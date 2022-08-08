I’m from New Jersey, the pizza capital of the nation (don’t question it), so I take the timeless combination of bread, cheese, and sauce pretty seriously. The memories are endless: cringey childhood pizza parties at the bowling alley; oversized, delightfully greasy boardwalk slices; classrooms where teachers sliced communal pies into chopstick-thin pieces; local mom-and-pop shops that have made me foodgasm—the list goes on. Strolling down pizza memory lane leaves me warm and fuzzy, but since I’ve been working on my cooking skills lately, I thought it time to honor my Jersey ancestry by making a few pies of my own.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 HOUR AGO