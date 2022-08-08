ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

deseret.com

From popcorn to pizza: Pickle seasoning is all the rage

Looking for a snack this summer? Make sure that it is pickle flavored. The New York Times recently published an article claiming “Pickle Is Summer’s Big Flavor.” The article rounded up several pickle-flavored products that are on shelves now. The Times interviewed Bret Thorn, senior food and...
New York Culture

Cracker Barrel's Secret Menu Items

Do you ever wonder whether your favorite chain restaurants have secret menu items? Starbucks fans are notorious for asking baristas to make unique beverages, and the Internet is full of articles about Starbucks' secret drinks you must try. In-and-Out has a secret menu, too, with animal-style fries being a popular item. But what about Cracker Barrel?
Mary Duncan

Woman demands that waiter at restaurant fetch phone she dropped in the toilet

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I spent years and years of my life waitressing and a number of different kids of establishments and feel like I could fill a book with all the stories I have of the wacky things people did to me and my fellow servers during that time.
Vice

Review: We Tried the Breville Pizzaiolo, and Yep—It’s Amore

I’m from New Jersey, the pizza capital of the nation (don’t question it), so I take the timeless combination of bread, cheese, and sauce pretty seriously. The memories are endless: cringey childhood pizza parties at the bowling alley; oversized, delightfully greasy boardwalk slices; classrooms where teachers sliced communal pies into chopstick-thin pieces; local mom-and-pop shops that have made me foodgasm—the list goes on. Strolling down pizza memory lane leaves me warm and fuzzy, but since I’ve been working on my cooking skills lately, I thought it time to honor my Jersey ancestry by making a few pies of my own.
Eater

Revival Fried Chicken and Smoked Meats Merge on Nicollet Avenue

Coming soon to Nicollet Avenue: Revival fried chicken and Carolina-style barbecue under one roof. Co-owners Nick Rancone and chef Thomas Boemer announced on Instagram that they’ll merge the restaurants at the Revival Smoked Meats location, at 4537 Nicollet Avenue, on August 14th. The original Revival, which helped kickstart a fried chicken renaissance in the Twin Cities when it opened in 2015, will close.
The Kitchn

Made In’s Chef’s Knife That Sold Out In One Day Is Finally Back In Stock — But Not For Long!

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. We’re pretty brand proud here at Kitchn. While there are a lot of gadgets and gear that come across our inboxes, there are a few elite brands that wiggle their way into our hearts — and kitchens — for good. Once such brand? Direct-to-consumer cookware powerhouse Made In.
Simplemost

Beloved Choco Taco Ice Cream Treat Could Return

After Klondike said it would no longer produce Choco Tacos, the public spoke up. While Klondike said it was time to focus on more popular products, many decried the decision to discontinue the ice cream truck favorite. In recent days, Klondike indicated it could reconsider its decision. “We’ve been overwhelmed...
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

