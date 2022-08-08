ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

MLive.com

5 things to know about Forest Hills Eastern’s football team in 2022

Forest Hills Eastern’s football team qualified for the state playoffs for the second-straight season last fall. The Hawks, who finished 5-5 after losing to Unity Christian in the opening round of the postseason, will be striving to make it back to the playoffs in 2022 as well as contend for an OK Gold Conference championship. That’s what the Hawks said during their stop at the July 25 Grand Rapids Football Media Day at Comstock Park.
deseret.com

The top recruits to watch in Utah high school football this season

High school football season has once again arrived in Utah, with things scheduled to get going on Thursday night before a bevy of games on Friday. Among the reasons to watch is to track the performances of top players who are being recruited to play collegiately at the Division I level. Here are the top 10 prospects to watch in the Class of 2023 (seniors), as ranked by 247 Sports.
LOGAN, UT
MLive.com

East Grand Rapids beats Mother Nature in first practice under new coach

EAST GRAND RAPIDS – East Grand Rapids’ football season was minutes old Monday morning when first-year coach Josh Shattuck called an audible. Practice opened for high school teams across Michigan, and with the threat of thunderstorms in the area, Shattuck instructed the Pioneers to head to EGR Middle School’s gymnasium to begin workout No. 1.
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI
State
Michigan State
MLive.com

New Clarkston football coach Justin Pintar not trying to ‘reinvent the wheel’

CLARKSTON -- At 38 years old, Justin Pintar still gets that eager and antsy feeling a child experiences when going to bed on Christmas Eve. For Pintar, however, he experienced that feeling on a Sunday night in early August -- the eve of official high school football practice in Michigan. Ready to officially begin his first season as head coach for the Clarkston Wolves, Pintar did not fall asleep as soon as he hoped.
CLARKSTON, MI
MLive.com

New-look Lawton aims for return trip to football state championship game

LAWTON, MI – Last summer, Lawton football coach Wade Waldrup told his players the season’s goal should be to practice on Thanksgiving Day in preparation for the state championship game later that weekend. The team accomplished that mission by finishing as the Division 7 runner-up behind Pewamo-Westphalia, but...
LAWTON, MI
MLive.com

Love guides Oxford football team into first season after school shooting

Every time Cam Jarrett steps onto a football field this season, he will carry a lot more weight than just pads and a helmet. As a senior on the Oxford High School football team, Jarrett and his teammates are entering the first football season since their school was the site of a tragic shooting back on Nov. 30, 2021 that claimed the lives of four students.
HIGH SCHOOL
MLive.com

Lowell looks to benefit from lessons learned during rugged 2021 schedule

LOWELL – Nolan Jannega never struggled for motivation when the workouts got tough this summer. All the Lowell senior had to do was to reflect on the 2021 season that saw the Red Arrows lose six games, all to playoff teams, including four opponents that advanced to at least the district finals.
LOWELL, MI

