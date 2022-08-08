Read full article on original website
William Lassell 1937 – 2022
Mr. William P. Lassell, 84, of Seebers Lane, Canajoharie, NY, passed away on August 7th, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital, Amsterdam, NY. He was born in Herkimer, NY, on October 1, 1937, the son of Merton and Elizabeth Wren Lassell, both who predeceased him. Mr. Lassell had a career...
Traditional auction returns for 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days
BOONVILLE- Rain or shine, the 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days returns to Boonville this August 19-21 at the Boonville-Oneida County Fairgrounds. Arriving with the field days this year will be the traditional Woodsmen's Auction, aimed for the morning of Friday, August 19 - with previews available Thursday, August 18 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and the morning of from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m.
Sauquoit Woman Returns To Peace Corps
Sauquoit resident Jacquelyn Scibior is among the first Peace Corps volunteers to return to overseas service since the agency’s unprecedented global evacuation in March 2020. The Peace Corps suspended global operations and evacuated nearly 7,000 volunteers from more than 60 countries at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. “From...
Cazenovia College’s longest serving faculty member to retire
CAZENOVIA — Recently, Dr. John Robert (Bob) Greene, the Paul J. Schupf Professor of History and Humanities at Cazenovia College, announced his upcoming retirement, effective January 2023. Greene, who has served the institution for over 42 years, is currently the college’s longest serving faculty member. He started at...
Senior Meals 08/11/2022 – 08/17/2022
To reserve a meal, call the Herkimer County Office for the Aging at least one business day in advance, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 315-867-1204 or 315-867-1634. If you are not home for meals, call 315-867-1204 at least a day in advance. All sites are...
Two People Using A Metal Detector Make A Gruesome Discovery In Morris
The remains of a woman was found in a remote area of Morris, according to a statement released by Otsego County District Attorney John Muehl. The decomposing body was discovered by two people who were using a metal-detecting device in the area. The two people found the body because of the smell caused by decomposition, Muehl said.
Camden Native is Latest Central New Yorker to Try Their Luck On Jeopardy
A woman originally from Camden recently had a 2-day run on the long-running game show Jeopardy. Baker, who graduated Camden High School in 1998 as the valedictorian of her class, said she's watched Jeopardy with her family for as long as she can remember. She began taking the online test in 2012 and did so every year before finally being invited to an in-person Jeopardy audition.
NY authorities investigating fatal transfer station accident
LONG LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York authorities are investigating after a man was crushed by a trash container at a Hamilton County transfer facility Monday. It happened around 9:30 a.m. at the Long Lake transfer station. New York State Police say the 47-year-old male was standing near the loading container when a cable snapped, causing the container to roll back towards the trash compactor, pinning him between the two.
Library announces return of Annual Summer Book Sale
Photo submitted – Volunteers who helped set up the events. The Little Falls Public Library is pleased to announce the return of its Annual Summer Book Sale, Wednesday, August 10th through Saturday, August 13th, in the library’s Community Room at 10 Waverly Place in Little Falls. In conjunction with this year’s Little Falls Canal Celebration, the sale hours will be 9 AM to 8 PM Wednesday and Thursday, 9 AM to 5 PM Friday, and special Saturday hours from 10 AM to 3 PM. Proceeds will benefit the Little Falls Public Library in its mission to educate and culturally enrich Little Falls while also serving as a site for kids’ reading programs, adult educational programs, arts and crafts classes, cultural and historical talks, as well as functioning as a meeting space for many valued community organizations.
New for Fall Little Falls Youth & Family Center Gentle, Meditative Yoga
The Little Falls Youth & Family Center will be offering Gentle, Meditative Yoga Tuesday’s 8:30 am – 9:30 am beginning August 9, 2022. Gentle, Meditative Yoga rejuvenates the mind and body and helps restore balance in the body. In this form of yoga, positions are less intense and have a stronger emphasis on mediation and breathing, are slow-paced low impact, and are appropriate for all ages and fitness levels. Come join us and feel the difference.
Strong Thunderstorm moving into area
BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service is advising that a strong thunderstorm is moving into the Central New York area and could impact east Oneida County through 1:15 PM Monday. At 12:32 PM, Monday, a strong thunderstorm was located near Westmoreland moving east at 35 MPH. Winds...
43 new businesses in Central NY, including a farm, daycare and dessert drinks
Last week, 43 new businesses filed to operate in Central New York. Thirty-three of them were in Onondaga County and 10 were filed in Cayuga and Madison counties. Four businesses filed to cease operating in Onondaga and Cayuga counties.
Poland FD responds to blaze in Cold Brook
COLD BROOK, N.Y. - Crews were called to the scene of a fully-involved structure fire in Cold Brook late Saturday evening. It happened around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Rose Valley Road and Main Street. Fire officials say a possible lightning storm on Route 8 caused the fire. Multiple...
Column: Who is Sarah Klee Hood and why are Voters so Excited About Her?
“The status quo is not working,” Sarah Klee Hood says. “We need change and we need energy.”. Klee Hood is running for the Democratic nomination for Congress in New York’s newly reconfigured 22nd District which now includes both Syracuse and Utica, and the surrounding areas. She has several examples of just how acutely the status quo has not worked for the people in New York State’s 22nd Congressional District, but most concern her two daughters and their future.
Demolition begins following roof collapse in Herkimer
A building on Park Avenue in Herkimer partially collapsed last week, leaving one woman in the hospital. Demolition crews started tearing the building down on Tuesday. Demolition begins following roof collapse at Herkimer building. Demolition started Tuesday on the Herkimer building that collapsed last week, leaving one woman hospitalized when...
SCSO: Troy man drowns in Mohawk River, dies
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office was called to Terminal Road in Halfmoon Sunday evening for a report of a drowning in the Mohawk River.
Utica Angler Reels in Fish of 10,000 Casts For Moment of Lifetime
A Utica angler reeled in 'the fish of 10,000 casts' for a moment of a lifetime. Pat Brady has been fishing for a while but he didn't start getting serious about it until a couple of years ago. "I’m a catch and release fisherman and love the sport." Until...
Woman Trapped After Collapsing Building Rains Bricks, Debris On Her Car
One woman was sent to the hospital after a collapsing building in Herkimer sent bricks and other debris crashing down on to her vehicle while she was still sitting inside. And, there are more than a dozen people who have been displaced from an adjacent building due to safety concerns.
Another Classic Bar And Restaurant In Sylvan Beach For Sale
If you've ever dreamed of opening a biker bar here in Central New York and the Mohawk Valley now is the chance. Willie’s Chop Shop Bar and Restaurant in Sylvan Beach is fully equipped and immediately available for sale with Pavia Real Estate Services. The listing has it for sale at $729,000.00, or to lease at $2,500 a month:
Authorities investigating after female remains found in Morris
MORRIS, N.Y. -- The remains of a small-framed female were found last week in Morris and officials suspect foul play. The Otsego County district attorney tells NEWSChannel 2 that two people were out metal-detecting off a seasonal road and smelled something. The DA says it appears the remains have been...
