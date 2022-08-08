ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

PennLive.com

Delaware hands Pa. Little League champs Hollidaysburg first regional loss

Delaware’s Naamans Little League used a three-run sixth inning Tuesday to topple Pa. champion Hollidaysburg 5-4 during the Mid-Atlantic Regional tournament at Bristol, CT. An Alex Dively two-run double in the bottom of the sixth did pull Hollidaysburg within a run. However, Namaans pitcher Josh Stiebel responded by retiring Ty McGough on a pop-up to right, and getting Braden Hatch on strikes, to end it.
PennLive.com

'It's tough but it's fun': Football season gets underway in Pa. Monday as teams start heat acclimation practices

Kyle Williams Jr. offered his best advice Sunday on how to tackle this first week of high school football practice in Pennsylvania. The Keystone State’s teams are cleared to head out Monday for heat acclimation practices. The period will run through week’s end before the pads come on and teams begin the final build to the last weekend of August and the first regular-season games.
abc27 News

State Championship or Bust for McDevitt? FNF 2022 Preview

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — When Bishop McDevitt fell just short of a state championship last year, it’s hard not to want that level of success again. In 2022, the Crusaders want back in to the PIAA State Championship, and want to come home with gold medals around their neck. The Crusaders fell 34-27 to Aliquippa […]
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Harrisburg For Couples

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Harrisburg for couples based on major travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Harrisburg. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
YourErie

PA Gov. Race: DeSantis/Mastriano Pennsylvania rally appearing to move

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania rally with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano appears to be moving to a new location. According to Turning Point Action, the “Unite and Win Rally” was scheduled to be held at the David Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh on August 19. According to the […]
abc27.com

Midstate Markers: Rockville Bridge, Susquehanna Township

Susquehanna Township (WHTM) Stretching across the Susquehanna River, a few miles north of Harrisburg, is an engineering marvel-the Rockville Bridge. It has 48 stone arches, each 70 feet from base to base. Its total length is 3820 feet. It is the longest stone masonry arch railroad bridge in the world-and the third railroad bridge erected at this site.
wcn247.com

Mastriano, Pa. nominee, cuts short interview with 1/6 panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Republican governor nominee Doug Mastriano has appeared briefly before the Jan. 6 committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection. Mastriano was outside the Capitol that day and helped organize efforts in Pennsylvania to submit alternate electors beholden to Trump. Mastriano appeared for less than 15 minutes Tuesday, his attorney Timothy Parlatore said. Parlatore says his client wanted to record the proceeding and questioned the panel's validity. Mastriano is one of two people expected to provide private interviews Tuesday before the committee, according to a person familiar with the situation and granted anonymity to discuss it. The committee issued the subpoena for Mastriano back in February.
easternpafootball.com

2022 Team Preview: Palmyra Cougars (3)

2021 Record: 5-5 (4-3 Mid-Penn Keystone) Richie Kowalski (RB/DB/PR) Anthony Mansfield (WR/DB/KR) Offensive Starters Returning: (3) Kyle Chapin (Sr. OL. 6’0, 235) Dylan Kriner (Sr. RB. 6’1, 190) Kadin Jones (Jr. RB. 5’11, 190) Defensive Starters Returning: (6) Jose Morales (Senior DB. 5’10, 145) Kadin Jones...
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Powerball Winner: $100K ticket sold in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Lottery recently sold a winning Powerball® with Power Play® ticket worth $100,000 to an online player from Perry County for the Saturday, August 6 drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 8-15-46-56-68, and the red Powerball®...
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf Orders Commonwealth Flags to Half-Staff to Honor Westmoreland County Paramedic

Governor Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in Westmoreland County to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of North Huntingdon EMS Rescue and Monroeville Fire/EMS paramedic Fred Manno, who died on Saturday, July 30, 2022 as a result of injuries sustained while performing his duties on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
