Upcoming Community Fairs in and Around Lancaster, PA [2022]
14-Mile Engine Classic Car Sells for Over $400,000 as New Owner Gets a Piece of History
This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit
These Pennsylvania Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Live on the East Coast
3 Vineyards and Wineries in and Around Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]
Northern York gets ready for their 2022 football season
Northern Head Coach Bill Miller gets his football team ready for the 2022 season with drills during the heat-acclimatization week in Dillsburg, Pa., on Aug. 9, 2022.
Delaware hands Pa. Little League champs Hollidaysburg first regional loss
Delaware’s Naamans Little League used a three-run sixth inning Tuesday to topple Pa. champion Hollidaysburg 5-4 during the Mid-Atlantic Regional tournament at Bristol, CT. An Alex Dively two-run double in the bottom of the sixth did pull Hollidaysburg within a run. However, Namaans pitcher Josh Stiebel responded by retiring Ty McGough on a pop-up to right, and getting Braden Hatch on strikes, to end it.
Harrisburg High's new boys, girls basketball coaching hires pending board approval
It looks like Harrisburg High will turn to one of its former state champions and a local veteran coach to take over its boys and girls basketball programs. Demone Maxwell (boys) and Jeff Chisholm (girls) will be up for approval at Aug. 23rd’s school board meeting, according to the district website.
'It's tough but it's fun': Football season gets underway in Pa. Monday as teams start heat acclimation practices
Kyle Williams Jr. offered his best advice Sunday on how to tackle this first week of high school football practice in Pennsylvania. The Keystone State’s teams are cleared to head out Monday for heat acclimation practices. The period will run through week’s end before the pads come on and teams begin the final build to the last weekend of August and the first regular-season games.
State Championship or Bust for McDevitt? FNF 2022 Preview
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — When Bishop McDevitt fell just short of a state championship last year, it’s hard not to want that level of success again. In 2022, the Crusaders want back in to the PIAA State Championship, and want to come home with gold medals around their neck. The Crusaders fell 34-27 to Aliquippa […]
Pa. football fans will have to cough up the cash to see a game in 2025 | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
School opening plans; Santana show; Penn State media days: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
High: 90; Low: 73. Partly sunny. COVID & school: The coronavirus is still around, but closings and remote learning of the recent past seem unlikely as Pennsylvania schools prepare to open. Fatal fire: Ten people, including children and grandchildren of one of the responding firefighters, died in a house fire...
billypenn.com
Mastriano's Jan. 6 moment; Farewell to the PAFA plane; Philly's championship Negro League team | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Pa. gov candidate to testify in front of Jan. 6 committee. Gubernatorial hopeful Doug Mastriano, whose biggest donors are the Martin’s Potato Rolls family,...
ycp.edu
York College of PA names Jada Richardson of York as inaugural Director of the Urban Collaborative
York College has named Jada Richardson of York, who earned a Master of Public Policy and Administration from the College in 2021, as the inaugural Director of the Urban Collaborative. Richardson previously worked as Equity and Inclusion Community Planner for the York County Planning Commission, as a Research Assistant for...
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Harrisburg For Couples
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Harrisburg for couples based on major travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Harrisburg. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
Miniature horse welcomed as newest recruit at Pa. police department
He’s chomping at the bit to fight some crime. A police department in Pennsylvania has welcomed a miniature horse as its newest recruit. LISTEN: Pa. firefighters rush to save dog on roof, realize he just likes to sunbathe up there | Today in Pa. Fox 43 News reports how...
PA Gov. Race: DeSantis/Mastriano Pennsylvania rally appearing to move
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania rally with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano appears to be moving to a new location. According to Turning Point Action, the “Unite and Win Rally” was scheduled to be held at the David Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh on August 19. According to the […]
abc27.com
Midstate Markers: Rockville Bridge, Susquehanna Township
Susquehanna Township (WHTM) Stretching across the Susquehanna River, a few miles north of Harrisburg, is an engineering marvel-the Rockville Bridge. It has 48 stone arches, each 70 feet from base to base. Its total length is 3820 feet. It is the longest stone masonry arch railroad bridge in the world-and the third railroad bridge erected at this site.
Money-saving tips; 550 new Hershey homes; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Wednesday, August 10, 2022. How to get this free newsletter and others emailed to you. High: 84; Low: 68. Thunderstorms. Growing in Hershey: The Hershey Trust Co. is building a village-style development near the Hershey Medical Center. Plans call for at least 550 homes, apartments and townhouses, along with retail and commercial space.
Doe licenses sold out for traditional hunting camp regions of Pennsylvania
With the third round of application for antlerless deer hunting licenses just one week off, more than a third of the initial 2022-23 allocation of 948,000 remain available to hunters, according to HuntFishPA.com, the online marketplace for hunting, trapping, fishing and related licenses in Pennsylvania. The application period opened for...
wcn247.com
Mastriano, Pa. nominee, cuts short interview with 1/6 panel
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Republican governor nominee Doug Mastriano has appeared briefly before the Jan. 6 committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection. Mastriano was outside the Capitol that day and helped organize efforts in Pennsylvania to submit alternate electors beholden to Trump. Mastriano appeared for less than 15 minutes Tuesday, his attorney Timothy Parlatore said. Parlatore says his client wanted to record the proceeding and questioned the panel's validity. Mastriano is one of two people expected to provide private interviews Tuesday before the committee, according to a person familiar with the situation and granted anonymity to discuss it. The committee issued the subpoena for Mastriano back in February.
easternpafootball.com
2022 Team Preview: Palmyra Cougars (3)
2021 Record: 5-5 (4-3 Mid-Penn Keystone) Richie Kowalski (RB/DB/PR) Anthony Mansfield (WR/DB/KR) Offensive Starters Returning: (3) Kyle Chapin (Sr. OL. 6’0, 235) Dylan Kriner (Sr. RB. 6’1, 190) Kadin Jones (Jr. RB. 5’11, 190) Defensive Starters Returning: (6) Jose Morales (Senior DB. 5’10, 145) Kadin Jones...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Powerball Winner: $100K ticket sold in Perry County
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Lottery recently sold a winning Powerball® with Power Play® ticket worth $100,000 to an online player from Perry County for the Saturday, August 6 drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 8-15-46-56-68, and the red Powerball®...
Death investigations on the rise in Cumberland County
HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM)- Charles Hall has been the Cumberland County coroner for 10 years. In that time, his office has seen a big increase in death investigations with 1,376 cases last year alone. “In 2012, when I became coroner, we had 242 cases for the whole year. I am already at 823 for this […]
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Orders Commonwealth Flags to Half-Staff to Honor Westmoreland County Paramedic
Governor Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in Westmoreland County to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of North Huntingdon EMS Rescue and Monroeville Fire/EMS paramedic Fred Manno, who died on Saturday, July 30, 2022 as a result of injuries sustained while performing his duties on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
