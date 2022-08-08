ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Footwear News

Ciara Poses With Pride in Hot Pink Tank Top With Midi Skirt & Strappy Heels for Her LRC Store Opening With Russell Wilson in Denver

Click here to read the full article. Ciara celebrated a new store opening in style. The “Level Up” singer posted to her Instagram with some shots from the opening night of her store LR&C. The store, owned with her husband Russell Wilson, opened its third location, with the latest near Denver. To the event, Ciara wore a matching knit set from her brand, Lita By Ciara. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) Her hot pink crop tank matched perfectly with the knit midi skirt with a slit and black button detailing. Both pieces can be found on...
Footwear News

Alyssa Milano Edges Up Pretty Pink Dress With Dr. Martens Combat Boots at Fanatics MLB All-Star Week Party

Click here to read the full article. Alyssa Milano mixed unexpected styles and colors for her latest outing. The “Charmed” alum attended the Players Party co-hosted by Michael Rubin, MLBPA and Fanatics at City Market Social House in L.A. on Monday. The star-studded event also included several recognizable faces like Travis Scott, J Balvin, Offset, Miguel, Charli D’Amelio, Ke$ha and more. To the party, Milano wore a blush pink mini dress. Her dress, from Zimmermann, featured a high neck and ruffled detailing on the short sleeves as well as the bottom hemline. She carried a nude leather bag and accessorized with a...
Footwear News

Russell Westbrook’s Wife Nina Revives Controversial ’90s Popcorn Dress Trend in Puffy Purple Heels

Click here to read the full article. Russell Westbrook’s wife Nina snapped a colorful mirror selfie for her Instagram followers. The therapist shared her chic look on July 24, embracing vibrant hues with pops and flourishes present in her wardrobe. Nina captioned the post, “feeling,” with a multitude of heart emojis, mirroring the colors in her outfit. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Westbrook (@ninawestbrook) The basketball star’s wife wore a ruched mini dress by Mara Hoffman with interesting smocking textural elements that created a popcorn effect. The “Laura” piece was fitted with thick shoulder straps and a...
Vogue Magazine

The Attainable It Bag? A New Generation of Designers Are Crafting Coveted Handbags for All

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Anyone who found themselves caught up in the It bag craze of the early 2000s remembers it well: As Chloé Paddingtons, Fendi Spys, and Dior Saddle Bags suddenly eclipsed heels and luxury denim as fashion’s key status symbols, handbags were elevated from mere accessories to iconic emblems of cool—when you could get your hands on one, that is. Brooklyn-based designer Brandon Blackwood, then at Bard College, carted around Balenciaga’s whipstitch-laden Le Dix while taking neuroscience classes and interning at the fashion magazine Nylon.
POPSUGAR

Simone Biles Paired a Fringe Halter Top With Tall Wedges on Instagram

Simone Biles staged the cutest photo shoot in celebration of her fiancé, Jonathan Owens's, birthday, and she of course brought her sartorial A game to the occasion. Posing alongside Owens in an Instagram post, the gymnast showcased a summery, all-white ensemble that featured a crop top with a criss-cross neck and a row of vertical fringe cascading from the rounded neckline. Biles complemented the dramatic effect of the fringed top with a pair of high-waist, ankle-length trousers and classic brown wedges by Saint Laurent. The chic, slightly textured look perfectly matched the beachside location the couple was photographed in, as did Biles's long boxy braids with blond highlights. She opted against wearing many accessories, choosing instead to place all the focus solely on her summer-ready outfit.
Footwear News

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Britney Matthews Models Cropped Hoodie & Slit Boy Shorts With Chunky Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. Patrick Mahomes wife Brittany Matthews looked cozy and comfortable while modeling some new pieces from Vitality. In a post uploaded by the athleisure brand on Instagram, Matthews poses alongside her friend Taylor Chamberlain. The dynamic duo was all smiles as they model Vitality’s Mantra Set. The outfit was designed for ultimate comfort, longevity and effortless style. The ensemble consisted of a stone-colored hoodie that features a zipper detailing at the center, ribbed waistband and branding on the chest. Matthews completed her look with matching shorts. The casual bottoms includes a thick, elastic waistband with...
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Takes London in a Red Sculpted Dress and Sleek Thigh-High Combat Boots

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga continues her Chromatica Ball Tour, donning more show-stopping styles. The musician is touring the globe for her sixth studio album. The “Bad Romance” songstress performed at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Friday, the fifth stop on her 18 stop world tour. The Grammy Award-winning singer took to the stage in a dramatic ensemble that evoked her role as “The Countess” on “American Horror Story: Hotel.” Gaga donned a dark red maxi dress with intense geometric shoulder detailing. The look was flourished with sparkles. The gown featured a mock-neck style with a sculpted bodice...
Footwear News

