availability of groundwater and a decline in reservoir capacity.
Check out these beautiful NJ waterfalls

You may think of many of New Jersey's natural attributes, like beaches and forests and beautiful farmlands, but you rarely hear about our beautiful waterfalls. It may take a little bit of a drive for many of us to get to some of them, but we have plenty worth checking out. If you like beautiful scenery and enjoy hiking check out this site for a complete list of waterfalls and hiking trails.
Here’s how you get free gas in New Jersey (Opinion)

Many of us that drive a lot for work realize how much of an impact the high gas prices are affecting weekly budgets. The high fuel costs, caused by our domestic energy policy dictated by the current administration in the White House, have increased the cost of everything. The food you buy at the supermarket, the food you order at a restaurant, the cost of getting and keeping employees, and the list goes on.
STOP using this to kill Spotted Lanternflies in New Jersey

While you are still being urged to kill as many spotted lanternflies as you can, a New Jersey wildlife group is sounding the alarm over a popular trapping method that is proving dangerous and deadly to birds. Sticky tape glue traps are effective for trapping and killing the Spotted Lanternfly,...
