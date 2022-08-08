Photo submitted – Volunteers who helped set up the events. The Little Falls Public Library is pleased to announce the return of its Annual Summer Book Sale, Wednesday, August 10th through Saturday, August 13th, in the library’s Community Room at 10 Waverly Place in Little Falls. In conjunction with this year’s Little Falls Canal Celebration, the sale hours will be 9 AM to 8 PM Wednesday and Thursday, 9 AM to 5 PM Friday, and special Saturday hours from 10 AM to 3 PM. Proceeds will benefit the Little Falls Public Library in its mission to educate and culturally enrich Little Falls while also serving as a site for kids’ reading programs, adult educational programs, arts and crafts classes, cultural and historical talks, as well as functioning as a meeting space for many valued community organizations.

LITTLE FALLS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO