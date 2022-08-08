Read full article on original website
My party of 4 spent $3,275 at a 3-star Michelin restaurant, and the 10-course meal felt like a fun tourist attraction
I dined at Alinea, a 3-star Michelin restaurant in Chicago and was impressed. It was a fascinating, once-in-a-lifetime experience with wild and funny twists. The 10-course meal with wine pairings costs about $820 per person.
Eater
Japanese Burger Spot Brings Slathered Wagyu Beef Patties and Karaage Sandwiches to OC
In recent years, Old Towne Orange, a neighborhood known for its local businesses, has become an area for up-and-coming restaurants. Two weeks ago, Ojai Burger joined the bustling community plaza at 238 W. Chapman Avenue sharing its blend of American classics and Japanese flavors in a space previously occupied by Buttermilk Chicken.
Food Beast
Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza Will Finally Become a Permanent Menu Item This Fall
Back in September 2020, Taco Bell announced that their wildly popular Mexican Pizza would be removed as a menu option. Hoping to offer a more efficient restaurant experience, the franchise giant also pulled another dozen items two months prior. Fans of Taco Bell are used to these sudden menu changes...
Thrillist
Popeyes Is Rolling Out 4 New Menu Items Nationwide, Including Banana Cream Cake
Popeyes has garnered quite a reputation for its savory and sweet selection. While the Fried Chicken Sandwich and Wild Berry Beignets will always hold a special place in our hearts, the southern-style fast food joint is dropping four new menu items that just might give the former two a run for their money.
deseret.com
From popcorn to pizza: Pickle seasoning is all the rage
Looking for a snack this summer? Make sure that it is pickle flavored. The New York Times recently published an article claiming “Pickle Is Summer’s Big Flavor.” The article rounded up several pickle-flavored products that are on shelves now. The Times interviewed Bret Thorn, senior food and...
Cracker Barrel's Secret Menu Items
Do you ever wonder whether your favorite chain restaurants have secret menu items? Starbucks fans are notorious for asking baristas to make unique beverages, and the Internet is full of articles about Starbucks' secret drinks you must try. In-and-Out has a secret menu, too, with animal-style fries being a popular item. But what about Cracker Barrel?
Woman demands that waiter at restaurant fetch phone she dropped in the toilet
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I spent years and years of my life waitressing and a number of different kids of establishments and feel like I could fill a book with all the stories I have of the wacky things people did to me and my fellow servers during that time.
Woman refuses to cook dinner for her boyfriend after he complains about undercooked burgers and homemade mac and cheese
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I invited my boyfriend over for dinner for the first time. To make things easy, I cooked burgers on the grill. I divided up the burgers.
Taco Bell is bringing back the Mexican Pizza, for good this time
After a three-month hiatus, the fan favorite Mexican Pizza will be making its permanent return to the Taco Bell menu next month, which is quicker than the chain expected.
Review: We Tried the Breville Pizzaiolo, and Yep—It’s Amore
I’m from New Jersey, the pizza capital of the nation (don’t question it), so I take the timeless combination of bread, cheese, and sauce pretty seriously. The memories are endless: cringey childhood pizza parties at the bowling alley; oversized, delightfully greasy boardwalk slices; classrooms where teachers sliced communal pies into chopstick-thin pieces; local mom-and-pop shops that have made me foodgasm—the list goes on. Strolling down pizza memory lane leaves me warm and fuzzy, but since I’ve been working on my cooking skills lately, I thought it time to honor my Jersey ancestry by making a few pies of my own.
I've been a chef for years. Here are my 5 tips for making perfect, tasty hot dogs.
From whether to buy cured or uncured sausages to how to warm buns, here's what to consider when preparing this grilling staple to impress guests.
Eater
Revival Fried Chicken and Smoked Meats Merge on Nicollet Avenue
Coming soon to Nicollet Avenue: Revival fried chicken and Carolina-style barbecue under one roof. Co-owners Nick Rancone and chef Thomas Boemer announced on Instagram that they’ll merge the restaurants at the Revival Smoked Meats location, at 4537 Nicollet Avenue, on August 14th. The original Revival, which helped kickstart a fried chicken renaissance in the Twin Cities when it opened in 2015, will close.
Man finally takes fully paid cruise canceled by COVID. Company asks for 10K more.
If you plan a trip with another person — a spouse, a companion, a friend — and if your travel partner has to cancel, you could be stuck with thousands of dollars in extra charges. We don’t mean losing the money paid for the person who can’t take...
Allrecipes.com
The Only Ranch Dressing I've Ever Needed Comes from a Steak House I've Never Eaten At
Ah, ranch dressing: creamy, zesty, uniquely American. Through the decades, it has appeased scores of begrudging lettuce, broccoli, and carrot sticks eaters, and imbued peppery zing into the arduous task of finishing stacks of pizza crust. Like many Midwestern kids, I grew up with a bottle of ranch occupying a...
Made In’s Chef’s Knife That Sold Out In One Day Is Finally Back In Stock — But Not For Long!
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. We’re pretty brand proud here at Kitchn. While there are a lot of gadgets and gear that come across our inboxes, there are a few elite brands that wiggle their way into our hearts — and kitchens — for good. Once such brand? Direct-to-consumer cookware powerhouse Made In.
Beloved Choco Taco Ice Cream Treat Could Return
After Klondike said it would no longer produce Choco Tacos, the public spoke up. While Klondike said it was time to focus on more popular products, many decried the decision to discontinue the ice cream truck favorite. In recent days, Klondike indicated it could reconsider its decision. “We’ve been overwhelmed...
