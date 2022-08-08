Read full article on original website
‘We want to make it further’: Bishop McDevitt girls soccer motivated by last season’s District title-game loss
The Crusaders won 16 games. They made it to the District title game. They earned a state playoff berth.
Cape Gazette
Terrique Riddick signs with Delaware Blue Hens to play football
Terrique “Reek” Riddick, the mercurial running back from Woodbridge High School followed by two years at William Paterson University of New Jersey, signed a letter of intent Aug. 2 to play football for the University of Delaware Blue Hens. The signing took place at OutTrain Fitness & Performance...
Bristol Native Mike Missanelli Joins Jenkintown-Based Sports News Outlet with New Show
Mike Missanelli, a well-known sports radio host and Bucks County native, will be joining a new sports news outlet for the upcoming Eagles season. Kevin Kinkead wrote about the sports news for Crossing Broad. Missanelli will be one of several hosts for the new “JAKIB Postgame Show” for JAKIB Media...
billypenn.com
Mastriano’s Jan. 6 moment; Farewell to the PAFA plane; Philly’s championship Negro League team | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Pa. gov candidate to testify in front of Jan. 6 committee. Gubernatorial hopeful Doug Mastriano, whose biggest donors are the Martin’s Potato Rolls family,...
Marlins vs. Phillies prediction, betting odds for MLB on Wednesday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Phillies lock horns with the Miami Marlins in MLB action at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m....
playpennsylvania.com
Montgomery County Player Hits Powerball Jackpot; Top Prize Resets To $20 Million For Aug. 6
Just like that, the Powerball jackpot resets to $20 million for tonight, after a player right here in PA scooped the $206.9 million Top Prize in the previous drawing on Wednesday. That makes the lump sum cash value for Aug. 6 $11.8 million, before taxes. Check the Powerball winning numbers...
morethanthecurve.com
The famous billboard that was once near the Conshohocken exit of the Schuylkill Expressway
Back in January of 1970, the billboard near the Conshohocken exit of the Schuykill Expressway read “Philadelphia Isn’t as Bad as Philadelphians Say It Is.” The photo first ran in the Philadelphia Evening Bulletin. It was quite famous. According to an article in The Philadelphia Inquirer on...
Chestnut Hill Hospital To Be Renamed If Sale Goes Through
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chestnut Hill Hospital will soon be sold. Temple Health, Redeemer Health and the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine say they have struck a deal to purchase the hospital from Tower Health. Terms have not been disclosed at this time. If the deal goes through, the hospital will be renamed Temple Health Chestnut Hill Hospital.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Crash-landed in Philadelphia 11 years ago, ‘Grumman Greenhouse’ is finally saying goodbye
“Grumman Greenhouse” by Jordan Griska features the aluminum body of an actual Cold War-era military plane – a Grumman S2F – that appears to be actively crashing, with the empty cockpit turned into a small greenhouse. Peter Crimmins/WHYY. A sculpture of a plane crashed outside the Pennsylvania...
Philadelphia Ice Cream Shop Named Among Best In America
This week's gonna be a hot one. What better way to keep cool than with ice cream? A food and travel website suggests heading to one shop in Philadelphia. Franklin Ice Cream Bar was named the best ice cream shop in Pennsylvania on Thrillist's newest list. The shop specializes in...
Miniature horse welcomed as newest recruit at Pa. police department
He’s chomping at the bit to fight some crime. A police department in Pennsylvania has welcomed a miniature horse as its newest recruit. LISTEN: Pa. firefighters rush to save dog on roof, realize he just likes to sunbathe up there | Today in Pa. Fox 43 News reports how...
NBC Philadelphia
Michael Schulson, Guy Fieri Bringing New Eats to Philly, Jersey Shore
The dog days of summer aren't slowing down the Philadelphia region's restaurant industry, with a number of new ventures slated to open. Here's what you need to know about Greater Philadelphia’s restaurant scene this week, care of the Philadelphia Business Journal:. Michael Schulson's All-Day Dining Spot to Debut. A...
Man shot in head in Philadelphia's Spring Garden section
The victim was rushed to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery, Lower Bucks by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 14:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Delaware; Eastern Chester; Eastern Montgomery; Lower Bucks; Philadelphia EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values 105 to 110. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern and southern New Jersey, southeast Pennsylvania and northern Delaware. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Several People Injured After Tree Falls During West Philadelphia High School Reunion Party At Fairmount Park
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –A chaotic scene unfolded at a high school reunion after a tree fell on partygoers. The fallen tree at Fairmount Park injured at least eight people. “All of a sudden, we heard this ‘Crack, crack, crack,’ a sound I never heard before,” Charles Miller, a West Philadelphia High School graduate, said. “And we thought a couple branches was falling, but it was the whole tree.” Video and pictures captured by eyewitnesses show the panic and chaos at Fairmount Park after a large tree landed on a group of guests at the annual West Philadelphia High School alumni weekend. “You couldn’t see...
Three women hurt by shots fired into SUV they were in: Philly police
Philadelphia police are searching for a gunman who carried out an overnight attack in the city’s Brewerytown section that hospitalized three people. The incident took place on Newkirk Street, near North 29th Street, according to a report on 6abc. The shooter fired 35 shots, and many of them went...
1 dead, others hurt after bus heading to Pa. overturns on N.J. Turnpike
One person was dead and others injured after a bus traveling from New York to Philadelphia overturned Tuesday night on the New Jersey Turnpike in Woodbridge, officials said. “There is one confirmed fatality and five serious injuries” New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan told NJ Advance Media. “The outer roadway and service area ramp are closed for the investigation.”
PhillyBite
Fox Chase Tavern Opens in Northeast Philadelphia
Fox Chase Tavern is now open in Northeast Philadelphia. The new tavern takes over the former Mcnally's on Rhawn, A neighborhood bar known for cold drinks and bar fare. Before opening the Fox Chase Tavern, The new owners are Kevin and Jen Bove, who enjoy good food and a great atmosphere. The couple also owns Squire Tavern in Somerton, a fine-dining restaurant. And now, the pair has expanded their offerings with a new location in Fox Chase, Located at 427 Rhawn Street. The couple is also devoted to motorcycle cruising. The menu includes cheesesteaks, roast pork, and appetizers such as fried pickles, wings, scrapple fries, and french onion soup.
billypenn.com
Review: Wawa Shore Tea is the drink everyone at your beach party will agree on
Whether you’re a diehard fan or just there for convenience’s sake, Wawa stores have something for everyone. The same could be said of the company’s newest boozy drink. Wawa partnered with South Jersey’s Cape May Brewing Co. to create Shore Tea, which tastes like a childhood fave leveled up a notch and taken on vacation. The peach-flavored hard tea is a limited release, sold in 12-oz. cans throughout the Jersey Shore and Philadelphia regions.
Chester County DA Taking Over Investigation Into Ellen Greenberg’s Death
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Chester County District Attorney’s Office is taking over the investigation into the death of Philadelphia school teacher Ellen Greenberg. She was found dead in her Manayunk apartment back in 2011. Her death was ruled a homicide before being switched to suicide. Her parents have been fighting that ruling ever since. The Chester County D.A. is taking the case now because of conflicts of interest in the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office and Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office.
