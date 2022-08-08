Read full article on original website
MLive.com
5 things to know about Forest Hills Eastern’s football team in 2022
Forest Hills Eastern’s football team qualified for the state playoffs for the second-straight season last fall. The Hawks, who finished 5-5 after losing to Unity Christian in the opening round of the postseason, will be striving to make it back to the playoffs in 2022 as well as contend for an OK Gold Conference championship. That’s what the Hawks said during their stop at the July 25 Grand Rapids Football Media Day at Comstock Park.
MLive.com
Who is going to emerge as Tri-Valley 8 football champion?
The Tri-Valley Conference is ever-changing. But there has been one constant on the football field for the past 10 years.
deseret.com
The top recruits to watch in Utah high school football this season
High school football season has once again arrived in Utah, with things scheduled to get going on Thursday night before a bevy of games on Friday. Among the reasons to watch is to track the performances of top players who are being recruited to play collegiately at the Division I level. Here are the top 10 prospects to watch in the Class of 2023 (seniors), as ranked by 247 Sports.
MLive.com
East Grand Rapids beats Mother Nature in first practice under new coach
EAST GRAND RAPIDS – East Grand Rapids’ football season was minutes old Monday morning when first-year coach Josh Shattuck called an audible. Practice opened for high school teams across Michigan, and with the threat of thunderstorms in the area, Shattuck instructed the Pioneers to head to EGR Middle School’s gymnasium to begin workout No. 1.
Countdown to high school football: Gainesville Sun previews 22 teams in 22 days
As the high school football season steadily approaches, The Gainesville Sun is running its 22 teams in 22 days series, which will preview one program per day leading up to Week 1 kickoff on Aug. 26. The series started Aug. 5 and the final high school preview will publish on...
MLive.com
High-profile transfer promises to bolster strong, speedy Plainwell football roster
PLAINWELL, MI – At this time last year, Evan Gerlinger was preparing to play at Michigan Stadium in a highly anticipated high school football matchup between his Saline Hornets and the Hudsonville Eagles. A year later, the talented safety is preparing for his final year of prep football, but...
MLive.com
Must-see photos from first 2022 high school football practices across Michigan
The 2022 high school football season is officially back as the first practices kicked off on Monday, Aug. 9. MLive reporters and photographers attended several practices around the state as teams returned to their fields and hit the ground running. The first games begin the week of Aug. 25. The...
‘Together as one’ after 50 years: Reunion planned for 1972 RSHS football, cheerleading teams
ROCKINGHAM — When the Richmond Raider football team held its first practice in the summer of 1972, Bennie Howard and Ricky Treadaway remember the blistering heat that met them and their teammates on the field. Around them was a group of 40 players and four coaches, brought together from...
MLive.com
Midnight practice signals start of season for veteran Sturgis football team
STURGIS, MI – Football players across the state have spent the last few months in the weight room preparing to play under the glow of stadium lights, but most must wait until the first Friday night kickoff for that experience. Not at Sturgis, where head coach Chance Stewart continued...
MLive.com
New Clarkston football coach Justin Pintar not trying to ‘reinvent the wheel’
CLARKSTON -- At 38 years old, Justin Pintar still gets that eager and antsy feeling a child experiences when going to bed on Christmas Eve. For Pintar, however, he experienced that feeling on a Sunday night in early August -- the eve of official high school football practice in Michigan. Ready to officially begin his first season as head coach for the Clarkston Wolves, Pintar did not fall asleep as soon as he hoped.
MLive.com
New-look Lawton aims for return trip to football state championship game
LAWTON, MI – Last summer, Lawton football coach Wade Waldrup told his players the season’s goal should be to practice on Thanksgiving Day in preparation for the state championship game later that weekend. The team accomplished that mission by finishing as the Division 7 runner-up behind Pewamo-Westphalia, but...
MLive.com
Love guides Oxford football team into first season after school shooting
Every time Cam Jarrett steps onto a football field this season, he will carry a lot more weight than just pads and a helmet. As a senior on the Oxford High School football team, Jarrett and his teammates are entering the first football season since their school was the site of a tragic shooting back on Nov. 30, 2021 that claimed the lives of four students.
MLive.com
Lowell looks to benefit from lessons learned during rugged 2021 schedule
LOWELL – Nolan Jannega never struggled for motivation when the workouts got tough this summer. All the Lowell senior had to do was to reflect on the 2021 season that saw the Red Arrows lose six games, all to playoff teams, including four opponents that advanced to at least the district finals.
High school football: What every fan, player and coach needs to know to get ready
Who will keep powering Folsom? Who’s ready to sweep Divison II and III? Which national recruits should you watch before they’re gone?
Excitement builds for high school fall sports with start of football 'two-a-days'
Harper Creek's Cooper Fry knew he needed his rest when he went to bed Sunday night, but he was almost too amped up with his senior season of football officially starting Monday morning. "It was tough to sleep last night, but I knew I had to get in the bag and get ready...
MLive.com
Vote now on who you think will win Jackson-area football conference crowns
As we ramp up to high school football season, you can cast your vote on who will win conference titles in the Jackson area. Here are the links to polls on which team you think will come out on top in each conference. If the links are not showing up,...
MLive.com
Who will be 2022 football champions in the Detroit Public School League?
The Detroit Public School League is never short on talent and Detroit Cass Tech and Detroit Martin Luther King continue to be among the state’s most successful programs. Of course, the two will compete for the PSL I title this year while the PSL II title will be up for grabs as well.
