ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, GA

Walton Co men face child molestation allegations

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q3A0E_0h8n9iSy00
William Dale Zulock (L) and Zachary Jacoby Zulock (R) (Walton County Sheriff's Office)

Two men in Walton County are charged with using their adopted children to make child porn videos. William Zulock is 32 years old; Zachary Zulock is 35. The arrests happened at a home in Loganville. One of the men is in jail in Walton County, the other in Barrow County. DFACS has taken custody of the children.

From WSB TV…

A Walton County couple has been arrested and are facing child sex crime charges for acts deputies say they committed against their adopted children.

Last month, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office raided a home in unincorporated Loganville where they believed a man was downloading child pornography. When interviewing him, the suspect admitted to collecting child porn and identified a second suspect in Oxford.

The suspect told deputies that the other suspect was making the child porn with at least one child who lived in his home. The first suspect’s identity has not been released.

Deputies were able to get arrest warrants for both adult men living in the home, William Dale Zulock, 32, and Zachary Jacoby Zulock, 35.

Walton County’s Division of Family and Child Services joined deputies in responding to the home to help protect the two children in the home.

After making sure the children were safe, investigators found evidence that the couple, who were the adoptive fathers of the pair of brothers living there, were recording themselves committing sexually abusive acts against the children.

Both men are being held in the Walton County Jail on charges of aggravated child molestation, sexual exploitation of a child and enticing a child for indecent purposes. William Zulock has an additional charge of child molestation. Deputies say their investigation is ongoing, but the boys are now safe.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

NE Ga police blotter includes shooting in Gainesville, social media car theft in Toccoa

The Stephens County Sheriff’s Office says a social media challenge might have been behind a recent case of car theft in Toccoa: three juveniles are facing charges. The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary findings in the investigation of a plane crash in Wyoming, one that claimed the lives of a husband and wife from Hart County: Charlie and Kelli Schell operated the Cateechee Conference Center in Hartwell. The NTSB says their Cessna went down shortly after takeoff on July 14, crashing and burning in woods near Buffalo Wyoming.
WGAU

Hall Co SO searches for suspects in counterfeiting case

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects accused of passing at least one counterfeit $100 bill at a convenience store in Hall County. Deputies are trying to find one woman and three men. They say it happened late last month. From the Hall Co Sheriff’s Office Facebook...
WGAU

Hall Co murder suspect confesses

A suspect confesses to a murder in Hall County: 49 year-old Timothy Krueger is behind bars in Gwinnett County, charged in the murder of 19 year-old Sarai Gomez, the teenager whose body was found earlier this summer near Lake Lanier. Police say she was stabbed to death. Gomez was from Ecuador. Investigators in Hall and Gwinnett counties say she might have been a victim of human trafficking.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WGAU

ACCPD probes Fourth Street shooting

Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating a shooting: police say a 25 year-old man was shot on Fourth Street and taken to an Athens hospital for treatment of what were described as non life-threatening injuries. Police were, at last report, trying to track down a suspect. From the ACCPD…. On August...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Walton County, GA
City
Loganville, GA
Loganville, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Barrow County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Barrow County, GA
Crime & Safety
Walton County, GA
Crime & Safety
WGAU

Man shot, wounded at convenience store in Gainesville

Gainesville Police have a suspect in custody after a man is shot and wounded at a convenience store in Hall County. The victim in the weekend shooting was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, where he was, at last report, listed in stable condition. From WSB TV... A...
GAINESVILLE, GA
WGAU

Local briefs include more dynamite blasting on Athens’ east side

The dynamite blasting that began earlier this week is scheduled to resume this afternoon on Athens’ east side, with the rock blasting that is part of a road project along Lexington Road is set for 3 o’clock. It will take place on Lexington near Gaines School Road. More blasting is scheduled for Friday and City Hall says the work could continue into next week.
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Molestation#Child Pornography#One Child#Violent Crime#Dfacs#Wsb Tv#Oxford
WGAU

Flood concerns in Covington

Residents in Newton County are experiencing flooding issues. They attribute these issues to a new subdivision being built earlier this year, Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln learned. “Behind my house I got a pond,” homeowner Daniel McCullum said. McCullum says because of that, he hasn’t touched his patio furniture...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
WGAU

New school year begins in Gainesville

Today is the first day of a new school year in the city schools in Gainesville. Students and teachers will see armed guards in every school in Gainesville. The City School Board voted last month to spend $1 million for the added security. Hall County students and teachers begin their...
GAINESVILLE, GA
WGAU

CCSD names new Superintendent

Robbie Hooker, former principal at Clarke Central High School, is named the sole finalist to be the next Clarke County School Superintendent. If the decision is finalized by the Clarke County School Board later this month, Hooker would take over in October, replacing the retiring Dr. Xernona Thomas. Hooker is working now as Superintendent of Schools in Social Circle.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Latest Athens mask “mandate” was short-lived

City Hall says the face covering requirement that had been in place for Athens-Clarke County has been lifted: Athens-Clarke County Commissioners imposed the mask mandate for public buildings last month, as coronavirus case counts were spiking. They say cases have declined over the past two weeks. From the A-CC government...
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGAU

UNG schedules Starlight Celebration

The Starlight Celebration and fireworks event on the University of North Georgia’s Gainesville Campus is set for Saturday, Aug. 27. “Starlight is a UNG tradition that connects our campus with the community in a meaningful way each year, and I look forward to celebrating the start of the academic year with our students, alumni, faculty, staff and community members,” UNG President Bonita C. Jacobs said.
GAINESVILLE, GA
WGAU

Dynamite blasting set for this week on Athens’ east side

There is a heads-up for drivers on Athens’ east side: they can listen up for dynamite blasting as part of work on Lexington Road. It will make for lane closures near Gaines School Road today and again Wednesday and Friday. It’s expected around 3 o’clock each afternoon. It is work that could continue into next week.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Bulldog coordinators meet the media

Glenn Schumann and Will Muschamp, coordinators of the Georgia Bulldog defense, met the media after Tuesday’s practice session. “I appreciate you all being here today. I apologize for my voice – we are on Day Six of camp here, so getting warmed up. We are really excited about the direction we are going. Excited about our entire defensive staff and the players we get to work with, and with that I will open it up for questions.”
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

UGA equestrian releases schedule

The seven-time national champion Georgia equestrian team takes on another competitive schedule in 2022-23, head coach Meghan Boenig announced Monday. Following the annual Red and Black Scrimmage on September 17, Georgia kicks off the regular season with a three-meet homestand. Georgia opens against Baylor (Sept. 30) before facing back-to-back Southeastern Conference opponents with Auburn (Oct. 7) and Texas A&M (Oct. 22) coming to town.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
24K+
Followers
82K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy