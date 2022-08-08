ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyncote, PA

Cape Gazette

Terrique Riddick signs with Delaware Blue Hens to play football

Terrique “Reek” Riddick, the mercurial running back from Woodbridge High School followed by two years at William Paterson University of New Jersey, signed a letter of intent Aug. 2 to play football for the University of Delaware Blue Hens. The signing took place at OutTrain Fitness & Performance...
NEWARK, DE
CBS Philly

Chestnut Hill Hospital To Be Renamed If Sale Goes Through

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chestnut Hill Hospital will soon be sold. Temple Health, Redeemer Health and the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine say they have struck a deal to purchase the hospital from Tower Health. Terms have not been disclosed at this time. If the deal goes through, the hospital will be renamed Temple Health Chestnut Hill Hospital.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Michael Schulson, Guy Fieri Bringing New Eats to Philly, Jersey Shore

The dog days of summer aren't slowing down the Philadelphia region's restaurant industry, with a number of new ventures slated to open. Here's what you need to know about Greater Philadelphia’s restaurant scene this week, care of the Philadelphia Business Journal:. Michael Schulson's All-Day Dining Spot to Debut. A...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery, Lower Bucks by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-09 14:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Delaware; Eastern Chester; Eastern Montgomery; Lower Bucks; Philadelphia EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values 105 to 110. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern and southern New Jersey, southeast Pennsylvania and northern Delaware. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Several People Injured After Tree Falls During West Philadelphia High School Reunion Party At Fairmount Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –A chaotic scene unfolded at a high school reunion after a tree fell on partygoers. The fallen tree at Fairmount Park injured at least eight people. “All of a sudden, we heard this ‘Crack, crack, crack,’ a sound I never heard before,” Charles Miller, a West Philadelphia High School graduate, said. “And we thought a couple branches was falling, but it was the whole tree.” Video and pictures captured by eyewitnesses show the panic and chaos at Fairmount Park after a large tree landed on a group of guests at the annual West Philadelphia High School alumni weekend. “You couldn’t see...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

1 dead, others hurt after bus heading to Pa. overturns on N.J. Turnpike

One person was dead and others injured after a bus traveling from New York to Philadelphia overturned Tuesday night on the New Jersey Turnpike in Woodbridge, officials said. “There is one confirmed fatality and five serious injuries” New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan told NJ Advance Media. “The outer roadway and service area ramp are closed for the investigation.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Fox Chase Tavern Opens in Northeast Philadelphia

Fox Chase Tavern is now open in Northeast Philadelphia. The new tavern takes over the former Mcnally's on Rhawn, A neighborhood bar known for cold drinks and bar fare. Before opening the Fox Chase Tavern, The new owners are Kevin and Jen Bove, who enjoy good food and a great atmosphere. The couple also owns Squire Tavern in Somerton, a fine-dining restaurant. And now, the pair has expanded their offerings with a new location in Fox Chase, Located at 427 Rhawn Street. The couple is also devoted to motorcycle cruising. The menu includes cheesesteaks, roast pork, and appetizers such as fried pickles, wings, scrapple fries, and french onion soup.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

Review: Wawa Shore Tea is the drink everyone at your beach party will agree on

Whether you’re a diehard fan or just there for convenience’s sake, Wawa stores have something for everyone. The same could be said of the company’s newest boozy drink. Wawa partnered with South Jersey’s Cape May Brewing Co. to create Shore Tea, which tastes like a childhood fave leveled up a notch and taken on vacation. The peach-flavored hard tea is a limited release, sold in 12-oz. cans throughout the Jersey Shore and Philadelphia regions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Chester County DA Taking Over Investigation Into Ellen Greenberg’s Death

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Chester County District Attorney’s Office is taking over the investigation into the death of Philadelphia school teacher Ellen Greenberg. She was found dead in her Manayunk apartment back in 2011. Her death was ruled a homicide before being switched to suicide. Her parents have been fighting that ruling ever since. The Chester County D.A. is taking the case now because of conflicts of interest in the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office and Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