Julianne Hough Beats the Heat in Puff-Sleeved Dress and Wrapped Toe-Loop Sandals

Click here to read the full article. Julianne Hough’s latest summer outfit took a turn for the bohemian — complete with fittingly sharp sandals. The “POTUS” star was spotted strolling in downtown New York City on Saturday afternoon for a matinee showing of the play, wearing a breezy off-white minidress. The piece featured a drawstring waist with a side tie that created a ruched texture, as well as large puffed sleeves and a rounded neckline. Hough finished her outfit with diamond drop earrings, a delicate necklace, gold bangle bracelet and rings. She also accessorized with oversized tinted aviator sunglasses, as well...
Footwear News

Ashanti Doubles Down on Dolce & Gabbana in Matching Bralette & Leggings With Ankle Boots

Click here to read the full article. Ashanti doubled down on Dolce & Gabbana in her instagram story on Tuesday. The singer posted a mirror selfie that showed off her luxury labels. The matching Dolce & Gabbana set featured a cropped top with thick straps and scoop neck. The thick elastic band that ran across the bottom featured branding  written in block letters. The top also featured a white base with a blue colored pattern. Ashanti’s leggings also mirrored her top with a matching pattern that ran down each of her legs. The bottoms were tucked into her pointed toe, ankle-high footwear,...
HollywoodLife

See This Summer’s Hottest Transition Piece That Stars Like Hilary Duff Have Been Wearing

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. This summer has been all about flowy dresses paired with fun sneakers. You can find this look everywhere, and it’s basically become the unofficial uniform of the season. While we love it, we’re excited about the change. Thanks to Hilary Duff, we have a new twist to the dress and sneakers combo, and you’ll be able to bring this look with you into the next season. The How I Met Your Father star was seen out and about in Los Angeles rocking a satin navy-blue dress, with Reebok sneakers. She took her look to the next level by adding a gray cropped sweatshirt over her dress.
Footwear News

Naomi Campbell Shows us How to be a Boss in Plunging Suits and Classic Pumps for Boss Campaign

Click here to read the full article. For the first time in Boss campaign history, legendary British supermodel Naomi Campbell joins the cast of the German brand’s fall/winter 2022 campaign. The newly released star-studded campaign also features American model Kendall Jenner, world-famous American rapper Future, and South Korean singer and actor Lee Min-ho. Being the Bss woman she is, Campbell has been in her fair share of campaigns from Versace to Lanvin. The seasoned model has seen and done it all. The star is synonymous with fashion and thus, the household name needed to be dressed with comfort and style in mind....
Vogue

Ripped Jeans Are Making A Polished Comeback

It’s no secret that fashion is one big merry-go-round. And, fittingly, with pop culture’s current predilection with the Noughties – hello butterflies, cargos and low-slung pants – and Nineties, ripped jeans are an easy sell for any nostalgia-obsessed fashion devotee. Yes, you’ve heard right: distressed denim is back on the agenda – and it’s all grown-up.
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Embraces ’90s Trends in ‘Juicy’ Bamboo Earrings & Baggy Jeans With Sandals

Click here to read the full article. Tracee Ellis Ross was spotted in the streets of New York City yesterday in a plethora of designer staples. From head to toe, all of her statement pieces accented each other and emphasized the actress’s mastery of street style. The Pattern Beauty founder wore her curls in a bun, the hair smoothed back. The “Girlfriends” lead wore a fresh face, bare without makeup as she covered her eyes in Balenciaga sunglasses. Adorning her attire was a pair of large gold bamboo earrings with the word “juicy” framed in the center. The choice of earrings...
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Breathes New Life Into Summer Suiting in a Thrifted All-Black Blazer and Trouser Combo

Click here to read the full article. Tracee Ellis Ross got thrifty in sleek black suiting on Instagram. The “Black-ish” star took to social media yesterday to share her outfit of the day. The best part about the look? It was thrifted. Ross partnered with ThredUp, showing off her stylish pant suit in all its glory in a series of selfies. The actress tagged her stylist, Karla Welch, in the caption on the post, writing, “Oh how I love a good secondhand fashion find!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) Ross posed in a bedroom...
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Reps the Rainbow in Colorful Tie Dye Sweats & Neon Nikes

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez headed to the dance studio yesterday in Los Angeles in a casual, comfy style with a colorful twist. After embarking on a fairytale honeymoon in Paris with her husband Ben Affleck and her family, Lopez got back to work. In favor of something more cozy, Lopez donned a sweat set completely doused in a rainbow tie dye pattern. She had on a sweatshirt with an oversized quality and long sleeves. The sweatpants matching sweatpants were also oversized with wide legs that tapered off and came to a tight close at the performer’s ankles....
Footwear News

Jessica Simpson Models Y2K-Approved Jeans, Crochet Top & Cork Wedge Shoes for Her Brand Campaign

Click here to read the full article. Jessica Simpson looked comfortable, casual and chic while modeling for her brand. The 42-year-old posed in a simple yet stylish ensemble in an Instagram photo shared on Sunday. She slipped into a pair of high-waisted jeans that included a slim, flared fit. The pants also featured a distressed rip detail on one of her legs as well as visible stitching at the seams of her pants. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Simpson Collection (@jessicasimpsonstyle) The photo, which was posted by the brand’s instagram account, advertised their denim sale. They captioned...
