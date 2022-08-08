Read full article on original website
Related
NJ weather: Ferocious heat is done, still sticky with some storms
Thank goodness for air conditioning. Tuesday will probably go down as the worst day of the summer, with air temperatures as high as 101 degrees and the heat index over 110 at times. I'm happy to say that the truly dangerous heat and humidity are behind us now. The first...
NJ weather: One more day of dangerous heat, sweet relief coming soon
Tuesday might be one of the worst days of this stretch of week. (Which is basically going on four weeks now.) Definitely in dangerous heat and humidity territory — stay cool, stay hydrated. The big cooldown will arrive soon. The transition will be a slow process, including two rounds...
Another North Jersey/South Jersey difference — Ice cream
No, ice cream is not any different in the Northern half of the state than in the Southern half. Both parts of the state have a boardwalk staple that has been around for 100 years, even before some of our boardwalks. This past weekend I took a walk on the...
‘Within minute everything was gone’ — NJ family’s near-death experience on fishing trip
BARNEGAT LIGHT — The owner of a boat that capsized Sunday afternoon said his wife and daughter are ready to hit the water again after getting trapped in a rapidly shrinking air bubble under the vessel. It was Jarret Krause's wife, 26, and 4-year-old daughter that wound up under...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NJ heat wave day 7 of 9: Assimilating more steamy weather through midweek
Weather has been awfully hot around New Jersey lately. In fact, on 25 of the last 28 days, the thermometer at one weather station in NJ hit 90+ degrees. We face (approximately) three more days of ferocious heat and disgusting humidity, before a substantial break. This week's cooldown will be a slow process. But the change will be wonderful. Not only will we taste September-ish weather by the weekend, but a good soaking rain is possible for part of the state too.
5 sunflower fields in NJ to visit for the beauty (and photo ops)
We’re the Garden State, and we’ve all seen every garden that NJ has to offer: Vegetables galore, corn and tomatoes, rose and orchid gardens, fruit orchards. But there is one flower (which happens to be my favorite) that seems to be neglected when it comes to garden tours and visits: Sunflowers.
NJ in a ‘drought watch’ as water levels drop fast
As the long, hot, dry summer of 2022 marches on, water levels across the Garden State continue to drop with no significant rainfall in sight. On Tuesday, DEP Commissioner Shawn LaTourette declared that the state is in a drought watch as a result of diminished availability of groundwater and a decline in reservoir capacity.
NJ hot spot named one of the priciest summer destinations
At $384 a night, New Jersey's Long Beach Island (LBI) has been ranked as the 4th most expensive summer vacation destination in the entire United States. This study by CheapHotels.org compared average double occupancy accommodation rates for the month of August 2022. The rankings include some pretty ritzy locales. Topping...
Thousands of NJ homes without power after power line falls on interstate
A high voltage power line that fell across Route 80 in Morris County knocked out power for approximately 80,000 customers in Morris and Sussex counties on one of the hottest days of the year. Jefferson in Morris County and Sparta in Sussex County were the hardest hit from the outages...
These antique NJ street lamps might still be up in your town
Not too many people notice streetlamps. We usually take them for granted. Most of New Jersey's streetlights come on when it gets dark and go off when the sun comes up. That was not always the case. Up until about a decade ago, one of our utilities in our state, PSE&G still had one guy lighting the remaining gas lamps.
Video: Thousands of spotted lanternflies swarm NJ building
Spotted lanternflies aren’t just back in New Jersey. It’s like a bug blitzkrieg. Jersey City resident Marc Wesson offered this video taken outside of a building where literally thousands upon thousands of them swarmed the sidewalks, the doors, the windows, the walls. Take a look below. This is...
A new problem with lifeguards in NJ as we finish August
You may have noticed some empty lifeguard chairs or even some closed beaches at the Jersey Shore recently. As August rolls along, this issue may get worse as kids head off to college leaving behind a lifeguard shortage. Beaches in Sea Girt, Belmar, and Avalon are prepared to give their...
Perfect combination! Ice cream icon joins forces with Millstone, NJ pizzeria
If I were to ask anyone who's ever eaten at Di Lucca's Pizzeria and Restaurant in Millstone what could be done to make it better, they'd probably say nothing. What if they added Mister Softee? Funny you should ask!. Mister Softee is the ice cream icon whose trucks those who...
Check out these beautiful NJ waterfalls
You may think of many of New Jersey's natural attributes, like beaches and forests and beautiful farmlands, but you rarely hear about our beautiful waterfalls. It may take a little bit of a drive for many of us to get to some of them, but we have plenty worth checking out. If you like beautiful scenery and enjoy hiking check out this site for a complete list of waterfalls and hiking trails.
Mom with 4-year-old trapped in pitch-black air bubble under sinking boat on NJ coast
BARNEGAT LIGHT — Five people were recovered Sunday night from a capsized boat, including a mother and her young daughter who were trapped in a shrinking air bubble. The group on a 23-foot pleasure craft wound up in the water off the north jetty just before 7 p.m., according to U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer McGee.
Congressman pushes plan to move workers to NJ to fight NYC commuter tax
With New York City moving ahead with plans to impose a congestion tax on all drivers who travel into midtown Manhattan, a New Jersey congressman is pushing a plan that would help Jersey residents who normally work in the city to stay to in the Garden State. New York is...
Atlantic City, NJ casino dealers reject designated smoking area proposal
ATLANTIC CITY — Atlantic City casino dealers opposed to smoking indoors are rejecting an idea being floated among state legislators to create designated outdoor smoking areas that employees could opt out of staffing. Pete Naccarelli, a Borgata dealer and a leader of a group of Atlantic City casino workers...
Here’s how you get free gas in New Jersey (Opinion)
Many of us that drive a lot for work realize how much of an impact the high gas prices are affecting weekly budgets. The high fuel costs, caused by our domestic energy policy dictated by the current administration in the White House, have increased the cost of everything. The food you buy at the supermarket, the food you order at a restaurant, the cost of getting and keeping employees, and the list goes on.
STOP using this to kill Spotted Lanternflies in New Jersey
While you are still being urged to kill as many spotted lanternflies as you can, a New Jersey wildlife group is sounding the alarm over a popular trapping method that is proving dangerous and deadly to birds. Sticky tape glue traps are effective for trapping and killing the Spotted Lanternfly,...
Glue traps to kill spotted lanternflies are killing birds in NJ
Killing spotted lanternflies has been drilled into us like a civic duty. We’ve been tasked to do this with an almost military urgency because this invasive species is so detrimental to agriculture. By any means necessary is a good way of describing how serious the call to destroy these pests has been.
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
58K+
Followers
17K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 0